ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores

The retailer is adopting tech to evolve with the times and will even see new leadership.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Shoppers outside a Walmart store (Cover Image Source: Photo by Joe Raedle | Getty Images)
Shoppers outside a Walmart store (Cover Image Source: Photo by Joe Raedle | Getty Images)

Walmart has been popular among shoppers for the deals that it offers, and it also keeps innovating to make the shopping experience better. According to a report in Mashed, the retailer is set to bring a lot of changes in 2026 by integrating AI into everyday operations, among other measures.

Representative image of a Walmart storefront (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Jetcityimages)
Representative image of a Walmart storefront (Image source: Getty Images/Stock photo by Jetcityimages)

A lot of people across the country are worried about losing their jobs to artificial intelligence. However, Walmart wants to retain its employees, and to this end, it will offer training programs for employees to teach them how to work with AI. The retailer recently partnered up with OpenAI ChatGPT users to purchase Walmart products during chat sessions. The partnership will also ensure free training and certification programs offered by OpenAI for Walmart employees. However, the type of courses that will be available to the employees has not yet been revealed.

Every business wants to expand, and that holds especially true for one like Walmart. The retailer already has hundreds of stores in the country, but some of them might have fallen victim to Father Time and are in dire need of a revamp. As a result, the retailer plans on building new stores and revamping outdated ones in the coming year. This is a long process, and it will take many years to complete, but shoppers can expect to see some of these new and new-look stores in 2026. The report states that the retailer wants to implement a “Store of the Future" concept. As part of this concept, the newer stores will be vast and have several services like an Auto Care Center and express delivery.

Representative cover image | Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.
Representative image of a shopper and a cashier at Walmart. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Bob Riha, Jr.)

Automation is the way to go in the technological age, and Walmart is not going to be left behind. Supply chain management is crucial for grocery chains, and the retailer has instituted automated processes within its distribution networks and fulfillment centers. It will also use cutting-edge equipment, such as self-driving forklifts and special sensors, to help with inventory management. All this will make things a lot easier for the employees in charge of management and logistics.

Doug McMillon has been the CEO of Walmart since 2014 and will retire in 2026. He will be replaced by executive John Furner. Under McMillon’s leadership, the retailer a great many things. The most notable ones were the technological advancements, which helped it keep pace with the likes of Amazon. It also instituted pay hikes for its entry-level employees, as well as college tuition assistance programs. Walmart even managed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by one gigaton six years earlier than expected in that time.

CEO Doug McMillon at the CES 2024 (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Ethan Miller)
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Ethan Miller)

More on Market Realist:

Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better

Home Depot follows in Walmart's footsteps for holiday season — and risks upsetting customers

How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are concerned America could witness a 'jobless boom' in 2026 — should you be worried?
While the economy is estimated to grow in 2026, hiring may remain tepid.
2 hours ago
Many Americans are still paying off last Christmas's credit card debt, worrying report finds
ECONOMY & WORK
Many Americans are still paying off last Christmas's credit card debt, worrying report finds
That burden of debt on Americans might go up by the time this year comes to an end.
5 hours ago
Retail gift returns are expected to surge after Christmas — here’s why it happens every year
ECONOMY & WORK
Retail gift returns are expected to surge after Christmas — here’s why it happens every year
Getting gifts on Christmas is great but people don't always have to like them.
5 hours ago
Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores
WALMART
Walmart has a lot of changes lined up for 2026 — AI to play a much larger role at its stores
The retailer is adopting tech to evolve with the times and will even see new leadership.
6 hours ago
Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk makes a bold prediction for 2026 defying concerns about the US economy
The former DOGE head's claims might be optimistic at best given the American economy's state.
6 hours ago
Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball player gets lucky on Christmas eve — wins second-highest jackpot worth $1.8 billion
It was an incredible win and the person can hope for a happy and comfortable New Year's.
7 hours ago
Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move
COSTCO
Costco makes it easier for members to access its stores with its latest move
This will be a great option for members who make use of the mobile application.
1 day ago
GDP growth paints a rosy picture of the economy — but most Americans have a major problem with it
ECONOMY & WORK
GDP growth paints a rosy picture of the economy — but most Americans have a major problem with it
Prices of essentials are still high for low and middle-income families, and job security isn't great.
1 day ago
Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists are worried about Trump's healthcare plan that could be very 'damaging'
The President hopes to make medication cheaper, but he might not have thought it through.
1 day ago
Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?
It seems like things are about to get a lot worse before they get better.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper warns about a possible 'glitch': 'How many people paid extra without realizing'
WALMART
Walmart shopper warns about a possible 'glitch': 'How many people paid extra without realizing'
The shopper was charged more than $80 for her items, and she might have paid that as well.
1 day ago
Home Depot follows in Walmart's footsteps for holiday season — and risks upsetting customers
WALMART
Home Depot follows in Walmart's footsteps for holiday season — and risks upsetting customers
The decision makes a lot of sense for the retailer in terms of morale and finances.
2 days ago
US economy defies expectations with a surge in third quarter — a big win for Trump?
ECONOMY & WORK
US economy defies expectations with a surge in third quarter — a big win for Trump?
The numbers were unexpected, and those in power will hope to make the most out of this situation.
2 days ago
President Trump's image takes a major hit as America is jolted by economic headwinds
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump's image takes a major hit as America is jolted by economic headwinds
This will not be good news for Republicans ahead of the next midterm elections.
2 days ago
FDA issues extended warning on shrimps recalled over fears of radioactive contamination
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues extended warning on shrimps recalled over fears of radioactive contamination
No one would want to eat a radioactive shrimp ahead of the holiday season.
2 days ago
Finance expert warns Americans of worst recession in 50 years — names safe assets to invest in
ECONOMY & WORK
Finance expert warns Americans of worst recession in 50 years — names safe assets to invest in
The Trump administration will have its hands full if this situation truly unfolds next year.
3 days ago
Trump admin announces 'big plan' for Americans who feel it is expensive to buy a home now
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin announces 'big plan' for Americans who feel it is expensive to buy a home now
With the Midterms next year, this crisis has become one of the key areas of conversation.
3 days ago
New survey reveals the whopping amount Americans plan to spend for their fitness in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
New survey reveals the whopping amount Americans plan to spend for their fitness in 2026
Gyms are predicted to be popular in 2026 despite the advent of at-home fitness and virtual exercises, according to 86% of Americans surveyed.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date
The host was not impressed with the question and said that it was shame that he knew the answers.
3 days ago
Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check
ECONOMY & WORK
Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check
He was overjoyed at first but that quickly turned into bitter disappointment.
3 days ago