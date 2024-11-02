ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless

The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
Wheel Of Fortune 25th anniversary logo | Getty Images | Screenshot from the YouTube video @Wheel Of Fortune
Wheel Of Fortune 25th anniversary logo | Getty Images | Screenshot from the YouTube video @Wheel Of Fortune

The popular game show "Wheel of Fortune" has had a fair share of spectacular upsets and triumphs in its long years of running. However, one contestant stood out for his lightning-quick guesses and impressive performance in the game. Earlier this year, Alex Harrell, a marine pilot, was dubbed as the "best contestant ever" as he won over $67,000 and travel packages.

Co-host Vanna White poses for photos in the press room for the television game show
Co-host Vanna White poses for photos in the press room for the television game show "Wheel Of Fortune" | Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Harrell from Stafford, Virginia, served for over nine years in the Marine Corps as an Osprey pilot, according to TV Insider. Appearing in the show, Harrell told host Pat Sajak that he was stationed in San Diego, California. He shared that he had an 18-month-old daughter and a boy on the way, so he would love to win some money.

Harrell went up against Betty Hunter, a “sports mom” from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kaley Keller, a farmer from Sulphur, Louisiana. Even though he appeared nervous, the two ladies barely stood a chance as Harrell stormed to take the lead right at the start of the episode.

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | Wheel of Fortune
Screenshot from the video showing Harrell playing Wheel of Fortune | YouTube | Wheel of Fortune

By the end of the Mystery Round, Harrell had made $13,648 and won a cruise trip. The marine who shared that his job took him all over the world, won another trip to the Divi Dutch Village in Aruba (worth $9,357) and increased his earning to $27,105 in the Express Round. 

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | Wheel of Fortune
Harrell and Pat Sajak play Wheel of Fortune - Screenshot from the video | YouTube | Wheel of Fortune

Even the veteran host of the show, Pat Sajak was impressed with Harrell. “Wow… He’s having quite a run,”  he remarked.  While Keller tried to provide a challenge, Harrell crushed the rounds and won the episode to move on to the bonus round. 

In the bonus round, Harrell's skills truly shone. For the round, he picked the category “Food and Drink.” He got the additional letters H, G, P, and, O and the clue read T _ P _ O _ _ / P _ _ _ _ N G on the screen. 

Screenshot from the video| YouTube | Wheel of Fortune
Screenshot of the puzzle from Wheel of Fortune | YouTube | Wheel of Fortune

“Don't go telling me you’re nervous, you’re a marine pilot for god sake,” Sajak joked as Harrell was about to guess. And Sajak was right as it only took a second for Harrell to guess the right answer. Right out the gates, he shouted “Tapioca Pudding," and solved the puzzle. 

Screenshot from the video | YouTube | Wheel of Fortune
Pat Sajak showing the prize money of $40,000 | YouTube | Wheel of Fortune

Sajak then revealed the bonus envelope which showed that Harrell had won an extra $40,000 in the bonus round. Harrell took home $67,150 and the two trips he won. 

 

The audience was well impressed with Harrel and his superfast guesses. "Way to go, Alex. Best contestant ever tonight!" wrote user @myles-spikewebby8519. "intense bonus round, he rocked it," added @isaacmackey1406. However, when a fellow contestant lost, the audience booed in another episode of the show. The contestant, Paul Dodson, who amassed $33,550 as he went into the bonus round, allegedly lost out a shot at the $1 million prize because of an unfair puzzle. 

The puzzle for Dodson read, "_ _ _ _ _ L _ N _." With the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E given as standard. Dodson went on to guess the common letters, C, H, P, A, none of which fit, costing him the round. The word was finally revealed as "QUIBBLING". The audience gasped as the answer was shown and they turned to booing.

 

On YouTube, viewers felt like Dodson was robbed and the puzzle was rather impossible to solve. "EVIL bonus round puzzle! EVILLLL!" commented one viewer @Netstryke.

This article originally appeared 1 month ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
4 hours ago
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
NEWS
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
The child ended up spending a lot more than the price of the toy that the mother refused to buy.
9 hours ago
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
NEWS
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
The musician made sure that the crew collected their details and reiterated that he was serious.
11 hours ago
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
NEWS
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
Several people on Reddit also suggested that some rare coins in the jar were worth more than the face value.
15 hours ago
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
1 day ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
NEWS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
He is known for keeping props related to the most notable characters that he has ever played.
1 day ago
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
NEWS
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
Her ex-husband found out about the money when the lottery authorities sent a letter to the address two years later.
1 day ago
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
NEWS
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
Since the Federal Reserve estimates the lifespan of a $20 bill to be 7.8 years, it was a rare find.
2 days ago
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
2 days ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
2 days ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
2 days ago
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
NEWS
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
2 days ago
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
3 days ago
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
3 days ago
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
NEWS
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
The tiny home trend gained even more traction when Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently moved into one in Texas.
3 days ago
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
NEWS
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
People with Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry were specifically targeted during the data breach.
4 days ago
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
NEWS
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
Several people in the comments asked what she did to eat so much and still remain hungry.
4 days ago
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
NEWS
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
A woman claimed that she had a near-fatal reaction simply by touching one of the bills.
4 days ago
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
NEWS
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
Several people from other countries were surprised to see what the image of the user's grocery basket revealed.
5 days ago