ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it

Customers who choose auto-renewal of Costco’s membership are getting the latest freebie as a reward.
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle
Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle

Costco, one of America's favorite grocery store chains, is offering yet another freebie for its customers. The wholesale-style retail chain known for its many perks is giving away clear glass bottles as a reward for customers who opt for auto-renewal of their membership. In the past, Costco’s freebies have been cheered by its loyal customers. However, the recent giveaway has seemingly failed to impress people, according to Costco’s unofficial subreddit.

Mary LaRocca offers a sample of Libby's Vienna Sausage in a Costco Wholesale store | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle
Mary LaRocca offers a sample of Libby's Vienna Sausage in a Costco Wholesale store | Getty Images | Photo by Tim Boyle

According to a report from Tasting Tables, auto-renewal of Costco’s membership will get customers a clear water bottle with blue silicone covering it. The sleeve is in the retailer's signature dark blue color. Further, the top has a light wooden cover and the Costco logo is etched all over the bottle. It also features a braided rope that is used as a handle.

New Costco glass tumblers with wooden screw caps. The plastic cover has Costco logo all over it. U get it free if u have them check ur account at the kiosk and activate auto renew
byu/Whatsuptodaytomorrow inCostco

 

Overall, the bottle looks like a decent item to get for free. Costco's promotion is coming on the back of the Stanley Tumbler craze, and it is not getting picked up similarly as customers had several complaints from it.

According to some Costco members in the unofficial subreddit, the bottle is not worth it. Customers widely reported that the bottle was of low quality and had several issues. One user, (@Alcynis) said that the bottle doesn’t insulate well and the cap shrinks when kept in the fridge which is a pain to open. To this, another customer (@cane_stanco) added, “I got a chuckle out of how low quality these looked yesterday.”

Another common issue that customers raised was the inconsistency of Costco in offering freebies. Last summer, Costco gave away insulated cooler bags that turned out to be a beloved item for customers to have. This was for members who signed up for the Costco Anywhere Visa card and it seems like they remain as a fan favorite. One customer (@Consistent_Internal5) said that freebies have gone downhill ever since Costco stopped giving away the insulated bags.

Image Source: Reddit | r/Costco
Image Source: Reddit | r/Costco

As per the report, even the past freebie liquid containers had exciting features like digital temperature indicators. The sleek glass bottle seems like a rather low-grade giveaway from the retail giant.

Furthermore, several customers seemed fed up with receiving liquid containers as freebies. Costco has been giving away numerous water containers as a gift for the auto-renewal of memberships throughout the years. The situation has got so bad that one user (@davper) said, “I need another water bottle like I need another hole in my head,” on the subreddit. 

Image Source: Reddit | r/Costco
Image Source: Reddit | r/Costco

Another user said that it was time to turn off auto-renewal for good, to which a customer (@Stewie_G_Griffin) said that they didn't receive a bottle as they already had auto-renewal on so they turned it off just out of pettiness. 

Image Source: Reddit | r/Costco
Image Source: Reddit |r/Costco

However, some customers disagreed with the common opinion and said the bottle was pretty solid. u/Banana_Havok expressed apprehension about liking the bottle after reading all the comments, saying, "Damn just came to say I copped one of these and I liked it but I guess I’ll quietly head back out lol." u/Whatsuptodaytomorrow assured u/Banana_Havok that they shouldn’t be ashamed of liking the bottle as they had earned it.

This article originally appeared 6 months ago.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
WALMART
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
There were some who pointed out that there was a difference in the quality of the products.
3 hours ago
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
COSTCO
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
Customers who choose auto-renewal of Costco’s membership are getting the latest freebie as a reward.
3 hours ago
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
"I'm planning to use the inheritance from now on to pay for trips."
1 day ago
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
ECONOMY & WORK
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
At the peak of his career, Jones reportedly made over $7 million in one season of "Two and a Half Men"
1 day ago
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
The contestant who was on a roll lost it all in the bonus round.
2 days ago
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
While it's not clear if Jay-Z was describing a hypothetical situation or a real one, the clip gained enough traction.
3 days ago
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
COSTCO
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
Apart from deals and merchandise, members will now enjoy a new level of convenience.
3 days ago
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
ECONOMY & WORK
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
The owner alleged that the firm wrongfully concealed the buyer's identity to get a $6 million discount.
3 days ago
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
The guy explained that to afford a home in the current economy, one needs to make at least $52 per hour.
5 days ago
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Dinner with Jay-Z or $500,000? Rapper finally settles the debate with surprising answer
The rapper says people can find all the wisdom in his music.
5 days ago
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
ECONOMY & WORK
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary warns couples not to merge finances: "I don't care how in love you are"
Mr Wonderful also forbids shared financial practice in his own family.
5 days ago
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
ECONOMY & WORK
New cybersecurity study revealed the 10 most common 4-digit PIN numbers — is yours on the list?
Despite numerous warnings, '1234' remains the most common four digit passcode.
5 days ago
Genius doctor almost bankrupted a casino by cracking the roulette code and winning $1.2 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Genius doctor almost bankrupted a casino by cracking the roulette code and winning $1.2 million
Dubbed as the 'Gambling Doctor', Jarecki became one of the world’s foremost medical researchers in America
5 days ago
Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Downey Jr. was appalled by what he saw on Wall Street in the ‘90s and oh, he didn't hold back
The 30-year old clip has resurfaced on social media and fans are going crazy over the actor's candour.
6 days ago
Woman learns her $4 thrift store vase is a 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact. She then did what felt right
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman learns her $4 thrift store vase is a 2,000-year-old Mayan artifact. She then did what felt right
The vase is now among the other artifacts that were dropped off anonymously, heading back to its homeland.
7 days ago
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
ECONOMY & WORK
Rapper Meek Mill once paid bail money for 20 women so they could spend the holidays at home
The celebrity wanted to help women in the criminal justice system who face unique challenges.
7 days ago
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
ECONOMY & WORK
Elderly woman discovers that the rock she used as doorstop for decades is worth a million dollars
The large rock was later marked as a national treasure of Romania and placed in a museum.
7 days ago
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
ECONOMY & WORK
His company accidentally paid him 330 times his salary due to HR error. He did what anyone would do
The man, who bagged over $180,000 due to an HR error, was told to return the money, but he had other plans.
Sep 19, 2024
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
ECONOMY & WORK
Richard Branson's lesson from his ‘most notable failure’ is one every underdog should hear
The Virgin Group founder has seen incredible success and a fair share of failures as well.
Sep 19, 2024
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
ECONOMY & WORK
Arkansas woman places her lottery ticket under pillow for good luck, wakes up $2 million richer
The Arkansas woman said that the trick helped her win a lottery prize twice.
Sep 18, 2024