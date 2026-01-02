Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon

According to WARN Tracker, big names like are set to lay off more workers.

The job market was marred by uncertainty in 2025 as companies laid off more than a million workers, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas's report. But layoffs don't seem to be slowing down in the new year, with more than 100 companies across the country, including Amazon and FedEx, already filing notices for mass layoffs in January, according to WARNTracker.com.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires employers to give 60 days’ notice ahead of mass layoffs, which is when companies let go of at least 50 employees during a 30-day period. The same is issued if a layoff affects one-third of the workforce, or when 500 employees of any company are laid off in a 30-day period, as per Legal Aid at Work.

According to WARNTracker, about 119 companies have filed for WARN notices for layoffs beginning in January. The list includes Amazon, which is set to lay off 1,001 to 2,500 workers, FedEx, which will lay off 89 workers, TransAlta, which will lay off 51 to 100 workers, and California-based Fullstack Modular, which will lay off 200 employees in January. The complete list of companies, compiled by Newsweek, includes AARP, AbbVie Adams County Public Hospital, AeroFarms1526 Cane Creek, Amentum, American Signature, Inc.

According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas' report, announced job cuts till the end of November 2025, from U.S. employers resulted in 1.17 million workers losing their jobs. The number marked a 54% increase as compared to 2024, and the highest since 2020, when the Covid pandemic rocked the world. As per The Associated Press, in the week ending December 27, 199,000 Americans filed unemployment claims. Moving forward in 2026, these numbers will remain the key metrics for the economy, despite expected relief from tax, tariff, and interest rate cuts.

