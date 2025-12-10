The AI bubble burst will be different compared to the dot-com crash — should you be worried?

While skeptics often draw comparisons, the outcome of the AI boom may be different.

After the AI surge, the Artificial Intelligence Bubble has become a hot topic for discussion across the globe. Skeptics have time and again drawn comparisons with events such as the dot-com crash to warn of an imminent crisis. While many argue that the dot-com bubble may burst in a similar fashion as that crash, the scenario for the AI race is different in some ways. For all the similarities, there are many differences that could lead to a totally different outcome.

In the March 2000 dot-com crash, the stock market lost more than $5 trillion in value, as per the New York Times. Now, Silicon Valley is in the middle of another tech boom, and fortunes are being made in a similar fashion. But the key difference here is that the AI boom is being financed by multitrillion-dollar companies Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, and Meta that don't seem to be going out of business due to market uncertainty, unlike the startups that fuelled the dot-com bubble.

The AI boom is essentially underpinned by earnings growth of these companies, rather than pure expansion, which was the case in 2000. As per Janus Henderson Investors, these companies continue to post strong numbers, driving economic growth. Thus, the telltale sign of a market bubble, which is expansion in value without profit growth, is certainly missing.

Furthermore, these tech giants are experts in compute logistics as they have catered to the enormous demand for services and products over many years. While a concentrated group of companies is controlling the demand and supply on both sides (cloud and the semiconductor), the demand visibility for AI products is higher than it was for the dot-com start-ups. With the shift to Agentic AI, a further 30 to 100x rise in demand for chips and computing systems is anticipated, as per the blog. Companies are also eager to adopt AI systems and integrate AI products into operations, unlike the time during the 2000s when the internet was still a new thing, and companies were slow to adapt to the change.

Furthermore, the macroeconomic conditions and the situation with globalisation are quite different from what was seen during the dot-com crash. As per the authors, in 1999, inflation was rising in the U.S., and unemployment had fallen to 4%. The commodity prices were rising sharply, with rates spiking from 4.75% to 6.5%, which ultimately triggered the bust. However, such external pressures and corrections in the market are not expected to happen in the current economy. With weakening employment and steady inflation, the rates are expected to loosen instead.

Another reason that separates the AI boom is the absence of a doomsday deadline, like the "Y2K." The Y2K deadline, which was seen as an expiry date for legacy computers, added pressure on IT companies to upgrade and added to the anxiety and fears of investors of mass outages and failures. Since then, such a condition of forced upgrades has never been seen in the tech sector.

