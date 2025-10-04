ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants

The guest wanted a lot less for the items and was happy to get a some extra cash.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the guest and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing the guest and Rick Harrison on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Rick Harrison usually focuses on bagging vintage items at low prices on "Pawn Stars," but despite that, he sometimes ends up paying more than what the guest initially asks for. It happened once again when the pawn shop owner called in an expert to ascertain the value of a couple of Super Bowl pendants. It turned out that they were worth more than what the guest had asked for at first, and he got some extra cash.

The Super Bowl pendants brought were special because they were from the first and second interactions of the event, respectively. At the time, the NFL and the AFL were separate leagues, and there existed a rivalry between the leagues over which one had the better teams. All that was laid to rest when the two leagues were merged, giving rise to the first-ever Super Bowl in 1966. The first one saw Green Bay go up against Kansas City.

Screenshot showing the pendants. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the pendants. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The second Super Bowl also saw Green Bay, but this time, they went up against Oakland. The Packers emerged victorious on both occasions, and the guest was a fan. That’s the reason why he had kept the pendants for so long. However, he wanted to sell them as both he and his wife were retired and they could use the extra cash. The guest said that he’d accept $500 a piece for the two pendants.

Harrison believed that the pendants might be worth a lot more and decided to call in an expert to have them checked out. In came a man named Jeremy Brown, owner of Ultimate Sports, Cards & Memorabilia. He revealed that these were the only two Super Bowl games that were known as the AFL-NFL World Championships instead, and these pendants were not given to the players of the winning team.

Screenshot showing the expert checking out one of the pendants. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert checking out one of the pendants. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Rather, these were made by Jostens at the team’s request to award certain people who might not have gotten a ring, like a player’s family member. There were some issues with the pendants, though. The central stone of the 1966 pendant had been replaced, and there was some damage to the 1967 one. Regardless of that, the expert said that the pendants could bring in about $1,000 a piece, which was good news.

Screenshot showing the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Harrison hoped they’d be worth more, but that was not the case. He did, however, have to pay a bit more than before. The pawn shop owner was happy to pay the guest $1,000 like he asked for, but now, he wanted $1,500. Harrison said that he’d pay $1,400, which was an agreeable offer, and a deal was struck.

More on Market Realist

'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $50,000 for Prince's tambourine, but Rick Harrison thought otherwise

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000

'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants
The guest wanted a lot less for the items and was happy to get a some extra cash.
7 hours ago
‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ player imitates rooster on national television and Steve Harvey's reaction said it all
Steve Harvey asked the contestant, Andrea, to demonstrate her answer, and that's exactly what she did.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans impressed with Vanna White's dance moves — suggest another show for her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans impressed with Vanna White's dance moves — suggest another show for her
The co-host revealed one of her hidden talents and fans were left impressed.
9 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a massive $1 million deal from two judges for his photography product
The entrepreneur might not have hoped to get so much money but he wasn't going to say no.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have a major complaint about Ryan Seacrest and we totally get why
"He's got those American Idol dramatics ingrained in him," a fan pointed out on Reddit.
11 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $92,000 as the perfect present for her 80th birthday
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $92,000 as the perfect present for her 80th birthday
“We finally got our first $75,000 winner in the Ryan Seacrest era!!!” a fan praised.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying a fortune for a vintage 1959 Barbie doll
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying a fortune for a vintage 1959 Barbie doll
It is a known fact that the first Barbie doll debuted in March 1959 during an annual toy fair in New York City.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned after seeing contestant win $1 million in iconic TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned after seeing contestant win $1 million in iconic TV moment
The contestant also won the biggest prize ever in the show's history.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bag a life-changing deal for their creative Christmas gift
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bag a life-changing deal for their creative Christmas gift
The duo disclosed that Chompshop was keen on building STEM skills in children with their monthly subscription-based projects. 
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' fans divided as expert starts playing a vintage guitar on the show
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' fans divided as expert starts playing a vintage guitar on the show
The item could bring in a five-figure sum as per the expert, which the guest didn't expect.
2 days ago
Kevin O’Leary didn't want to negotiate with this 'Shark Tank' contestant — but he still got a deal
SHARK TANK
Kevin O’Leary didn't want to negotiate with this 'Shark Tank' contestant — but he still got a deal
Mr. Wonderful did not want to be flexible but the entrepreneur made him an irrefutable offer.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player's controversial strategy to win sparks intense debate among fans
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player's controversial strategy to win sparks intense debate among fans
Some believe the strategy to be too cruel, while others believe that it was a gamble on winning.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant answers in haste and celebrates too early — it went as expected
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant answers in haste and celebrates too early — it went as expected
The contestant had her hands raised in celebration, only to be left disappointed and red-faced.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one major regret during his iconic winning streak
In a recent video on Instagram, the current host of the show harshly criticized his own clothing choices.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring chips laced with bugs — Mark Cuban was tempted enough to invest
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring chips laced with bugs — Mark Cuban was tempted enough to invest
The shark believed that he was the best man for the job and got the deal he wanted.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey talks about the Disney movie his son made him watch 117 times
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey talks about the Disney movie his son made him watch 117 times
The host had no idea about most of the other Disney movies.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on car because he couldn't identify a fruit correctly
Fans of the show were disappointed with the loss but it was still a good attempt.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants prefer Kevin O'Leary over three judges — Mark Cuban's reaction said it all
Mr. Wonderful said that he wanted to make things interesting and changed his offer at the last minute.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant tells Steve Harvey he's worried about his wife checking his phone
The contestant had said at first that he wasn't worried about the consequences.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for costing contestant $10,000 by interrupting her
The host spoke during the time alloted to the contestant to answer, causing it to run out.
5 days ago