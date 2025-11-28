Hedge fund veteran issues major warning to investors about AI: 'The bubble is ahead of us'

He also cautioned that investors are ill-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead as the AI cycle enters a "more dangerous phase."

Following the surge of AI, the formation of a bubble and the impact on the economy when it bursts have been discussed a lot in the past couple of months. Now Greg Jensen, co-chief investment officer at Bridgewater Associates, sounded the alarm while discussing the sudden boom of AI in the business world. Jensen appeared on the "In Good Company" podcast this week with Norges Bank Investment Management CEO Nicolai Tangen. The hedge fund investor, with 15 years of experience in AI, warned that those skeptical of the AI boom should prepare for significant market changes, indicating that the full transformative potential and incoming capital influx have yet to be recognized. "The bubble is ahead of us, not behind us," he told Tangen.

Representative image showing AI on smartphones (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by alexsl)

Jensen emphasized that the AI has not yet reached the speculative stage and contends that the present boom is different from the dot-com period. He believes that the majority of investors are unaware of how AI could change markets, geopolitics, and economic expansion. Jensen pointed out that leaders in AI, like Elon Musk and Sam Altman, view the stakes as existential, in contrast to earlier innovation cycles. They "believe that the power to control Earth and the universe is only a couple years away," he stated, adding that "they're not motivated by these normal profit incentives of the typical cycle."

(Representative image of AI Image Source: Pexels)

Jensen highlighted that despite high valuations and expensive funding, capital expenditure in the tech sector will continue, resulting in a "resource grab phase" never seen before in the sector. Only a few hundred AI experts are considered cutting-edge, which is impeding scientific growth. This rush for resources like power, data-center land, and advanced processors is creating bottlenecks, especially in talent acquisition. Tangen then drew a comparison between the competitive market and professional sports, pointing out that despite AI's increasing importance, investors' attention is distorted by the market's present winners.

Representative image showing automation (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Andriy Onufriyenko)

According to Jensen, US stocks are beginning to lag behind international markets, indicating underlying changes in the economy. He pointed out that capital expenditures related to AI have a big impact on macro indicators and have contributed roughly one percentage point to the growth of the US GDP this year. He also cautioned that investors are ill-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead as the AI cycle enters a "more dangerous phase" marked by resource scarcity, higher spending, and heightened rivalry.

While appearing on Bloomberg Podcasts last year, Jensen reflected on the distinct approaches to AI investment, differentiating between high-profile public companies and private sectors. He disclosed that Bridgewater employed an expert system shaped by 40 years of economic insights, aiming to refine exposure to productivity miracles. He also noted that current equity valuations differ from the 1999 tech bubble, as today's companies, like NVIDIA, present actual earnings potential. Jensen highlighted the operational challenges of language models in AI while expressing optimism about leveraging machine learning to enhance investment strategies significantly over the next five years.

