These 3 tech companies could hit $3 trillion valuation in 2026 — it's exactly who you’d expect

Reports suggest these three companies with strong ties to AI can make it to the coveted club.

Over the past couple of decades, tech giants have surpassed some of the biggest companies like ExxonMobil and General Electric in valuation to enter the trillion-dollar club. Now, the $3 trillion club has emerged with four of the biggest tech giants, including chipmaker Nvidia and innovator, Apple, holding their positions firm. However, with the rise of Artificial Intelligence, more companies are set to enter the club, as soon as next year. Reports from The Motley Fool, among others, have already named Amazon, Meta, and Broadcom as their picks.

Representative image of a trader (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Guvendemir)

Currently, only four companies are in the ultra-exclusive $3 trillion club, with Nvidia topping the charts at $4.4 trillion (as of this writing), and iPhone maker Apple trailing close behind at $4.06 trillion. In third position comes Google’s parent company, Alphabet, at $3.7 trillion, while cloud and software giant Microsoft holds the door at $3.6 trillion at the fourth position.

While they seem untouchable, as their closest competitor in the list, Amazon, sits at a $2.4 trillion market cap, analysts estimate that it could soon change. As per The Motley Fool, the next company poised to enter the $3 trillion club is Amazon, with its robust investment in AI and growth in the cloud computing department.

Representative image of the Amazon logo (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by David Ryder Stringer)

The publication explained that Amazon needed a 25% gain in the next year to make it to the club, and its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is growing quickly, to help with that. Its growth has trailed that of Microsoft's Azure. AWS' revenue grew 20% last quarter, and the company is increasing its spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to meet increasing demand as well.

While it signed a $38 billion deal with OpenAI, the company's big Project Rainier for Anthropic continues to ramp up. There is another vertical where Amazon is positioned to gain traction, which is a network of a humanoid delivery system. According to estimates from Bank of America, humanoid delivery robots could save the firm $7.1 billion annually by 2032 and drive up retail margins. With this, Amazon looks set to enter the $3 trillion club.

Representative image of the Meta logo on a board (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The second company with a chance to enter the coveted club is Meta Platforms, but with a current market cap of $1.6 trillion, it has more work to do than Amazon, needing a gain of more than 75% in 2026 to make it. However, The Motley Fool noted that Meta's stock was trading at a forward P/E of below 22 times, while also growing quickly. Meanwhile, the company's revenue grew by 26% last quarter.

Meta has also seen a big boost from AI, as the company has been using the technology to improve its recommendation algorithm, leading to more consumer spending. It has deployed AI tools to help advertisers create better campaigns and improve targeting as well. To further boost its AI hold, Meta spent $37.26 billion on AI infrastructure in 2024, including renewable energy projects and a $14.3 billion Scale AI acquisition.

The positive impact of this was seen in Q3 as its ad impressions jumped 14%, while its ad prices rose by 10%. Thus, the publication noted that if Meta managed to cut wasteful spending, maintain its growth rate, and gain investor confidence, it could make it into the $3trillion club in no time.

The third company named by the publication is Broadcom, one of Nvidia's rivals. With a current market cap of $1.6 trillion, the company has an explosive growth opportunity that could push its stock much higher in 2026, and potentially propel it into the $3 trillion club. With the growing number of data centers, the demand for Broadcom's AI application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) has been rising as a cheaper alternative to Nvidia's GPUs.

A sign is posted in front of a Broadcom office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Broadcom was behind Alphabet's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which helped it cement its position in the market. Broadcom signed a significant deal with OpenAI as well, while Anthropic is set to receive $21 billion in Alphabet's TPUs in 2026, according to Motley Fool. The company has stated that its three customers could add another $90 billion opportunity in 2027, and reports suggest Apple might be working with Broadcom on an AI chip that could go into production next year. If this happens, Broadcom could very well soar into the coveted club.

More on Market Realist:

Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market

New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?

The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?