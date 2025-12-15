ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come

BofA Metals Cheif, Michael Widmer estimates gold to hit the $5,000/oz mark in 2026.
PUBLISHED 23 HOURS AGO
Representative image of a female clerk in a high-end jewelry store trying on a gold bracelet to show to a customer (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by ozgurcankaya)
Representative image of a female clerk in a high-end jewelry store trying on a gold bracelet to show to a customer (Cover image source: Getty Images/Photo by ozgurcankaya)

Precious metals are among the safest assets for investment in times of economic uncertainty as they act as a hedge against headwinds. After skyrocketing throughout the year, gold prices have finally calmed a bit, trading in the $4,200 to $4,300 range per ounce over the past few weeks, but the Bank of America believes it's just a breather, not the peak. In his 2026 outlook, Bank of America Metals Chief Michael Widmer said the forces propelling the rally are still alive and kicking, and that gold remains largely underinvested. All of this gives room for the yellow metal to reach the $5,000 mark next year, Widmer said, as per Kitco.

A jewellery quarter gold dealer poses with three 1kg gold bullion bars (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Christopher Furlong)
A jewellery quarter gold dealer poses with three 1kg gold bullion bars (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Christopher Furlong)

Gold opened the year, trading at $2,630/oz, and it kept rising before peaking at $4,300/oz in October. The growth marks a 63% rise year-to-date, which is the best performance the metal has posted since the 1970s, as per The Street. However, the prices have stabilized over the past month, with many expecting it to be the ceiling for the metal. Meanwhile, the Head of Metals Research at BofA says gold prices aren't going to stay flat for much longer. “ I’ve highlighted before that the gold market has been very overbought. But it's actually still underinvested. There is still a lot of room for gold as a diversification tool in portfolios," he stated, as per Kitco.

Widmer added that the bullish run will pick up in the coming year with gold prices surging to $5,000 per ounce. He explained that only a 14% increase in investment demand can get the prices to that mark, and the demand has roughly averaged at that level over the past couple of quarters. He further noted that a 55% increase in investment demand could drive gold prices to $8,000/oz.

A flag flies outside the Bank of America Corporate Center | Getty Images | Photo by Davis Turner
Representative image of a flag outside the Bank of America Corporate Center (Image source: Getty Images /Photo by Davis Turner)

BofA's chief metals researcher said that the driver for gold's next leg is the fact that it simply isn't owned enough. Even after a 50% surge in the last year, Widmer says the metal represents just a tiny slice of global portfolios, especially among the big-ticket investors. While the metal represents 4% of the financial market, Widmer shared that it represents only 0.5% of the portfolios of high-net-worth individuals. “When you run the analysis since 2020, you can actually justify that retail investors should have a gold share of well above 20%,” he said. “You can even justify 30% at the moment," he added. He even estimated that the central banks would continue buying gold despite official reserves hitting milestone levels this year.

Representative image of a businessman offering gold for trade (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Dacharlie)
Representative image of a businessman offering gold for trade (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by Dacharlie)

Apart from BofA, other firms have also shared similar projections for gold. J.P. Morgan has forecast gold prices to hit $5,000/oz by Q4, 2026, while Goldman Sachs has set the target price at $4,900/oz in the next year. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley and UBS share modest but strong estimates of prices reaching $4,500/oz next year. The former named gold a top pick for the year as well, while UBS attributed the estimate to falling rates and persistent geopolitical pressure.

More on Market Realist: 

Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors

ADP chief economist warns the 'rosy picture' for US economy in 2026 may be hiding something grim

Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after being told grandpa's long-forgotten watch is worth $25,000
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after being told grandpa's long-forgotten watch is worth $25,000
The guest was at a loss for words after hearing the value of the Patek Phillippe watch.
23 hours ago
Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012
NEWS
Chick-fil-A keeps winning over customers despite silently increasing prices by 55% since 2012
The fast food chain has raise prices like other but won over its customer base like none.
23 hours ago
Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come
NEWS
Bank of America positive about gold as a promising asset for investment in the year to come
BofA Metals Cheif, Michael Widmer estimates gold to hit the $5,000/oz mark in 2026.
23 hours ago
Fed chair frontrunner says Trump won't have any influence on FOMC's decision-making
NEWS
Fed chair frontrunner says Trump won't have any influence on FOMC's decision-making
Kevin Hassett said it would solely be up to the Fed Officials to make decisions on interest rates.
23 hours ago
Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it
JEOPARDY
Dick Van Dyke has the perfect plan for his 100th birthday and 'Jeopardy!' fans are going to love it
He might have never been on the show but clearly is a big fan.
3 days ago
Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs
NEWS
Democrats claim American families have quietly paid an extra $1,200 due to Trump’s tariffs
As per the Congress' Joint Economic Committee, Americans paid over $158 billion in tariff costs
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey wasn't too excited hearing a contestant's answer about exes
It was clear that the host was expecting much more from the player, as the question had potential.
4 days ago
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
NEWS
Americans could see a minimum wage hike coming in 2026 — here are the key details
An expert believes that raising the minimum wages has been a crucial boost for underpaid workers.
4 days ago
Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected
COSTCO
Costco shoppers have an unexpected problem that’s impacting far more people than expected
Costco keeps its aisle labels vague intentionally to make the shoppers wander around and explore products.
4 days ago
Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why
NEWS
Your car loans could remain expensive despite the US Fed cutting interest rates — here's why
While rate cuts may eventually bring relief, other factors may push costs upwards.
4 days ago
Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans
NEWS
Trump is optimistic about US economy — but a new poll predicts a grim future for Americans
A Politico poll conducted last month found Americans were struggling with spending constraints.
5 days ago
Costco shopper's bid to help the homeless goes over budget — then a Christmas miracle happens
COSTCO
Costco shopper's bid to help the homeless goes over budget — then a Christmas miracle happens
The shopper who was buying coats to donate to the homeless was met with incredible generosity.
6 days ago
Donald Trump wants his face on new $1 coins — Democrats are determined to stop him
NEWS
Donald Trump wants his face on new $1 coins — Democrats are determined to stop him
The Democratic senators argued that no living/sitting president should have their likeness on a coin.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to the ground after winning an SUV in wild TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to the ground after winning an SUV in wild TV moment
The contestant had a slim chance after getting only two out of five guesses right.
6 days ago
President Trump announces $12 billion aid package for farmers impacted by his tariff policies
NEWS
President Trump announces $12 billion aid package for farmers impacted by his tariff policies
The payments will be funded by the tariff revenue and reach farmers early next year.
7 days ago
Sydney Sweeney cheats on 'Family Feud' by discussing answers — Steve Harvey calls her out
FAMILY FEUD
Sydney Sweeney cheats on 'Family Feud' by discussing answers — Steve Harvey calls her out
Sweeney's team blatantly broke a rule and the host had to let it go multiple times.
7 days ago
JP Morgan CEO says AI won't reduce jobs dramatically — but he still expects one major thing
NEWS
JP Morgan CEO says AI won't reduce jobs dramatically — but he still expects one major thing
Dimon reiterated a nuanced and overall upbeat view about the effect of artificial intelligence on the economy.
Dec 8, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving $45,000 puzzle in a second
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving $45,000 puzzle in a second
The player, Aimee Ursitti won nearly $65,000 in one night.
Dec 4, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets stunned after hearing the value of her Nancy Drew books
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets stunned after hearing the value of her Nancy Drew books
The guest who worked closely with the author said the collection was sentimental to her.
Dec 4, 2025
A huge number of millionaires in the US still don't see themselves as rich, study reveals
NEWS
A huge number of millionaires in the US still don't see themselves as rich, study reveals
As per a recent study, nearly half of the millionaires think they need better financial planning.
Dec 4, 2025