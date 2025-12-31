Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move

Millions of Americans have turned to the retailer who seems to offer the most affordable prices.

Rising prices have forced Americans to live paycheck to paycheck, and most of them can't think of savings for now. The prices of groceries and essentials have gone up almost everywhere, and in these tough times, as people look at discounts offered by retail chains for relief, Aldi has been making life easier.

A general view of ALDI supermarket | Getty Images | Photo by John Keeble

As far as the retailer is concerned, no one wants to pay more than what is absolutely necessary for groceries. That is why it has provided essential items to customers at highly affordable prices. “We’re seeing shoppers across all demographics and income levels turning to Aldi, because the simple truth is that no one wants to pay more for groceries than they have to,” an Aldi spokesperson said as per an NBC report.

The report also highlighted the experience of a few shoppers who have had no choice but to turn to the retailer to keep their expenses as low as possible. One such shopper is Michael Torres, who has a wife and a one-month-old daughter. The family makes less than $50,000 a month, and Aldi has been crucial for them to make ends meet in tough times.

Representative image of an Aldi shopper. (Image Source: d3sign/Getty Images)

“As much as you can save is important,” he said, before explaining, “You still want to make sure you have the fridge full, whatever you need on the table.” He also pointed out the difference between needs and wants for a household like theirs. A lot of such people who want to purchase are often put on hold for long periods of time due to low income and high inflation.

Torres and his family are not the only ones who have turned to Aldi in recent years. Newlyweds Brittany Zwier and Frank Martinez have also done the same at the beginning of the new chapter in their lives as husband and wife. Their collective income is over $100,000 per year, but even that isn't enough to make ends meet in the ongoing affordability crisis.

A branch of the budget supermarket retailer Aldi. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Cardy)

The report states that the couple now buys groceries exclusively at the no-frills supermarket chain Aldi. Things have been so difficult for the couple to manage that they have even stopped indulging in an occasional date night, which they used to have once every three months. Going out to eat is a luxury that they simply cannot afford at the moment.

The story is the same for millions of Americans, despite the administration reporting a 4.3% quarterly increase in GDP recently. That increase was driven by wealthy Americans, who have not been touched by the affordability crisis. Truly, this is the mark of a K-shaped economy, in which only the rich get to enjoy.

More on Market Realist:

Gas prices in America have hit a record low in 2025 — here's what to expect next year

Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?

Trump admin announces 'big plan' for Americans who feel it is expensive to buy a home now