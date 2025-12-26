Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores

The retailer is adopting tech to evolve with the times and will even see new leadership.

Walmart has been popular among shoppers for the deals that it offers, and it also keeps innovating to make the shopping experience better. According to a report in Mashed, the retailer is set to bring a lot of changes in 2026 by integrating AI into everyday operations, among other measures.

Representative image of a Walmart storefront (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Jetcityimages)

A lot of people across the country are worried about losing their jobs to artificial intelligence. However, Walmart wants to retain its employees, and to this end, it will offer training programs for employees to teach them how to work with AI. The retailer recently partnered up with OpenAI ChatGPT users to purchase Walmart products during chat sessions. The partnership will also ensure free training and certification programs offered by OpenAI for Walmart employees. However, the type of courses that will be available to the employees has not yet been revealed.

Every business wants to expand, and that holds especially true for one like Walmart. The retailer already has hundreds of stores in the country, but some of them might have fallen victim to Father Time and are in dire need of a revamp. As a result, the retailer plans on building new stores and revamping outdated ones in the coming year. This is a long process, and it will take many years to complete, but shoppers can expect to see some of these new and new-look stores in 2026. The report states that the retailer wants to implement a “Store of the Future" concept. As part of this concept, the newer stores will be vast and have several services like an Auto Care Center and express delivery.

Representative image of a shopper and a cashier at Walmart. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)

Automation is the way to go in the technological age, and Walmart is not going to be left behind. Supply chain management is crucial for grocery chains, and the retailer has instituted automated processes within its distribution networks and fulfillment centers. It will also use cutting-edge equipment, such as self-driving forklifts and special sensors, to help with inventory management. All this will make things a lot easier for the employees in charge of management and logistics.

Doug McMillon has been the CEO of Walmart since 2014 and will retire in 2026. He will be replaced by executive John Furner. Under McMillon’s leadership, the retailer a great many things. The most notable ones were the technological advancements, which helped it keep pace with the likes of Amazon. It also instituted pay hikes for its entry-level employees, as well as college tuition assistance programs. Walmart even managed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton six years earlier than expected in that time.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Ethan Miller)

