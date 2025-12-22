ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

These 3 tech companies could hit $3 trillion valuation in 2026 — it's exactly who you’d expect

Reports suggest these three companies with strong ties to AI can make it to the coveted club.
PUBLISHED 20 HOURS AGO
Representative image of traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael M. Santiago)
Representative image of traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

Over the past couple of decades, tech giants have surpassed some of the biggest companies like ExxonMobil and General Electric in valuation to enter the trillion-dollar club. Now, the $3 trillion club has emerged with four of the biggest tech giants, including chipmaker Nvidia and innovator, Apple, holding their positions firm. However, with the rise of Artificial Intelligence, more companies are set to enter the club, as soon as next year. Reports from The Motley Fool, among others, have already named Amazon, Meta, and Broadcom as their picks.

Representative image of a trader (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Guvendemir)
Representative image of a trader (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Guvendemir)

Currently, only four companies are in the ultra-exclusive $3 trillion club, with Nvidia topping the charts at $4.4 trillion (as of this writing), and iPhone maker Apple trailing close behind at $4.06 trillion. In third position comes Google’s parent company, Alphabet, at $3.7 trillion, while cloud and software giant Microsoft holds the door at $3.6 trillion at the fourth position.

While they seem untouchable, as their closest competitor in the list, Amazon, sits at a $2.4 trillion market cap, analysts estimate that it could soon change. As per The Motley Fool, the next company poised to enter the $3 trillion club is Amazon, with its robust investment in AI and growth in the cloud computing department.

Cover Image Source: GettyImages | David Ryder Stringer
Representative image of the Amazon logo (Image Source: Getty Images/Photo by David Ryder Stringer)

The publication explained that Amazon needed a 25% gain in the next year to make it to the club, and its cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is growing quickly, to help with that. Its growth has trailed that of Microsoft's Azure. AWS' revenue grew 20% last quarter, and the company is increasing its spending on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure to meet increasing demand as well.

While it signed a $38 billion deal with OpenAI, the company's big Project Rainier for Anthropic continues to ramp up. There is another vertical where Amazon is positioned to gain traction, which is a network of a humanoid delivery system. According to estimates from Bank of America, humanoid delivery robots could save the firm $7.1 billion annually by 2032 and drive up retail margins. With this, Amazon looks set to enter the $3 trillion club.

Meta | Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
Representative image of the Meta logo on a board (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)

The second company with a chance to enter the coveted club is Meta Platforms, but with a current market cap of $1.6 trillion, it has more work to do than Amazon, needing a gain of more than 75% in 2026 to make it. However, The Motley Fool noted that Meta's stock was trading at a forward P/E of below 22 times, while also growing quickly. Meanwhile, the company's revenue grew by 26% last quarter.

Meta has also seen a big boost from AI, as the company has been using the technology to improve its recommendation algorithm, leading to more consumer spending. It has deployed AI tools to help advertisers create better campaigns and improve targeting as well. To further boost its AI hold, Meta spent $37.26 billion on AI infrastructure in 2024, including renewable energy projects and a $14.3 billion Scale AI acquisition.

The positive impact of this was seen in Q3 as its ad impressions jumped 14%, while its ad prices rose by 10%. Thus, the publication noted that if Meta managed to cut wasteful spending, maintain its growth rate, and gain investor confidence, it could make it into the $3trillion club in no time.

The third company named by the publication is Broadcom, one of Nvidia's rivals. With a current market cap of $1.6 trillion, the company has an explosive growth opportunity that could push its stock much higher in 2026, and potentially propel it into the $3 trillion club. With the growing number of data centers, the demand for Broadcom's AI application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) has been rising as a cheaper alternative to Nvidia's GPUs.

A sign is posted in front of a Broadcom office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)
A sign is posted in front of a Broadcom office (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Broadcom was behind Alphabet's Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which helped it cement its position in the market. Broadcom signed a significant deal with OpenAI as well, while Anthropic is set to receive $21 billion in Alphabet's TPUs in 2026, according to Motley Fool. The company has stated that its three customers could add another $90 billion opportunity in 2027, and reports suggest Apple might be working with Broadcom on an AI chip that could go into production next year. If this happens, Broadcom could very well soar into the coveted club.

More on Market Realist:

Top investor has a major warning about AI that could have a 'terrifying' impact on job market

New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?

The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey slams 'horrible question' about lying after a bad first date
The host was not impressed with the question and said that it was shame that he knew the answers.
1 hour ago
Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check
ECONOMY & WORK
Man gets a message about his $130,000 lottery win — 15 minutes later, he got a reality check
He was overjoyed at first but that quickly turned into bitter disappointment.
2 hours ago
How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius
WALMART
How Walmart is making sure your favorite holiday products don’t sell out is pure genius
“Our AI-powered inventory management system is essential for supplying customers with what they need, when they need, and at the low costs," it stated.
4 hours ago
Despite Trump’s $12 billion aid package, American farmers are still terrified of going bust in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Despite Trump’s $12 billion aid package, American farmers are still terrified of going bust in 2026
 “A program that provides roughly $50 an acre will not save the thousands of family farms that will go bankrupt before the end of the year," an expert stated.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $100,000 because of phrase few had heard of
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $100,000 because of phrase few had heard of
"This is another reason why I don’t like the Phrase category in the Bonus Round," a fan reacted.
9 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to defend contestant from his wife after risky answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tries to defend contestant from his wife after risky answer
The host of the show was shocked upon hearing the answer and had to speak to the contestant's wife.
20 hours ago
These 3 tech companies could hit $3 trillion valuation in 2026 — it's exactly who you’d expect
ECONOMY & WORK
These 3 tech companies could hit $3 trillion valuation in 2026 — it's exactly who you’d expect
Reports suggest these three companies with strong ties to AI can make it to the coveted club.
20 hours ago
Wall Street veteran defies concerns about AI bubble and has good news about US economy in 2026
ECONOMY & WORK
Wall Street veteran defies concerns about AI bubble and has good news about US economy in 2026
Money manager Loius Navellier thinks the U.S. GDP could grow by 5% in 2026.
21 hours ago
'Jeopardy' contestant instantly falls from first position to the last due to a major blunder
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant instantly falls from first position to the last due to a major blunder
The contestant could have comfortably won the round but it was not meant to be.
21 hours ago
Walmart shoppers have a major problem with steaks sold at discounted prices — here's why
WALMART
Walmart shoppers have a major problem with steaks sold at discounted prices — here's why
The retailer's low price point may be a positive but product quality still matters.
22 hours ago
That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision
ECONOMY & WORK
That morning coffee may not get cheaper anytime soon — even after Trump’s latest tariff decision
The cost of raw beans, which account for at least 40% of production, has skyrocketed as a result of supply shortages.
1 day ago
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children
WALMART
Popular ointment sold at Walmart and Target recalled over severe health risks for children
The federal agencies have urged customers to keep it out of the reach of any kids.
1 day ago
Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts
COSTCO
Costco’s meat is getting returned more often than people realize — Reddit users have thoughts
The retailer has faced a lot of flak lately as people have been shocked and disappointed by its products.
1 day ago
Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping
COSTCO
Costco's holiday schedule could affect customers relying on last-minute shopping
On Christmas Eve, stores will have reduced hours, and on Christmas Day, all U.S. warehouses will remain shut.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 by solving puzzle two players before her failed to crack
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $40,000 by solving puzzle two players before her failed to crack
Fans pointed that the puzzle was used twice during the early 2000s, and players had lost out on a car and the grand cash prize on both occasions. 
1 day ago
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
ECONOMY & WORK
American Airlines has a major update for budget travelers — and it’s not good news
The airline said that it has made this policy change to be competitive in the market.
3 days ago
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
COSTCO
Costco’s best kept secret is saving travelers thousands — but most members walk right past it
People do not usually think of Costco when planning a trip, but perhaps they should.
3 days ago
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
WALMART
Walmart is paying women truckers high wages to defy crisis — here's how much they get paid
The retailer has done a fantastic job in diversifying its driver workforce and keeping them happy.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey bangs a contestant's desk after hearing a wild answer
The host loved the answer he heard and could not help himself in that moment.
3 days ago
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history
Those who are lucky enough to win it would have perhaps the best Christmas of anyone.
4 days ago