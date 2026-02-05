Citadel CEO calls out Trump admin for showing ‘favoritism’ when it comes to business deals

Griffin expressed unease over alleged favoritism, saying that CEOs find it repulsive that the government interacts with corporate America.

The Trump administration's policies have made it hard to do business for a lot of people across industries, and this has also led to lawsuits from companies such as Costco that demand refunds for the costs incurred due to tariffs. Now, the CEO and founder of Citadel, Ken Griffin, has voiced concerns about government officials' self-serving decisions, and the administration's meddling in business affairs. The Republican donor pointed out that Trump “has definitely made missteps in choosing decisions or courses that have been very, very enriching to the families of those in the administration.” Griffin, a well-known Wall Street adversary of Trump, has for the first time spoken against the potential financial gains Trump's family has secured from their proximity to the White House.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kayla Bartkowski)

The interactions between the government and the senior executives of significant American corporations have recently drawn criticism. According to Fortune, Griffin expressed unease over alleged favoritism, saying that CEOs find it repulsive that the government interacts with corporate America in this way. He emphasized that trading conditions have changed drastically during the Trump administration, calling the actions of corporate executives seeking special treatment from the White House "nauseating" and arguing that this kind of partial treatment threatens the American Dream.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Calling out the relentless politics shoved into daily business interactions, Griffin stated that founders and leaders “want to go run our businesses and win on the merits of providing a better product to our customers at a lower price. Like, that’s how we win.” He warned other business leaders, saying, “‘I’m close to this administration, but does that mean the next administration is going to grant a favor to one of my competitors, or take a favor away from me, because I don’t support them publicly?’” He further added that, “Most CEOs just don’t want to find themselves in the business of having to, in some sense, suck up to one administration after another to succeed in running their business."

Eric Trump with his brother and associates (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt)

The billionaire CEO also criticized the administration's leniency towards the Trump family, pointing out that his sons, Don Jr. and Eric, have benefited financially from crypto-friendly laws. He brought attention to an Emirati royal's $500 million investment in their bitcoin business, World Liberty Financial, which he found concerning, The Guardian reported. Griffin stressed the value of CEOs' perspectives in public debates while criticizing them for abusing their power for personal benefit. In the midst of the "woke movement," he pointed out how consumer backlashes affected businesses, making CEOs afraid to take on public problems.

President Donald Trump (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Griffin highlighted the criticism Tesla received, including boycotts and vandalism, and highlighted Elon Musk's contentious role in reducing foreign aid. Meanwhile, Griffin also advised American corporate executives to share their opinions with the president, claiming that Trump pays attention. “We need the voices of America’s corporate leadership in the halls of Washington, on the front page of papers, to talk about the issues that we need to have for domestic prosperity,” Griffin ended.

More on Market Realist:

Ford CEO Jim Farley admits the American economy is 'in trouble' — and blames one major cause

Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'

New CNN poll hints at a disconnect between Trump’s priorities and what Americans want