'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake

The guest had wanted $3,000 before she learned that it was not a genuine item.

People come to "Pawn Stars" with hopes of making a quick buck for collectibles or vintage items that seem to be worth a fortune. But no one expects the things they bring to be fake, and many have had to leave with disappointment after such revelations. Such was the case of a woman who thought she had a postcard signed by the founding members of The Rolling Stones.

The guest had no idea how much it was worth but said that she’d like to get $3,000 for it. She said that she had traded for it 30 years ago with a friend in exchange for a dresser. However, the guest did not know how that postcard had signatures of all five original members of the band. Rick Harrison was impressed by this, as it seemed like quite a rare piece.

Harrison also shared that Brian Jones, who was a guitar player in the band, passed away at the age of 27 due to drowning. However, he was dismissed from the band before that as he had developed alcohol and drug problems. So getting the signatures of all five founding members on a postcard wasn’t exactly something that a lot of people could manage.

Screenshot showing the postcard. (Inmage source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The postcard had been taken by a professional to be framed, but it turns out that they did a poor job. The signatures were all taped over, and that would severely affect the value, as per Harrison. However, he still called in a signature expert to take a look at it and ascertain whether it was real or not. It started out well, as the expert said that the signatures looked real and not printed on the back.

The expert had an extensive database of signatures that he could look at and compare with. He pulled up several signatures that had been proven genuine from that time period to compare the guest’s item to. Unfortunately, there were several differences. The ‘Brian Jones’ signature especially stood out to the expert.

Screenshot showing the signatures. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“It looks like someone went into the Brian signature and stopped after the ‘a’, which is not a good sign. If I had to take a look at Keith Richards, the Keith Richards that’s featured on this piece here is so different in letter, shape, and formation. The sizing is different. I’m noticing someone’s trying to mimic what Keith did,” he said.

It was then proven that the guest’s item was a fake. “Well, I’m a little bit disappointed. I wasn’t sure in all these years,” the guest said before leaving the store.

