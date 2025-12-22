ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart shoppers have a major problem with steaks sold at discounted prices — here's why

The retailer's low price point may be a positive but product quality still matters.
PUBLISHED 22 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a shopper buying meat from Walmart (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)
Representative image of a shopper buying meat from Walmart (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)

Walmart attracts millions of shoppers across the country as one of America's leading retail chains because it promises quality products at low prices. But even the well-known brand has been struggling to maintain consistency with expansion. There are certain items that are best avoided at the stores and purchased from elsewhere, according to consumers. A lot of customers feel that way about a certain steak cut that Walmart sells.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Kena Betancur
A Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Kena Betancur)

According to a report in Chowhound, Walmart shoppers have been advised to steer clear of its top sirloin steak. It comes in a few options, but none of them have impressed shoppers that much. The reviews on the retailer's websites tell the story. The highest rated one is the Angus beef choice top sirloin with four stars. However, the reviews are a mixed bag, with many consumers complaining about its color and texture.

The ratings of the other top sirloin options are a lot more negative. The top sirloin family pack has a rating of 3.8 stars on the Walmart Business website. It might be sold at a low price, but the quality of such food matters a lot. Some shoppers claimed the meat was inedible, with one going so far as to refer to it as fake food. The retailer’s grass-fed steaks have an even worse rating, which is surprising.

Representative image of meat products in Walmart. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle)
Representative image of meat products in Walmart. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle)

Gras-fed steaks are supposed to taste a lot better than regular steaks, but they have a pitiful 2.9-star rating. 43% of the people who reviewed it spoke negatively, with one customer calling it an insult to grass-fed steaks. The matter of Walmart’s steak quality was even discussed on Facebook by some shoppers earlier in the year. It is safe to say that the retailer will not be happy with what shoppers are saying.

“Heads up some of the meat at Walmart isn’t good. I bought thin chops steaks, and all of them smelled like rotten meat and worse in taste because my dad said it was fine and cooked a piece, and the smell was worse, and he tried it, and it was bad. So heads up on dates throw the 20th,” the Facebook post read. Several shoppers commented under it, agreeing that it would be better to get your steak from another place.

Image Source: Photo by Pixabay | Pexels
Representative image of a steak meal. (Image Source: Photo by Pixabay | Pexels)

“Same. My ground beef smelled like bad fish, and got worse when cooked,” one user commented. “Cannot eat meat from Walmart as well as their milk and eggs,” quipped another. “Walmart's meat is gross. Go to one of the local butcher shops. I started going to Fisher Meat. It's less expensive (hamburger for $3.19/#), and it's so much better. It's tastier, has a better texture (never rubbery,) and lasts longer in the fridge. Plus, you're supporting a business and farmers right here in our community,” one more shopper wrote.

More on Market Realist:

Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children

Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'

Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date
The host was not impressed with the question and said that it was shame that he knew the answers.
1 hour ago
Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check
ECONOMY & WORK
Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check
He was overjoyed at first but that quickly turned into bitter disappointment.
2 hours ago
How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius
WALMART
How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius
“Our AI-powered inventory management system is essential for supplying customers with what they need, when they need, and at the low costs," it stated.
4 hours ago
Despite Trump’s $12 billion aid package, American farmers are still terrified of going bust in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Despite Trump’s $12 billion aid package, American farmers are still terrified of going bust in 2026
 “A program that provides roughly $50 an acre will not save the thousands of family farms that will go bankrupt before the end of the year," an expert stated.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $100,000 because of phrase few had heard of
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $100,000 because of phrase few had heard of
"This is another reason why I don’t like the Phrase category in the Bonus Round," a fan reacted.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to defend contestant from his wife after risky answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to defend contestant from his wife after risky answer
The host of the show was shocked upon hearing the answer and had to speak to the contestant's wife.
20 hours ago
These 3 tech companies could hit $3 trillion valuation in 2026 — it's exactly who you’d expect
ECONOMY & WORK
These 3 tech companies could hit $3 trillion valuation in 2026 — it's exactly who you’d expect
Reports suggest these three companies with strong ties to AI can make it to the coveted club.
20 hours ago
Wall Street veteran defies concerns about AI bubble and has good news about US economy in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Wall Street veteran defies concerns about AI bubble and has good news about US economy in 2026
Money manager Loius Navellier thinks the U.S. GDP could grow by 5% in 2026.
21 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant instantly falls from first position to the last due to a major blunder
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant instantly falls from first position to the last due to a major blunder
The contestant could have comfortably won the round but it was not meant to be.
21 hours ago
Walmart shoppers have a major problem with steaks sold at discounted prices — here's why
WALMART
Walmart shoppers have a major problem with steaks sold at discounted prices — here's why
The retailer's low price point may be a positive but product quality still matters.
22 hours ago
That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision
ECONOMY & WORK
That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision
The cost of raw beans, which account for at least 40% of production, has skyrocketed as a result of supply shortages.
1 day ago
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children
WALMART
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children
The federal agencies have urged customers to keep it out of the reach of any kids.
1 day ago
Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts
COSTCO
Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts
The retailer has faced a lot of flak lately as people have been shocked and disappointed by its products.
1 day ago
Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping
COSTCO
Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping
On Christmas Eve, stores will have reduced hours, and on Christmas Day, all U.S. warehouses will remain shut.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 by solving puzzle two players before her failed to crack
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 by solving puzzle two players before her failed to crack
Fans pointed that the puzzle was used twice during the early 2000s, and players had lost out on a car and the grand cash prize on both occasions. 
1 day ago
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
The airline said that it has made this policy change to be competitive in the market.
3 days ago
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
COSTCO
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
People do not usually think of Costco when planning a trip, but perhaps they should.
3 days ago
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
WALMART
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
The retailer has done a fantastic job in diversifying its driver workforce and keeping them happy.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
The host loved the answer he heard and could not help himself in that moment.
3 days ago
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
Those who are lucky enough to win it would have perhaps the best Christmas of anyone.
4 days ago