Bank of America CEO reveals why the Fed should be independent: 'The markets will punish people'

The current Chairman of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, will leave the role in May 2026.

The Federal Reserve's policies shape the American economy, which has been struggling for the past couple of years. It is the country’s central bank, and it sets the interest rates that determine the accessibility of credit and cash flow in the market. The chairman of the Federal Reserve might be nominated by the President, but according to Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, it was important for the body to be independent.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan. (Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker)

Moynihan believes that if the Fed is not independent, it could end up affecting the market, which in turn might not be best for the people. “The markets will punish people if we don't have an independent Fed. And everybody knows that,” he said, according to a report in CBS. Interest rates throughout this year, set by the Federal Reserve, were between 3.5% and 3.75%. This was the third straight time that the organisation had cut rates.

During the pandemic, these interest rates dropped to nearly 0%, which had to be raised towards the end of 2022 to control inflation. While the Federal Reserve chair is nominated by the President, the latter has no legal precedent to fire the former, as the Fed chair is an independent agency. Trump, however, has been quite vocal about his discontent with current Fed chair Jerome Powell. But he may not be able to do a lot about it within the purview of the law.

US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

Powell’s tenure is set to come to an end in May 2026, and Moynihan believes that the President has a lot of good options to consider as a replacement. “He's got great candidates. He'll appoint somebody, and we'll help that candidate get the information to be successful, and so we'll see what he does. But that's his prerogative. You know, that's what he should do,” he explained.

The Bank of America CEO does believe that there is an unhealthy fascination with the Fed among people. For a country that is largely run by the private sector, being dependent on interest rates set by the Fed seemed unusual to him. “There's- my mind, there's too much fascination with the Fed,” Moynihan explained. “We're a country that's driven by the private sector, by what people do, and in the businesses and the companies, small companies and large companies, medium-sized companies, and entrepreneurs and doctors and lawyers- all these people drive our economy,” he explained.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. (Image Source: Getty Images | Alex Wong)

“The idea that we are like hanging on a thread by the Fed moving rates 25 basis points, it seems to me we've gotten out of whack. And so we got to get- since the financial crisis, the Fed had a big role in stabilizing the economy,” he added.

