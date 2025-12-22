Walmart shoppers have a major problem with steaks sold at discounted prices — here's why

The retailer's low price point may be a positive but product quality still matters.

Walmart attracts millions of shoppers across the country as one of America's leading retail chains because it promises quality products at low prices. But even the well-known brand has been struggling to maintain consistency with expansion. There are certain items that are best avoided at the stores and purchased from elsewhere, according to consumers. A lot of customers feel that way about a certain steak cut that Walmart sells.

A Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By Kena Betancur)

According to a report in Chowhound, Walmart shoppers have been advised to steer clear of its top sirloin steak. It comes in a few options, but none of them have impressed shoppers that much. The reviews on the retailer's websites tell the story. The highest rated one is the Angus beef choice top sirloin with four stars. However, the reviews are a mixed bag, with many consumers complaining about its color and texture.

The ratings of the other top sirloin options are a lot more negative. The top sirloin family pack has a rating of 3.8 stars on the Walmart Business website. It might be sold at a low price, but the quality of such food matters a lot. Some shoppers claimed the meat was inedible, with one going so far as to refer to it as fake food. The retailer’s grass-fed steaks have an even worse rating, which is surprising.

Representative image of meat products in Walmart. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle)

Gras-fed steaks are supposed to taste a lot better than regular steaks, but they have a pitiful 2.9-star rating. 43% of the people who reviewed it spoke negatively, with one customer calling it an insult to grass-fed steaks. The matter of Walmart’s steak quality was even discussed on Facebook by some shoppers earlier in the year. It is safe to say that the retailer will not be happy with what shoppers are saying.

“Heads up some of the meat at Walmart isn’t good. I bought thin chops steaks, and all of them smelled like rotten meat and worse in taste because my dad said it was fine and cooked a piece, and the smell was worse, and he tried it, and it was bad. So heads up on dates throw the 20th,” the Facebook post read. Several shoppers commented under it, agreeing that it would be better to get your steak from another place.

Representative image of a steak meal. (Image Source: Photo by Pixabay | Pexels)

“Same. My ground beef smelled like bad fish, and got worse when cooked,” one user commented. “Cannot eat meat from Walmart as well as their milk and eggs,” quipped another. “Walmart's meat is gross. Go to one of the local butcher shops. I started going to Fisher Meat. It's less expensive (hamburger for $3.19/#), and it's so much better. It's tastier, has a better texture (never rubbery,) and lasts longer in the fridge. Plus, you're supporting a business and farmers right here in our community,” one more shopper wrote.

