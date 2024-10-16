Costco warns shoppers not to consume this frozen meal — return it ASAP for a full refund

Apart from the freebies and discounts that Costco offers to its shoppers, the supermarket chain is also known for the quality of its products. But recently Costco has recalled some items due to contamination, prompting consumers to be careful before biting into its frozen meals. As part of its latest recall, Costco's frozen grilled chicken mini burritos and Mexican grill chicken & cheese taquitos have been pulled off the shelves. Both products potentially carry the bacteria that causes listeria and have been recalled as part of a larger action by the USDA involving BrucePac, an Oklahoma-based producer of pre-cooked meats.

The first product on the recall list is Red's Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos, which are exclusively available at Costco warehouses in the Midwest region. According to the official notification from Costco, only the packages sold between October 1 and October 10 with best-by dates 3/27/26; 4/1/26; 4/2/26; and 4/7/26, have been recalled.

The second and the latest product on the recall list is El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos. Its packages sold between July 25, 2024, and October 14, 2024, are subject to the recall. There's a list of best-by dates mentioned in the notification, which buyers need to keep in mind while picking up the frozen snack.

"Out of an abundance of caution", Costco has urged its members to return the above-mentioned items at their local Costco store, in return for a full refund. For any querries, members can also call the Ruiz Consumer Line at 1-800-772-6474 x2500, and the Red's consumer line at (888) 522-9408.

Who Raised a Stink About Frozen Meat?

The nationwide recall of frozen meat products began after the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) found that ready-to-eat chicken from BrucePac tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, the bacteria that causes listeria.

Listeria causes symptoms like fever, muscle ache, headache, loss of balance, and convulsions, as per the FSIS. It can also be deadly for the elderly, pregnant women, and consumers with weak immune systems. Hence, the USDA ordered a full recall of products containing the affected meat.

Recalling a Massive Amount of Meat

Following the USDA's notice, BrucePac began recalling 9,986,245 total pounds of its ready-to-eat meat last week. Their chicken is used in hundreds of different products, sold by popular retail chains including 7-Eleven, Costco, and Target. Certain batches of frozen Trader Joe's Chicken Chow Mein and Good and Gather brand Chicken Tikka Masala, are also affected by the recall, according to Fox News.

The USDA released a 326-page document about all the products that have been recalled, and consumers can check the list on their official website. Apart from the massive meat recall, there's a major egg recall going on as well after the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning against salmonella contamination last month.

It covers eggs with all expiry dates, carton sizes, and types supplied by Milo's Poultry Farms. All egg cartons from Tony's Fresh Market with any expiry date are also affected, as per The Guardian.