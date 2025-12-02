ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors

Kiyosaki urged people to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrency to be prepared.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Trump with Robert Kiyosaki at a book launch (Cover image source: Getty Images | Eugene Gologursky)
Trump with Robert Kiyosaki at a book launch (Cover image source: Getty Images | Eugene Gologursky)

Americans have been dealing with inflation for months now, and layoffs are not making things any better. Now, businessman, author and long-time Trump supporter, Robert Kiyosaki, has made a chilling prediction for 2026. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the 78-year-old stated that the biggest crash in history has started, and people would see the worst of it the next year. Kiyosaki also said that he had predicted this in 2013, and now, that prediction was well on course to come true. The entrepreneur is known for endorsing US President Trump in 2016 and authoring a book with him.

Robert Kiyosaki (R) with President Donald Trump. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Eugene Gologursky)
Robert Kiyosaki (R) with President Donald Trump. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Eugene Gologursky)

“BIGGEST CRASH IN HISTORY STARTING,” he wrote, before adding, “In 2013, I published RICH DADs PROPHECY predicting the biggest crash in history was coming. Unfortunately that crash has arrived. It’s not just the US. Europe and Asia are crashing. AI will wipe out jobs and when jobs crash office and residential real estate crashes. Time to buy more gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum. Silver is the best and the safest. Silver is $50 today. I predict silver will hit $70 soon and possibly $200 in 2026.”

As per a report in Moneywise, Kiyosaki has never made his love for precious metals like gold and silver a secret. These have always been looked at as one of the safest forms of investment, and in the event of a major crash, these can truly help someone maintain their financial stability. The problem is that a large percentage of people might not be aware of this fact.4

“I’m not buying gold because I like gold, I’m buying gold because I don’t trust the Fed,” Kiyosaki had said in an earlier interview. The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author claimed that millions would “lose everything” when the crash is well and truly upon us, but he also predicted that there would be a great opportunity to earn big during that period if one is prepared enough. It’s not just the precious metals that are important.

Cryptocurrency is crucial for people to keep their finances secure, especially Bitcoin and Ethereum. Now, there is a lot of skepticism around crypto as it is not seen as a safe asset to invest in. However, Kiyosaki sees the value of Bitcoin going up in 2026. “My target price for Bitcoin is $250k in 2026,” he had written earlier. The author is also a fan of Ethereum. Ethereum is a blockchain for stablecoins,” he had said.

Representational image of a woman tracking crypto prices | (Cover image source: Getty Images | Phynart Studio)
Representational image of a woman tracking crypto prices | (Image source: Getty Images | Phynart Studio)

Kiyosaki mentioned AI to be one of the biggest reasons behind the predicted crash in 2026, as he believes that it would adversely affect the job market, which would in turn lead to that situation. Fears of AI taking jobs are very much a real possibility, as there have already been several instances where workers have been laid off. If what the author says comes true, one needs to have a secure safety net in the near future to protect oneself from potential ruin.

More on Market Realist:

Starbucks to pay $38.9 million settlement after it violated New York's labor laws

New MIT study warns of troubling trend in how AI could replace millions of America jobs

Expert reveals why US economy has that ‘weird feeling of something you like becoming worse’

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
ECONOMY & WORK
Robert Kiyosaki predicts the 'biggest crash in history' is starting — here’s his advice for investors
Kiyosaki urged people to invest in precious metals and cryptocurrency to be prepared.
9 hours ago
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
JEOPARDY
How ‘Jeopardy’ contestant Nancy Zerg’s life changed after ending Ken Jennings’ 74-game streak
She's not made a lot of public appearances since her mammoth win on the show.
10 hours ago
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk uses a strange 'panda' analogy while defending his now-defunct DOGE project
Despite the cancellation of its contract, Musk believes that DOGE was on the right track.
10 hours ago
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
ECONOMY & WORK
Target faces backlash over their Black Friday giveaway — shoppers call the deal 'diabolical'
Hundreds of shoppers waited in line overnight in the cold, only to be left utterly disappointed.
11 hours ago
Andrew Yang makes a 'catastrophic' prediction that could impact nearly 40 million workers
ECONOMY & WORK
Andrew Yang makes a 'catastrophic' prediction that could impact nearly 40 million workers
Speaking to CNN, Yang talked about how AI will impact communities and what could be the solution
11 hours ago
Ron DeSantis’ property tax plan could bring an unexpected twist for homebuyers in Florida
ECONOMY & WORK
Ron DeSantis’ property tax plan could bring an unexpected twist for homebuyers in Florida
The move has been hailed by those who already own houses, but those who do not will be in trouble.
11 hours ago
Surprising new data shows Americans may be losing faith in the real value of college degree
ECONOMY & WORK
Surprising new data shows Americans may be losing faith in the real value of college degree
Many believe that the cost of a college degree is a debt they'd want to bear for years to come.
1 day ago
Expert reveals why US economy has that ‘weird feeling of something you like becoming worse’
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert reveals why US economy has that ‘weird feeling of something you like becoming worse’
Tim Wu, a Columbia Law School professor, says companies are trying to find power over people.
1 day ago
Young Americans who can’t afford homes are now investing in a surprisingly risky alternative
ECONOMY & WORK
Young Americans who can’t afford homes are now investing in a surprisingly risky alternative
These young Americans are often condemned for their trading habits, but there is logic to it.
1 day ago
FDA issues its most severe warning as cheese recall expands nationwide — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
FDA issues its most severe warning as cheese recall expands nationwide — key details revealed
This adds another chapter to the seemingly endless product recalls this year has seen so far.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans reveal what they think of new bonus round format — and it's just as expected
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans reveal what they think of new bonus round format — and it's just as expected
The new format added an element of unpredictability, which might not have been present earlier.
1 day ago
Costco just confirmed it has dropped a fan-favorite product line in surprising move
COSTCO
Costco just confirmed it has dropped a fan-favorite product line in surprising move
There was no official announcement or statement by the company about the move.
4 days ago
Hedge fund veteran issues major warning to investors about AI: 'The bubble is ahead of us'
ECONOMY & WORK
Hedge fund veteran issues major warning to investors about AI: 'The bubble is ahead of us'
He also cautioned that investors are ill-prepared for the challenges that lie ahead as the AI cycle enters a "more dangerous phase."
4 days ago
Costco just brought back its Disneyland ticket deal — but there's one problem
COSTCO
Costco just brought back its Disneyland ticket deal — but there's one problem
The price point of these passes may come as a surprise to some as prices of necessities are rising.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune’ fans upset after player loses car over a word they’d never heard before
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune’ fans upset after player loses car over a word they’d never heard before
The contestant did his best but was not able to get the correct answer in his ten seconds.
4 days ago
Economist Robert Reich calls out Trump for breaking one of his 'biggest' campaign promises
ECONOMY & WORK
Economist Robert Reich calls out Trump for breaking one of his 'biggest' campaign promises
He tore the President apart in a video on social media, making his disapproval known.
4 days ago
Walmart recalls two popular products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund
WALMART
Walmart recalls two popular products — shoppers urged to return ASAP for full refund
The faulty products could lead to serious harm and may even result in death in the worst case.
4 days ago
AI may hurt US jobs more than expected, McKinsey finds — but there’s a surprising upside
ECONOMY & WORK
AI may hurt US jobs more than expected, McKinsey finds — but there’s a surprising upside
The report paints a picture of how the future of work may look like.
5 days ago
Even Fortune 500 giants are quietly cutting thousands of jobs for a reason most of us expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Even Fortune 500 giants are quietly cutting thousands of jobs for a reason most of us expected
Some of the largest Fortune 500 companies across sectors have announced job cuts this year.
5 days ago
Nobel-winning economist issues warning about Trump’s tariffs ‘depressing the economy’
ECONOMY & WORK
Nobel-winning economist issues warning about Trump’s tariffs ‘depressing the economy’
The rise in AI stocks has been triggered by remarks made by Fed officials indicating a greater chance of a rate decrease next month, he warned.
5 days ago