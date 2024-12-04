ECONOMY & WORK
Don't eat the eggs you bought at Costco recently — nearly 10,000 cartons already recalled in 5 states

So far the recall hasn't been directly linked to the salmonella outbreak caused by eggs from another brand.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Woman checking out at an egg in store | (Cover image source: Getty Images| Joos Mind )
Woman checking out at an egg in store | (Cover image source: Getty Images| Joos Mind )

In the past year, almost 12 million pounds of frozen meat was recalled from retail stores across America due to concerns about listeria contamination. Fast food giant McDonald's also spent $100 million to attract customers back after it was hit by an E. coli outbreak. Now, more than 10,000 cartons of organic eggs at Costco stores are being recalled due to concerns about potential salmonella contamination. According to Handsome Brook Farms, a New York-based organic egg supplier, the eggs were sold under the Kirkland Signature brand. These eggs were distributed to 25 Costco locations across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee starting November 22, the company said.

 

These recalled units include eggs with a use-by date of January 5, 2025, according to CNN Health. According to the company, these eggs were not meant for retailers and were packed and distributed by mistake. As of now, there have been no reports of illness that can be linked to this recall. Salmonella is a dangerous bacteria that can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach pains, as per Cleveland Clinic. People who have purchased the recalled eggs are advised to return them to Costco for a full refund. It's important to note that this egg recall has nothing to do with the recent outbreak of salmonella in eggs that led to 93 reported cases of illness and 34 hospitalizations in 12 states. Those eggs were from Milo's poultry farms, and are no longer on store shelves anymore. 

A customer moves through the checkout lane with his groceries at a Costco store | (Image source: Getty Images | Robert Nickelsberg)
A customer moves through the checkout lane with his groceries at a Costco store | (Image source: Getty Images | Robert Nickelsberg)

This comes after the wholesale giant recalled 80,000 pounds of butter for a silly error in November 2024. The decision came after the label failed to mention the obvious fact that the kitchen staple contains milk. According to a report by the NY Post, the FDA called for an initial recall of 79,200 pounds of Kirkland Signature butter due to the undeclared allergen in October. This included both the salted as well as the unsalted Kirkland Signature Sweet Cream Butter. "80,000 pounds of Costco butter was just recalled because the label doesn’t say that it contains milk. It’s butter. News articles are telling people how they can return, or safely dispose of the butter. It’s butter," one person told the NY Post.

Representative image showing eggs in a tray| (Image source: Getty Images | Nitat Termmee)
Representative image showing eggs in a tray| (Image source: Getty Images | Nitat Termmee)

At that time, the bizarre recall was slammed on social media because of the wastage that a small error caused. "Rather than waste 80,000 pounds of butter why don’t they print stickers that say “Contains Milk” and save perfectly good food? So wasteful," asked user @Clementine22119 on TikTok. "Even easier than sticking a label on each package of the butter is just put a single large sign on the shelf next to the butter (in each store) with the relevant info. Or would that still allow greedy people to sue for millions, cause no info on the package," @AnnAspie13 commented

The butter was reportedly made by Continental Dairy Facilities Southwest, and the general guidelines from the FDA advised everyone to dispose of the product or simply return it for a full refund.

