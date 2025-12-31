ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why

The retailer might offer cheap prices but products need to be of decent quality as well.
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a Walmart shopper at checkout. (Cover image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)
Representative image of a Walmart shopper at checkout. (Cover image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)

Retailers compete to attract customers by offering the most basic food items, and green peas are one of them. Although Walmart delivers good quality products at lower prices, its Great Value canned peas have failed to impress, if a scathing review by Tasting Table is to be believed.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan
Representative image of a Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The review considers Libby's Sweet Peas to be the best canned peas product that was sold in the United States this last year. Great Value’s peas appear twice on the list, and they’re both at the bottom. Walmart's Great Value Organic Early Small Peas was ranked last, while the brand’s sweet peas came in second-to-last. A lot of shoppers who consume Great Value products might be surprised by this.

Now, Great Value sells its can of peas for around $0.76. This is a lot cheaper than other brands like Libby’s, Del Monte, Green Giant, and Goya, which sell their canned peas products for around $1.39 to $2.59. However, a lower price tag does not make it a good product. It is how one feels after consuming it that matters. Walmart’s in-house peas simply have not lived up to the mark.

Representative image of peas. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by James Leynse)
Representative image of peas. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by James Leynse)

The Tasting Table report claims that Walmart peas are bland, devoid of flavor, and lacking moisture. In simpler terms, it’s nothing like the slightly sweet and juicy feel one gets when they bite into a good quality pea. Unfortunately, given the current affordability crisis, peas aren’t exactly what most people are worried about. Thousands would be more than happy to buy Great Value peas if it helps them save a little money in these uncertain times.

However, that has not stopped some shoppers from sharing their underwhelming experiences while having these peas on the Walmart website. “I always used to buy these because for canned peas in salad they were ok and its been several months since my last purchase. But these are flavorless and have a tough woody texture. Never again. I'll just get Libbys and have to get over the price difference,” one shopper wrote in a review.

Representative Image of Jaime Vado fixing a display in the isle at a Walmart store | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
Representative Image of an employee fixing a display in the isle at a Walmart store (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

“We have been buying great value canned goods for years now without ever having an issue, but the last 4 cans of peas we bought were horrible. They were very dry, cooking them on the stove or in the microwave. Either way, none of the cans were edible. Some of the peas were very hard and chewy as well, which is not only concerning but so disgusting. Will not be buying a single can that says Great Value on it from now on,” quipped another.

“It was really kind of funny, but not if I was planning on having company for dinner. The can was filled with liquid and literally about 16 to 20 actual peas. I'm sure it was just a glitch in the canning process,” one more customer complained.

More on Market Realist:

Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy

Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores

Walmart shopper warns about a possible 'glitch': 'How many people paid extra without realizing'

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
AI might take over more than one in four teen jobs in US by 2030 — should you be worried?
A report from UCLA's Karissa Tang says entry level jobs of teens are first in line to be eliminated
19 hours ago
New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
New report says millions of Americans getting Social Security benefits faced delays in 2025
Representatives of the SSA have strongly denied these claims with aggressive remarks.
20 hours ago
Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why
WALMART
Americans rate one popular product sold at Walmart as the worst ever — and we totally get why
The retailer might offer cheap prices but products need to be of decent quality as well.
20 hours ago
Workers in 19 American states to get paid more in 2026 after a hike in minimum wages
ECONOMY & WORK
Workers in 19 American states to get paid more in 2026 after a hike in minimum wages
More than 8.3 million workers will be paid more starting January 1, 2026, thanks to the rise in minimum wage.
20 hours ago
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular dog product sold across 7 American states recalled over Salmonella fears
The bacteria can prove harmful not just to the animals but to humans as well.
20 hours ago
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
ECONOMY & WORK
Aldi is quietly helping millions of Americans tackle rising cost of living with a kind move
Millions of Americans have turned to the retailer who seems to offer the most affordable prices.
23 hours ago
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
9 American states to slash individual income tax rates in 2026 — key details revealed
This will be a huge boost for the residents of the states, who have been craving for some relief.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player upsets fans after losing a car over redundant choice of letters
"Contestants need to stop choosing CDM as their consonants. Think outside the box," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies
This will not be good news for the Republicans ahead of the Midterm elections.
1 day ago
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
ECONOMY & WORK
Experts predict US dollar will get weaker in 2026 — but that may end up helping Trump
The situation might help Donald Trump who is hoping to reduce trade deficit.
1 day ago
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
WALMART
Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy
America has a shortage of skilled labor and Walmart is taking things into its own hands.
1 day ago
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
ECONOMY & WORK
Goldman Sachs makes a strong prediction for US economy in 2026 despite weak job market
Goldman Sachs has projected a 2.6% GDP growth rate for 2026, higher than the 2% consensus.
1 day ago
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's tariffs quietly forced 700 American companies to file for bankruptcy in 2025
Notably, the first half of the year saw 17 significant bankruptcies involving businesses with assets worth more than $1 billion.
2 days ago
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
ECONOMY & WORK
Sam Altman wants to hire a person who can predict the dangers of AI — and the pay is great
CEO Sam Altman admitted the role will be tough, but it will help mitigate the dangers of AI.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $40,000 as he is stumped by puzzle that seemed impossible to solve
"Don't beat yourself up, Jeff. That one stumped pretty much everybody watching tonight, including yours truly," a fan reacted.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
SHARK TANK
Kevin O'Leary reveals what he thinks of the US economy after the surprise GDP growth
In an interview on Fox News' The Big Picture, The Shark Tank star expressed optimism for the economy.
2 days ago
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
COSTCO
Costco is offering a rare limited-time membership deal for new members — key details inside
New members will be given a gift card, which can be used for online and in-store purchases.
2 days ago
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
IRS chief predicts a 94% boost in tax refunds for middle-class Americans in 2026
The IRS Chief, Frank Bisignano, predicted that the largest tax refunds would be due to the OBBBA cuts.
2 days ago
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Americans could be slapped with hefty fines if they fail to comply with these 401(k) rules
After a certain age, every account holder needs to withdraw a certain amount per year, which is taxed.
2 days ago
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
ECONOMY & WORK
'Godfather of AI' issues major warning about technology replacing humans in many jobs
The Nobel laureate believes that 2026 will see way more people lose their jobs to the technology.
2 days ago