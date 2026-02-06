ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' witnesses a heart-warming mother-daughter moment after $40,000 bonus win

Natalie's younger daughter Bailey couldn't hold back her tears after her mother won a grand total of $63,990.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Vanna White and contestant Natalie on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Natalie on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" win can become overwhelming at times, and tonight, fans witnessed a heart-tugging moment after contestant Natalie won $40,000 during the Bonus Round. Natalie's younger daughter Bailey couldn't hold back her tears after her mother won a grand total of $63,990. The moment of pure joy was lauded by host Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White towards the end of the episode. "So much excitement in all of this. I love it. Everybody's stunned. That was a good solve," Seacrest reacted. 

Ryan Seacrest, contestant Natalie, and her family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest, contestant Natalie, and her family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

Natalie started by winning the Round 2 - Railroad Crossing for $2,000. During the Prize Puzzle - Like Nothing You've Ever Seen, Natalie correctly solved "Like nothing you've ever seen" and won an exotic African safari trip worth $13,190. She breezed through the Triple Toss-Up - Show Me The Money round by solving the first two: "A penny saved is a penny earned" and "Pennies from heaven," winning $4,000. During the Final Spin - Fun and Games, she successfully solves the final puzzle "Adventure sports," earning $4,500 and securing the bonus round spot with $23,990 in earnings. 

Contestant Natalie's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Contestant Natalie's family on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

She then introduced her family, husband Stephen, mother Sandra, and daughters Ellie and Bailey. During the bonus round, Natalie chose the "Food and Drink" category. After receiving the standard letters R, S, T, L, N, E, she chose C, M, H, and A. The board then looked like an easy win: A, C, _, R, N, S, _, _, A, S, H. With 10 seconds on the clock, Natalie solved the puzzle "Acorn Squash" in a split second because she had already guessed the answer right when the puzzle was revealed. 

Vanna White and contestant Natalie on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Natalie on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Natalie won an additional $40,000, bringing her total to $63,990. Fans attributed her success to the choice of letters, "Way to go, Natalie! You solved that puzzle in a flash! How about that?" @jamesmcilwee8939 praised. "The category was Food & Drink, and solving the puzzle was a piece of cake. Congratulations, Natalie! $40,000 will do wonders for you and your family!" @Garrison_the_Barbarian lauded. "I had a feeling she was going to get it because she picked good letters. Congratulations, Natalie!" @Janebow-t8x commented. 

Vanna White and contestant Natalie on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestant Natalie on 'Wheel of Fortune' (Image Source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Natalie's letter combo went well, and QU's trap didn't matter. Happily ever after," @sy-kd6km congratulated. "She picked the right letters to solve the puzzle!" @anthonyguarino4242 added. 

You can watch the heart-warming moment here

