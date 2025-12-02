Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors

Kiyosaki urged people to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrency to be prepared.

Americans have been dealing with inflation for months now, and layoffs are not making things any better. Now, businessman, author and long-time Trump supporter, Robert Kiyosaki, has made a chilling prediction for 2026. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 78-year-old stated that the biggest crash in history has started, and people would see the worst of it the next year. Kiyosaki also said that he had predicted this in 2013, and now, that prediction was well on course to come true. The entrepreneur is known for endorsing US President Trump in 2016 and authoring a book with him.

Robert Kiyosaki (R) with President Donald Trump. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Eugene Gologursky)

“BIGGEST CRASH IN HISTORY STARTING,” he wrote, before adding, “In 2013, I published RICH DADs PROPHECY predicting the biggest crash in history was coming. Unfortunately that crash has arrived. It’s not just the US. Europe and Asia are crashing. AI will wipe out jobs and when jobs crash office and residential real estate crashes. Time to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Silver is the best and the safest. Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026.”

As per a report in Moneywise, Kiyosaki has never made his love for precious metals like gold and silver a secret. These have always been looked at as one of the safest forms of investment, and in the event of a major crash, these can truly help someone maintain their financial stability. The problem is that a large percentage of people might not be aware of this fact.4

“I’m not buying gold because I like gold, I’m buying gold because I don’t trust the Fed,” Kiyosaki had said in an earlier interview. The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author claimed that millions would “lose everything” when the crash is well and truly upon us, but he also predicted that there would be a great opportunity to earn big during that period if one is prepared enough. It’s not just the precious metals that are important.

Cryptocurrency is crucial for people to keep their finances secure, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum. Now, there is a lot of skepticism around crypto as it is not seen as a safe asset to invest in. However, Kiyosaki sees the value of Bitcoin going up in 2026. “My target price for Bitcoin is $250k in 2026,” he had written earlier. The author is also a fan of Ethereum. Ethereum is a blockchain for stablecoins,” he had said.

Representational image of a woman tracking crypto prices | (Image source: Getty Images | Phynart Studio)

Kiyosaki mentioned AI to be one of the biggest reasons behind the predicted crash in 2026, as he believes that it would adversely affect the job market, which would in turn lead to that situation. Fears of AI taking jobs are very much a real possibility, as there have already been several instances where workers have been laid off. If what the author says comes true, one needs to have a secure safety net in the near future to protect oneself from potential ruin.

More on Market Realist:

Starbucks to pay $38.9 million settlement after it violated New York's labor laws

New MIT study warns of troubling trend in how AI could replace millions of America jobs

Expert reveals why US economy has that ‘weird feeling of something you like becoming worse’