Billionaires are investing heavily in AI stocks — and one of them could be a game-changer soon

The rise of Artificial Intelligence has prompted a lot of billionaires to invest heavily in AI stocks. Following this, The Motley Fool analysed 13F filings for the third quarter of 2025 to find out which stocks these moguls are picking up. While some obvious names showed up in the list, the publication urged investors to watch out for Meta Platforms (META) in particular, claiming it could very well become the 'Apple' of the 2030s.

The Motley Fool studied the filing of Hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont, and top investors, including Bill Ackman, Warren Buffett, Chase Coleman, Stanley Druckenmiller, George Soros, and more, and found out that almost every billionaire investor had at least one AI stock in their portfolio. The publication mentioned that Laffont, who runs Coatue Management, a hedge fund that outperformed the S&P 500 by 94 percentage points in the last three years, had primarily bet on three AI stocks. This included 7.3% in Meta Platforms, 5.9% in Microsoft, and 4.7% in Amazon. The other two popular stocks among billionaires were Alphabet (GOOG) and Nvidia (NVDA).

In September, Meta Platforms launched its first augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, with a built-in display on the right lens and an integrated AI assistant, Meta AI. CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes the smart glasses will become the primary computing device in the future, and his company is the leading manufacturer of the device. The majority of Meta's income currently comes from targeted ads across its social media platforms, but its smart glasses developed by its Reality Labs business unit could eventually become a major source of revenue, as the glasses look to threaten the position of smartphones.

While the glasses, called Meta Ray-Ban Display, are not expected to make earthshaking sales, the company sees the product as an important stepping stone to something bigger, the Orion glasses. First announced in 2024, the Meta is reportedly working toward a launch in 2027, and the Orion smart glasses will have a built-in display on both lenses, creating a holographic experience that blends the digital and the physical world. The bigger ambition is to eventually pair the Orion glasses with a superintelligence system, an AI system that will surpass human intelligence and learn on its own.

The thing that's important for investors is that Meta has been investing in smart glasses for years, and Zuckerberg says they are "several years ahead" of Counterpoint Research. Thus, as per The Motley Fool, if everything comes together for Meta, and smart glasses turn out to be the primary computing device, the Orion Smart Glasses could become the iPhone of the 2030s. While that's far into the future, currently, Wall Street expects Meta's earnings to increase at a 17% annual rate over the next three years, which posts a strong position for those betting on the stock.

