Walmart shopper warns about a possible 'glitch': 'How many people paid extra without realizing'

The shopper was charged more than $80 for her items, and she might have paid that as well.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the creator and a representative image of a Walmart store. (Image credits: TikTok | @nobrasallowed; Getty Images | Alan Schein Photography)

Walmart is one of the most popular retail chains in America, but it has also faced flak over the checkout process. A number of things could go wrong, but the one thing that might upset people the most is if they end up paying a lot more than what is required. That is exactly what one TikTok creator experienced recently, and she shared her story on the platform. The video has received a significant amount of likes, and many users accused the retailer of theft.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan
A Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan)

The creator, @nobrasallowed, cleared it up at the beginning of her video that she was not a Walmart person. This was one of the few times she had to go to the store for something. After getting what she needed, she checked the prices and calculated a total of $108. However, when she put her card through the reader at the store, it displayed a $193. She immediately took the card out of the machine and asked for help.

@nobrasallowed Walmart felt a little fishy today. Maybe just a glitch. Be on the lookout and take extra care! #walmart #shopping #groceries #priceincrease ♬ original sound - nobrasallowed

“I thought that was really odd, and I don’t know if I would have ended up paying that…if it actually would have gone through or not,” she said. “Be careful going through checkout this year with things. It’s a little bit sketchy. Might have just been a glitch, but just something to be aware of,” she added. This could be a serious concern as several customers do not check their totals before putting their card through the machine.

Screenshots showing the register and the woman. (Image credit: TikTok | @nobrasallowed)
Screenshots showing the register and the woman. (Image source: TikTok | @nobrasallowed)

Thankfully, the TikTok creator’s issue was solved by a woman who checked her out from a different register. There were no issues on that front. However, it must have been weird to see just how much extra the customer was being asked to pay due to what some may call a technical glitch. That’s what made a lot of people skeptical.

Several users took to the comments section to criticize Walmart for not having such a crucial issue fixed in the store. “You ever notice these 'accidents', 'glitches' never give us items for less or free 🤔🤔,” one user commented. “That’s such a huge difference!!!! 😫 I wonder how many people paid extra without realizing it,” added another. “All the stores, taking advantage of people not paying attention!!!!” one more user wrote.

Customers shop at a Walmart store on May 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson
Customers shop at a Walmart store. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Scott Olson)

“Twice in the past week, I scanned an item (they were different each time) and it automatically added the next size up of the item, as well as the current one. It even shows on my receipt where they had to take the item off. I have no idea, but if someone else was checking me out, I never would have noticed that. Feels pretty intentional to me!” another shopper noted.

For more of such content, follow @nobrasallowed on TikTok.

Walmart finds a solution to a major customer problem and makes shopping better

How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius

Walmart shoppers have a major problem with steaks sold at discounted prices — here's why

