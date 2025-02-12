Former ‘Wheel of Fortune’ player shares a secret trick to win — just keep an eye on Vanna White

The Reddit user wasn't expecting a former contestant to share insights on cracking the puzzles.

"Wheel of Fortune" is one of the oldest shows on American television, and this means that generations have grown up watching it and aspiring to be on it. Fans of the show also observe it closely and conduct discussions to come up with the best strategy for each game. Everyone wants to perform well and win big on the show, and as more viewers gear up for their chance to compete, a future contestant turned to Reddit for tips.

“Hi all! Just received an email, I am a potential candidate for the wheel of fortune! I am an avid watcher and huge fan of the show and am so excited! that being said, I am a little nervous. any tips or advice? thanks in advance!” the post by user sophaloafofbread1 in r/WheelOfFortune read. But in an unexpected turn of events, a former contestant of the show spotted the post and suggested exactly what she needed to look out for.

Our favorite Disney Characters 🤝 Holiday Cheer 🤝 Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/4fpA5jvA0U — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) December 13, 2024

In a long comment, the former participant smashmouthftball told the future contestant to keep an eye on Vanna White. “Watch Vanna, do not spin the wheel until you see her return to the side of the puzzle board. This is more time for you to think. Once she gets to the side of the board, you have 5 seconds to spin, buy a vowel, or solve, so use the time she walks across to think,” they wrote.

They also advised the contestant not to look at Ryan Seacrest but instead, just focus on his voice and keep the eyes fixed on the puzzle board. The Reddit user mentioned that producers yell out hints if a contestant is struggling on the show so one needs to be alert. According to the user, if one knows an answer then they should say it immediately and not think about how to increase winnings. Last, but not least, he asked the contestant to simply have fun.

Comment

byu/sophaloafofbread1 from discussion

inWheelOfFortune

When future contestants of the show ask for help from former ones, it’s not always about winning money. “Wheel of Fortune” is one of the biggest programs on American daytime television today. This means that the show is broadcast all over the country and no one wants to look awkward on national television. This has happened in the past with several contestants.

One contestant that comes to mind is Kate. She had made it all the way to the Bonus Round of the show and had a chance to win big. However, her attempt at solving the puzzle proved to be awkward and frankly, a bit comical. The puzzle wasn’t easy to solve as it read, “____N_ A LEA_.” She tried several answers like 'moving a leaf' and 'raking a leaf' but none of them was the correct answer.

The answer was then revealed to be ‘fixing a leak.’ She must have been in contention to win a big prize since the then-host Pat Sajak dropped his envelope as soon as he saw what was inside. These awkward yet funny moments are what a lot of contestants want to avoid. Even Kate seemed a bit embarrassed after the envelop was dropped.