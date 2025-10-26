'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $7,000 for a photograph — it still wasn't enough

The guest wanted a five-figure sum at first but was left disappointed by Harrison's stubbornness.

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is known for using low-balling as a negotiation tactic, but sometimes he offers a hefty amount. This does not necessarily mean that the seller is supposed to be impressed enough to accept his offer. Once, Harrison offered $7,000 just to buy an old photograph, and the guest still said no to a deal.

This was a picture of the iconic MLB team, the Boston Red Sox, from the 1915 season. What makes this photograph so special is the fact that it was the rookie year of the legendary Babe Ruth. At the time, he was only 20 years old and a part of the photograph. It is exceedingly rare to find photographs of the great player from that time period, and the guest said that he wanted $12,500 for it.

Screenshot showing the photograph. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

There was no doubt that this was an authentic piece, as the guest had a certificate of authenticity and a PSA sticker on the photograph. Despite all that proof, Harrison had a couple of doubts about it. First of all, he was not too sure of how much this was worth, and the seal of the laminated cover had been opened, which is not usually the case with such items. This is why he decided to call in an expert to take a look.

Harrison had the misconception that such items always need to be in a sealed casing. The expert came in and broke that as he said that it depended on the owner of the item whether they wanted it sealed or not. The sticker of authenticity would either be on the casing or on the item, and in this case, it was the latter. It proved that this photograph was 100% authentic.

Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

When the time came to assign a value to it, the expert said that on a good day, it would sell for $10,000. This was lower than what the guest had valued it at, but he still wanted $12,000 for it. Harrison was never going to agree to that and said that he would be willing to pay $7,000. The guest reiterated the fact that such photographs rarely come up, and that selling them would be a piece of cake.

Screenshot showing Babe Ruth in the photograph. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

He then asked for $11,000, but Harrison once again said no. The guest then came down to $8,500, but even that was not good enough. “I’ve come down. You haven’t bumped up, not even a nickel,” he said. The pawn shop owner then said that he had no intention of doing so, and that was the deal breaker in the end. The guest said that he’d rather hold on to it for the time being.

Watch the video here.

More on Market Realist

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough