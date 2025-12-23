Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better

Walmart has deployed several AI-powered tools to deliver a smooth shopping experience.

It's that time of the year when retail chains and e-commerce giants compete to make the most of festive demand by incorporating tech for a smooth shopping experience, along with big discounts. While most may struggle to predict consumer behavior amidst economic uncertainty, Walmart is using artificial intelligence to stay a step ahead. The retail chain is deploying AI tools both at the backend and the frontend to elevate the holiday shopping experience of its customers.

Representative image of a Walmart worker fixing a Christmas (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Joe Raedle)

Walmart used its AI advantage to figure out the items that are popular this holiday season. “Our AI-powered inventory management system is essential for supplying customers with what they need, when they need it, and at the low costs they expect from Walmart. By leveraging historical data and pairing it with predictive analytics, we’re able to strategically place holiday items across distribution and fulfillment centers, and stores, optimizing the entire shopping experience,” the company shared in a press release.

Further explaining the system, Walmart explained that its data management system, along with automated facilities, department-ready freight, Next-Gen fulfillment centers, and store-based fulfillment aid the in-store workers, who also leverage technology to cater to the last-mile delivery network. "Our system is more powerful because it integrates insights from all the channels we use to serve customers. As an omni-channel retailer, we analyze both physical and digital sales to deliver our customers with an easy shopping experience over the holidays and beyond," the retailer wrote.

Representative image of shoppers in a Walmart store (Image Source: Getty Images| Photos by Gilles Mingasson)

Walmart added that its systems consider other data like "macroweather patterns, macroeconomic trends, and local demographics to anticipate demand and potential fulfillment disruptions," as well. With this, the chain's engineers are able to correct discrepancies in the supply chain and deliver a seamless shopping experience.

Furthermore, Walmart has brought AI-powered tools to its customers as well. Shoppers can use in-store shopping tools on the Walmart app and navigate their local store with ease and confidence. The Walmart app offers an In-Store Savings Tool that allows customers to see what items are on sale and various deals. Customers can also search for items on the website and check the availability in their local store.

Representative image of Walmart's old logo (Image source: Unsplash/Photo by Marques Thomas)

Furthermore, Walmart’s generative AI tool, 'Sparky,' helps customers create shopping lists, party plans, and customized wish lists as well. It also provides AI-generated audio summaries for product descriptions, reviews, and more to help customers make quick and informed shopping decisions with a single tap. The feature is available for more than a thousand premium beauty products. Walmart also offers AI-powered augmented reality tech that allows shoppers to step into designed spaces instead of scrolling through endless pages of home decor. The feature allows shoppers to transform simple images of products into 3D models for an immersive shopping experience.

Before this, Walmart had announced extended delivery hours for shoppers as well, exclusively for Christmas. Shoppers can now place Express Delivery orders as late as 5 pm local time on Christmas Eve for last-minute purchases. Meanwhile, same-day delivery orders can be placed till 12 pm local time on December 24.

