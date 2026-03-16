Costco recalls meatloaf meals sold across 28 states after 'fatal' Salmonella risk

The warehouse retailer is urging customers not to consume these ready-to-eat meals sold earlier this month

Food recalls have become a constant in the American grocery system. The country’s vast food supply chain moves ingredients through multiple suppliers, processors, and retailers before a meal reaches someone’s plate. When a problem appears anywhere along that chain, the ripple effect can stretch across dozens of states in a matter of days. That dynamic has been plaguing Costco for a while. The retail giant has issued a recall for a popular prepared meal sold in its warehouses after a supplier flagged a possible contamination risk.

The company notified members that certain packages of “Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze” (#30783) may contain an ingredient linked to potential salmonella contamination. The warning follows a recall announced by ingredient supplier Griffith Foods, which said one of its ingredients could be affected.

Image of the recalled food item | Credit: Food Safety Recall Notice from Costco

According to a notice sent to customers, the prepared meal was sold between March 2 and March 13, 2026, at Costco locations across 26 states and two territories. The affected packages carry sell-by dates between March 5 and March 16, 2026. Costco advised customers not to eat the product and to return it to any warehouse for a full refund. The company did not disclose how many units were sold, but said shoppers in affected locations should check their purchases carefully.

The recall spans a wide geographic footprint of over 28 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Costco recall notice, as shared by the retailer on Costco sub Reddit page. Image credit: r/Costco

The retailer has recently found itself in hot water among its customers over a similar issue that brought down the reputation of its rotisserie chicken. For many years, Costco has attracted customers due to its lucrative deals involving its meals and bakery items. Since the 1990s, Costco's rotisserie chicken has remained steadily priced at $4.99, attracting a fan following of its own until recently. Costco was slapped with a lawsuit claiming that its popular rotisserie chicken tested positive for Salmonella contamination.

Costco’s rotisserie chicken remains one of the retailer’s most popular ready-to-eat items | Source: Getty Images | Tim Boyle

Salmonella has been linked to numerous recalls over the years, from peanut butter and poultry products to fresh produce and processed foods. To trace these, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations recommends certain supply-chain practices that allow rapid identification and withdrawal. Further, membership-based retailers like Costco can contact customers directly if their purchase history shows they bought an affected product.

Large membership retailers like Costco can directly alert customers who purchased a recalled product. | Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anthony Devlin

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Salmonella infections are one of the most common causes of food-borne illness in the United States. The bacteria can trigger symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, stomach cramps, nausea, and vomiting, usually appearing several hours to a few days after exposure. Most people recover without medical treatment.

In rare cases, the bacteria can spread beyond the intestines and lead to more serious complications. Costco’s notice also warned that salmonella infections can sometimes be “serious and sometimes fatal” for vulnerable individuals. So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with the recalled meatloaf meals.

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