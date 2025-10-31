'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison fails to make a deal for a gold KISS record as the guest won't budge

ECONOMY & WORK
Screenshots showing the guest and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Rick Harrison is usually able to get his way on "Pawn Stars," but sometimes his tactics aren't really helpful. Although the pawn shop boss loves music memorabilia, he failed to crack the deal for a record related to the iconic band KISS, which was made out of gold. The item was even signed by all four original members of the band.

Screenshot showing the item. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the item. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The guest believed that its value was $3,000, but was willing to take $1,500. Back in the 1970s, KISS was one of the most popular bands in the world. It was a juggernaut when it came to belting out classics and smashing it out of the park with their on-stage theatrics and marketing. Fans at the time did not hesitate to put on the face paint, which the likes of Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley would wear before going on stage.

The guest’s gold record was for their debut album, which must have sold more than 500,000 copies. The guest said that he had received the item from his uncle, who used to work for the band in the printing department. He was gifted the signed gold album by the President of the record label. The item was signed by the band in 1993, which was clearly written on the glass.

Screenshot showing the record label name. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the record label name. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

It looked authentic, but before Harrison offered a deal, he wanted to get the signatures checked out. He called in Steve Grad, a long-time expert who said that he was a massive KISS fan and would even paint his face like the band members in his younger days.

He started off by pulling out a magnifying device to check if the signatures were indeed live or just printed on. The ink used was golden, which was not uncommon for the time, and the expert believed that they were all live signatures. Once that was done, it was time to check whether the band had indeed signed it. Grad pulled out known examples of the signatures and compared them to the ones on the record.

Screenshot showing the expert. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

After some time, he concluded that the signatures were authentic. However, he valued the item at $1,200 to $1,500. That was a lot less than what the guest had hoped for. Harrison first offered $700 and then came up to $1,050. However, the guest refused to accept anything below $1,300, and as a result, no deal was made that day.

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
