ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt

The economist warned that the mounting debt, interest payments could push the U.S. into depression.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a bus shelter where an electronic billboard and a poster display the current U.S. National debt per person and as a nation at 38 Trillion dollars on October 28, 2025 (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty I
Representative image of a bus shelter where an electronic billboard and a poster display the current U.S. National debt per person and as a nation at 38 Trillion dollars on October 28, 2025 (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty I

While Americans have been focusing on tariffs and rising costs of everything from groceries to housing and healthcare, there's a bigger threat few are talking about. The United States entered 2026 with a massive national debt of $38.5 trillion, and the country's fiscal liabilities are at a historically high level. This is suffocating the elusive American Dream, according to Kurt Couchman, a senior fellow in fiscal policy at Americans for Prosperity. The economist told Fortune that the debt crisis could even push the country into all-out depression if no action is taken. Similar views were shared by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who expressed that the mounting national debt could soon affect the markets as well, in a separate interview.

Representative image of a father carrying toddler boy on shoulders in front of home (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Momo Productions)
Representative image of a father carrying toddler boy on shoulders in front of home (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Momo Productions)

The K-shaped economy has already bolstered the claims about the "death" of the American Dream. With rising wealth inequality, stagnant wages, and declining social services, the middle class is struggling with flat incomes and higher costs, making upward mobility harder. Meanwhile, the rising cost of retirement, raising children, and even owning a car has led many to believe that having $5 million in the bank is the only way to come close to living the American Dream, per Fortune.

While many blame inflation, deindustrialisation, wages, and more, according to Couchman, the symptoms trickle back to the vast sum the U.S. owes to its debtors. The problem isn't just the mounting debt, but the interest the government pays on it. Interest outlays have gone up by a whopping 15% to $355 billion in Q1 fiscal 2026 (Oct.-Dec. 2025), and the average interest rate hovers at 3.32%, the highest since 2009, Reuters reported. This has led experts like the founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, to warn that interest payments will one day squeeze out all the government investment that's needed for economic prosperity.

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question during a Cabinet meeting (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)
U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to a question during a Cabinet meeting (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Andrew Harnik)

Last month, in a Congressional testimony, Couchman told the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government that “the growing debt risks a bond market reckoning with potentially dire consequences for the American people. The actions of their representatives in Congress will determine whether the conditions of the American Dream—peace, freedom, and prosperity—survive, or if the future is decline.” The economist, who previously worked in government affairs positions in the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, further told Fortune in a phone interview that the affordability crisis was largely a result of an "explosion" in monetary supply at the beginning of the pandemic. 

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Tasos Katopodis
Maine Independent Sen. Angus King sets up a sign describing a bipartisan proposal for a COVID-19 relief bill on Capitol Hill on December 1, 2020. (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

“We’ve already experienced the inflationary aspects of excessive federal spending and debt. We’re now at the point where if you look at [the Congressional Budget Office], World Bank, and [International Monetary Fund] and others, they say that once the debt burden surpasses a certain threshold of GDP, it starts to slow the economic growth," he explained. The report added that it isn't the amount of debt that is worrying, but the debt-to-GDP ratio. Couchman warned that if this ratio is too far out of balance, economic growth can be hampered by excessive interest payments.

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, visits FOX Business Network's
Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, visits FOX Business Network's "The Claman Countdown" at Fox Business Network Studios on March 27, 2024 in New York City. (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by John Lamparski)

In an interview with CNBC's “Squawk on the Street,” the CEO of BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, expressed that markets continue to obsess over the Federal Reserve, but they don't discuss fiscal discipline, especially when the national debt keeps creeping higher. Suggesting that the pattern of unsettling numbers isn't likely to change, he argues that the U.S. Treasury market, which is the global benchmark, could take a hit as international investors will soon start questioning America’s fiscal trajectory. However, Fink suggested that if the country keeps up its pace of GDP growth and keeps it up at 3% for the next 10 to 15 years, the debt-to-GDP ratio will shrink, despite how large the deficits may seem.

More on Market Realist:

Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy

Analysts warn Trump's proposed defense budget will cause a major problem for US economy

Trump's bid to control US Fed might lead to 'fiscal dominance' — and that's not good news

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
NEWS
Economist warns the 'American dream' could be over due to $38.5 trillion national debt
The economist warned that the mounting debt, interest payments could push the U.S. into depression.
8 hours ago
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
NEWS
Trump's investments in Netflix and Warner Bros has everyone pointing out the same issue
As per disclosures, Trump bought $2 million in bonds days before the announcement of a $82.7bn deal.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools player on geography after a mistake cost her $20,000
Harvey jokingly whispered to the contestant how she got it wrong.
11 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts contestant who used a controversial answer repeatedly
While the player claimed he was covering for his family, Harvey wasn't convinced.
14 hours ago
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
NEWS
Verizon customers to get 'account credit' as compensation — here's how to claim it
About 1.5 million subscribers were affected by the seven-hour-long outage.
3 days ago
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
NEWS
Trump may now target another nation after Venezuela that produces three times more oil
The country in Trump's crosshairs accounts for roughly 4% of the global oil production.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks risky joke about married life in response to an answer
Harvey made the joke at the risk of landing in trouble at home.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player earns special high five from Steve Harvey for his controversial answer
Harvey simply said "My Man!" as soon as he heard the player's response.
3 days ago
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
NEWS
Trump admin is willing to pay $700 billion to buy Greenland — but there's a major problem
As president Trump pushes for measures to acquire the island, new poll shows Americans aren't sure.
4 days ago
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
NEWS
Trump confirms he's stopping federal funding to ‘sanctuary cities’ — is yours on the list?
Trump said starting Feb. 1, his administration will block funds, but he didn't provide specifics.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stares down player over wild answer about habits of men
Harvey did not like the opinion about men that he heard from Maria.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls out popular celebs for having too many children
Harvey didn't hold back and even went on to name some of the top celebrities.
4 days ago
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
NEWS
Trump's proposed credit card cap might destroy GOP in midterms, predicts report
Senior editor Charles C.W. Cooke said the cap could destroy the GOP's chances in the midterms
5 days ago
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
NEWS
House GOP floats one more 'Big Beautiful Bill' that could cut federal deficit by $1 trillion
The proposed bill aims to tackle healthcare costs, and cut the federal deficit by $1 trillion.
5 days ago
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
NEWS
Trump admin to release framework aimed at lowering health care costs for Americans
As ACA benefits expire, the president claimed his framework would reduce drug prices dramatically.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing a player's wild answer about family
Harvey could not believe that the contestant could say that with her family around.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' team makes history by winning $60,000 in incredible TV moment
The family aced three Fast Money rounds in a row to cash out big
5 days ago
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
NEWS
Trump’s super PAC saw millions in donations — but it's the donor list that raises eyebrows
The donors poured in millions to support the Trump affiliated super PAC MAGA Inc.
6 days ago
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
NEWS
Even Americans earning over $100,000 a year are starting to lose faith in US economy
These reports come at a time when consumer sentiment seems to be improving.
6 days ago
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
NEWS
Even senators from Trump’s own party have a problem with his probe into Jerome Powell
The lawmakers called the probe 'coercive' demanding a congressional investigation into the DOJ.
6 days ago