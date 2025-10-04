'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants

The guest wanted a lot less for the items and was happy to get a some extra cash.

Rick Harrison usually focuses on bagging vintage items at low prices on "Pawn Stars," but despite that, he sometimes ends up paying more than what the guest initially asks for. It happened once again when the pawn shop owner called in an expert to ascertain the value of a couple of Super Bowl pendants. It turned out that they were worth more than what the guest had asked for at first, and he got some extra cash.

The Super Bowl pendants brought were special because they were from the first and second interactions of the event, respectively. At the time, the NFL and the AFL were separate leagues, and there existed a rivalry between the leagues over which one had the better teams. All that was laid to rest when the two leagues were merged, giving rise to the first-ever Super Bowl in 1966. The first one saw Green Bay go up against Kansas City.

Screenshot showing the pendants. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The second Super Bowl also saw Green Bay, but this time, they went up against Oakland. The Packers emerged victorious on both occasions, and the guest was a fan. That’s the reason why he had kept the pendants for so long. However, he wanted to sell them as both he and his wife were retired and they could use the extra cash. The guest said that he’d accept $500 a piece for the two pendants.

Harrison believed that the pendants might be worth a lot more and decided to call in an expert to have them checked out. In came a man named Jeremy Brown, owner of Ultimate Sports, Cards & Memorabilia. He revealed that these were the only two Super Bowl games that were known as the AFL-NFL World Championships instead, and these pendants were not given to the players of the winning team.

Screenshot showing the expert checking out one of the pendants. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Rather, these were made by Jostens at the team’s request to award certain people who might not have gotten a ring, like a player’s family member. There were some issues with the pendants, though. The central stone of the 1966 pendant had been replaced, and there was some damage to the 1967 one. Regardless of that, the expert said that the pendants could bring in about $1,000 a piece, which was good news.

Screenshot showing the guest. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Harrison hoped they’d be worth more, but that was not the case. He did, however, have to pay a bit more than before. The pawn shop owner was happy to pay the guest $1,000 like he asked for, but now, he wanted $1,500. Harrison said that he’d pay $1,400, which was an agreeable offer, and a deal was struck.

