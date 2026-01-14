ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Wall Street giant to slash hundreds of jobs — says improving the firm is a 'constant priority'

BlackRock is also ready to bet big on the AI boom as it feels the tech is here to stay.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Employees walking out of the office after leaving their job (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
Employees walking out of the office after leaving their job (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Layoffs that started with the tech industry in America have been spreading to other sectors over the years. The latest to join the wave is top asset management firm BlackRock. According to a report by The New York Post, the company is willing to let go of around 250 employees, which makes up approximately 1% of its total workforce. The people who disclosed this news on the condition of anonymity also stated that the investment and sales teams will be the most affected, as BlackRock carries out these layoffs as part of a broader restructuring.

Representative image of a woman holding a layoff notice (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by nathaphat)
Representative image of a woman holding a layoff notice (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by nathaphat)

This isn’t BlackRock’s first rodeo for cutting jobs recently, as the Wall Street giant has held two rounds of layoffs in 2025, each time reducing its total workforce by approximately 1%. Moreover, while the latest 2026 layoffs are planned, we still do not know when the employees will be let go or the exact reason behind them. That said, other asset management companies that were forced to cut jobs have cited cost-cutting, economic uncertainty, restructuring, and the influence of artificial intelligence as factors behind the layoffs.

While the job cuts come in the wake of BlackRock CEO and Co-Founder Larry Fink steering the company away from public markets and towards alternative investments, an official spokesperson justified the layoffs as a push for greater efficiency, saying, “Improving BlackRock is a constant priority.” They also added that the company reviews its resources every year, stating, “Each year, we make decisions to ensure that our resources are aligned with our objectives and that we are well positioned to serve clients today and in the future.”

Larry Fink on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022 in New York City/ Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink on stage at the 2022 New York Times DealBook on November 30, 2022, in New York City (Image source: Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for The New York Times)

CEO Larry Fink has been pushing hard for alternative investments, which saw BlackRock adding new executives and getting new funds ready for investors after acquiring HPS Investment Partners for $12 billion in July 2025. This vision is also reflected in their 2026 investment outlook, where the Wall Street giant outlined three specific investment themes, namely artificial intelligence, income, and diversification.

The company believes that AI is here to stay and is ready to invest in it long-term. In fact, the New York Times report mentions that BlackRock is one of a handful of companies that have specialized AI-focused funds on offer. At the same time, income and diversification are also important to the world’s largest asset manager since the Federal Reserve might cut down interest rates again this year, and investors are on the lookout for diverse new assets to put their money in.

Cover Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Tara Winstead
Artificial Intelligence (Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Tara Winstead)

That said, BlackRock isn't alone when it comes to layoffs in the finance sector. According to a report by Reuters, Citigroup will also let go of about 1,000 employees this week, as part of an older plan to cut 20,000 roles by the end of 2026. Likewise, financial service firm UBS Group will hold a round of layoffs in the middle of January, which will be followed by a second round sometime later in 2026, per Bloomberg.

More on Market Realist: 

Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon

Economists predict tough times ahead for workers in 2026 — should you be worried?

Even Fortune 500 giants are quietly cutting thousands of jobs for a reason most of us expected

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump proudly says the 'economic boom' has officially begun — but there's one problem
The President reiterated that believes the affordability crisis is a Democrat hoax.
29 minutes ago
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player who loves Drew Carey says 'I can't breathe' after winning foreign trip
The contestant was at the show's taping for the first time and was a big fan of Carey's work.
36 minutes ago
Online shoppers face a major threat as AI-powered scams could surge in 2026, Experian warns
ECONOMY & WORK
Online shoppers face a major threat as AI-powered scams could surge in 2026, Experian warns
AI is making online shopping easier, but it’s also helping scammers steal more money.
2 hours ago
Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Last year wasn’t great for American stocks — Deutsche Bank says that may not change in 2026
The trend in investors selling US stocks and diversifying in European stocks is growing.
2 hours ago
Wall Street giant to slash hundreds of jobs — says improving the firm is a 'constant priority'
ECONOMY & WORK
Wall Street giant to slash hundreds of jobs — says improving the firm is a 'constant priority'
BlackRock is also ready to bet big on the AI boom as it feels the tech is here to stay.
5 hours ago
FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA recalls chocolate bars sold nationwide over Salmonella fears — key details revealed
The products were sold both in stores and online, but no illness has been reported yet.
5 hours ago
Trump doesn't remember promising $2,000 rebate checks to Americans: 'When did I do that?'
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump doesn't remember promising $2,000 rebate checks to Americans: 'When did I do that?'
The President had a hard time recalling that he ever made such a promise in a recent interview.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on Finland trip and $45,000 because of an unusual phrase
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on Finland trip and $45,000 because of an unusual phrase
"$45,000 and Finland missed... we need a winner tomorrow. No more losing streaks..." a fan reacted.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' fan thought he’d bought a $3 jug — until one symbol revealed its true value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' fan thought he’d bought a $3 jug — until one symbol revealed its true value
The man's $3 find took him 75 years behind in history and fetched him huge returns.
23 hours ago
McKinsey has 60,000 workers but here’s the twist — 25,000 of them aren’t even human
ECONOMY & WORK
McKinsey has 60,000 workers but here’s the twist — 25,000 of them aren’t even human
Bob Sternfels claims McKinsey has about 1 AI agent for every 2.4 human employees in its workforce
1 day ago
Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop
WALMART
Walmart’s latest move in over 270 outlets across America may soon change how you shop
Walmart's planned expansion will bring fast drone-based delivery to millions across the US.
1 day ago
Popular chicken chain shuts down 1,000 outlets as it couldn't match Costco's pricing
COSTCO
Popular chicken chain shuts down 1,000 outlets as it couldn't match Costco's pricing
This once popular food chain is now at the brink of extinction and the cause of downfall lies within the brand's success too.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 after failing to choose the right letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 after failing to choose the right letters
"Ziti is a delicious pasta, but the vowel and "Z" made me cry," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Democratic senator accuses Trump of ‘stealing’ from American taxpayers, calls for his impeachment
ECONOMY & WORK
Democratic senator accuses Trump of ‘stealing’ from American taxpayers, calls for his impeachment
“He has committed ten times more impeachable offenses in his second term,” the senator said.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant loses almost $14,000 in what many fans call a brutally hard game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant loses almost $14,000 in what many fans call a brutally hard game
The game was an incredibly difficult one to be fully successful in. One instance of hesitance can cost thousands
2 days ago
Costco quietly introduces a new credit card perk that could help you during tough times
COSTCO
Costco quietly introduces a new credit card perk that could help you during tough times
The retailer's latest move could help many customers save a bit more on their grocery expenditures.
2 days ago
Trump gives two-hour interview to New York Times — after suing them for $15 billion earlier
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump gives two-hour interview to New York Times — after suing them for $15 billion earlier
The President spoke to the head of another country during the interview and criticized Joe Biden.
2 days ago
FDA says a popular food item sold in 26 states has been recalled — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA says a popular food item sold in 26 states has been recalled — return ASAP for full refund
The FDA issued a Class II warning on the product recently but no illnesses have been reported.
2 days ago
A rare stock market pattern just appeared — it has happened only twice in 153 years
ECONOMY & WORK
A rare stock market pattern just appeared — it has happened only twice in 153 years
Over the last three years, the stock market has grown significantly; the S&P 500 has gained 24%, 23%, and 16% annually.
2 days ago
While Venezuela’s oil grabs headlines — Trump admin is focused on another valuable asset
ECONOMY & WORK
While Venezuela’s oil grabs headlines — Trump admin is focused on another valuable asset
The US siege of Venezuela is a move that has exposed oil reserves and other resources for the U.S. to control
2 days ago