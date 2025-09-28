'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down

While Corey Harrison tried his best, the seller had other plans and stuck to it.

It's rare for sellers on "Pawn Stars" to get an offer worth hundreds of thousands, considering how the Harrisons negotiate. This is why someone has to be really stubborn to turn down $200,000. One such guest was Jeff, who decided to walk away with his collection of 33 ancient gold coins and a necklace made in the early 19th century. While Corey Harrison tried his best, he couldn't convince the seller to accept the offer.

"I'm at the pawn shop today to sell my jewelry ensemble with 33 ancient gold coins. This necklace is a magnificent piece of art, and these gold coins are worth between $5,000 and $20,000 apiece. I bought this piece at a charity auction several years ago. I'm asking $250,000 for the piece, and that really is the value of the coins alone. And I think that as a piece of unique art, it's worth more than that," the guest said in his interview.

After looking at the items and their provenance, Harrison jokingly asked Jeff if he had robbed a museum. "Rarely ever am I speechless. This is not something I deal with quite often. I mean, I've read about this. That's what's crazy about it. I've read about this particular set of jewelry. This was one of the things that they premiered during the Paris World Fair in 1900," Harrison told the guest. Jeff added that the 33 coins were from Rome and they date back to about the year 100 A.D. to about 200 A.D. The seller then told Harrison that he was looking to get $250,000 for the collection, and Harrison wasted no time in bringing in his regular coin expert, David Vagi.

Upon walking in, Vagi already knew what he was going to be evaluating. "I know this piece, and I know this guy. I was at the auction where he bought it. This thing is astonishing," he told Harrison. He added that the collection was a piece of ancient history and had been in mint condition for 120 years. "And what's really amazing is that there are people in there who everyone knows, like Nero, Marcus Aurelius, all of them in gold," he added. He further noted that the top three coins in the collection were from Alexander the Great, dating back to the late 4th century B.C. Coming to the appraisal, Vagi estimated that each coin would be worth an average of $10,000. "Now, these obviously are in jewelry, so I think certainly this is worth a quarter million," he told Harrison.

While Vagi gave the appraisal that Jeff was looking for, Harrison wasn't too happy. However, he knew the significance of the collection, so he started with a big bid of $200,000. However, Jeff wasn't willing to budge, and he called off the deal.

"I'm disappointed I didn't sell the ensemble today, but I think if Corey would have come up some more coin, he could have bought those coins," Jeff said in the end.

