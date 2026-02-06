ECONOMY & WORK
Jeff Bezos slammed for firing 300 employees — while spending $40 million on Melania Trump's film

The Amazon boss laid off a third of The Washington Post employees, including reporters on duty.
PUBLISHED 51 MINUTES AGO
Billionaire Jeff Bezos has come under fire for investing millions of dollars in a recent documentary and simultaneously laying off several employees at one of America's most historic newsrooms today. The Amazon boss spent $40 million on a film called "Melania" and a further $35 million on its marketing, but at the same time, laid off staff at The Washington Post over operational and cost challenges. These decisions did not go down well with most people.

Bezos, who has been at the helm of Amazon, purchased The Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million. The newspaper has a legacy spanning 150 years, making it one of the most historic organizations in the country today. However, it was recently announced that the newspaper would lay off hundreds of employees, including reporters who are currently working in warzones like Ukraine and Palestine.

It is not new for a newsroom to see layoffs, but the criticism of Bezos comes as he has spent millions on other projects like the film "Melania," and his lavish private belongings, including a private yacht, as per a Newsweek report. The layoffs will affect one-third of the publication’s employees, which the paper’s executive editor, Matt Murray, called a painful but necessary move. Employees expected layoffs to hit, and they had even started a campaign urging Bezos to take a step back.

However, no one could have predicted the scale at which these layoffs took place. Entire sections, including sports and books, have been shuttered, as well as foreign bureaus. But perhaps the most shocking of them all was the fact that reporters on duty on foreign soil, like the Middle East and Ukraine, were sent layoff notices while they were on the job.

The billionaire’s decision infuriated several politicians as well, with many of them voicing strong opposition to it. “After paying $40M for the Melania movie, Bezos is firing hundreds of Washington Post reporters who tell us actual facts. All while turning the editorial board into a billionaire-defense operation. Too often, the billionaires who control our biggest media outlets are selling out our country,” Representative Greg Casar, a Texas Democrat, wrote on X.

Bernie Sanders also chimed in with his criticism of the Amazon boss, outlining his flimsy spending habits, which clearly proved that he was not running out of money. “If Jeff Bezos could afford to spend $75 million on the Melania movie & $500 million for a yacht to sail off to his $55 million wedding to give his wife a $5 million ring, please don't tell me he needed to fire one-third of the Washington Post staff. Democracy dies in oligarchy,” he said.

