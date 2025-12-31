Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why

The retailer might offer cheap prices but products need to be of decent quality as well.

Retailers compete to attract customers by offering the most basic food items, and green peas are one of them. Although Walmart delivers good quality products at lower prices, its Great Value canned peas have failed to impress, if a scathing review by Tasting Table is to be believed.

Representative image of a Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The review considers Libby's Sweet Peas to be the best canned peas product that was sold in the United States this last year. Great Value’s peas appear twice on the list, and they’re both at the bottom. Walmart's Great Value Organic Early Small Peas was ranked last, while the brand’s sweet peas came in second-to-last. A lot of shoppers who consume Great Value products might be surprised by this.

Now, Great Value sells its can of peas for around $0.76. This is a lot cheaper than other brands like Libby’s, Del Monte, Green Giant, and Goya, which sell their canned peas products for around $1.39 to $2.59. However, a lower price tag does not make it a good product. It is how one feels after consuming it that matters. Walmart’s in-house peas simply have not lived up to the mark.

Representative image of peas. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by James Leynse)

The Tasting Table report claims that Walmart peas are bland, devoid of flavor, and lacking moisture. In simpler terms, it’s nothing like the slightly sweet and juicy feel one gets when they bite into a good quality pea. Unfortunately, given the current affordability crisis, peas aren’t exactly what most people are worried about. Thousands would be more than happy to buy Great Value peas if it helps them save a little money in these uncertain times.

However, that has not stopped some shoppers from sharing their underwhelming experiences while having these peas on the Walmart website. “I always used to buy these because for canned peas in salad they were ok and its been several months since my last purchase. But these are flavorless and have a tough woody texture. Never again. I'll just get Libbys and have to get over the price difference,” one shopper wrote in a review.

Representative Image of an employee fixing a display in the isle at a Walmart store (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

“We have been buying great value canned goods for years now without ever having an issue, but the last 4 cans of peas we bought were horrible. They were very dry, cooking them on the stove or in the microwave. Either way, none of the cans were edible. Some of the peas were very hard and chewy as well, which is not only concerning but so disgusting. Will not be buying a single can that says Great Value on it from now on,” quipped another.

“It was really kind of funny, but not if I was planning on having company for dinner. The can was filled with liquid and literally about 16 to 20 actual peas. I'm sure it was just a glitch in the canning process,” one more customer complained.

