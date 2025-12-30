Walmart is helping its employees earn more money with a clever strategy

America has a shortage of skilled labor and Walmart is taking things into its own hands.

President Donald Trump is known for his views against immigrants, but the truth is that America needs them as it simply does not have enough skilled workers to fill several roles. To deal with this crisis, Walmart has come up with a smart solution. The retailer has decided to train its employees in skilled work such as plumbing, electrical work, construction, and carpentry.

Representative image of a Walmart employee (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by J.D. Pooley)

Well, as per a recent report in The Street, Walmart has started a “Associate to Technician” program, which trains its employees to fulfill these jobs without requiring any outside help. The retailer’s stores have plumbing, electricity, and HVAC systems that need to be maintained on a regular basis. If any of those services are down and not fixed quickly, customers may end up leaving the store and doing their shopping elsewhere. That is not ideal as the business would be losing crucial revenue.

So, having skilled workers who can deal with such issues across its hundreds of stores across the country is the best way to go. It will still take a long time before the retailer gets such skilled employees in each of its stores. These skills will be great for the employees as well, as they will open up several career opportunities for them in the future.

Walmart workers posing under the logo at an outlet (Image source: Facebook | Walmart)

“With the country facing a shortage of skilled trade workers, we’re creating pathways for our own associates to fill these critical jobs in our stores and supply chain facilities. We’re piloting a new Associate to Technician program with 100 associates in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that will help hourly store and supply chain associates move into facilities maintenance, refrigeration and HVAC, reliability and automation technician roles,” the retailer shared in a recent release.

Those who graduate from this program will also be offered higher-paying jobs, which is perhaps the biggest incentive to enroll in it. Workers will also earn legitimate certifications that they can use outside of Walmart to apply for jobs. “These jobs make between $19 and $45 an hour and offer opportunities to build a meaningful career while meeting a business need for the company. This program is part of our Walmart Academy, one of the largest training ecosystems in the country,” the retailer’s release added.

Representative Image of a Walmart employee fixing a display in the isle at a Walmart store (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Walmart also said that it believed in the potential of its employees to learn skilled work, apply it in their roles, and grow. A drawback to this could be that employees may leave the company for a higher-paying role after getting their certification. However, the retailer has put its faith in its employees. “There’s absolutely no limit to what ordinary people can accomplish if they’re given the opportunity and encouragement to do their best,” founder Sam Walton said.

