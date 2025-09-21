'Pawn Stars' seller gets $14,000 offer for vintage guitar from Chumlee — it still wasn't enough

While Chumlee tried his best to make a deal, the owner of the 1962 Fender Jaguar had a problem.

Stunning guitars belonging to rock legends have been hailed as holy grail items on "Pawn Stars" over the years, but very few come close to a 1962 Fender Jaguar. The item was brought to Chumlee's table by a seller named Joshua, who was a little too sure about the guitar's high value. While Rick Harrison's sidekick tried his best to make a deal for the rare guitar, offering $14,000, the seller chose to pack it up and leave as he felt it was worth every penny he asked for.

Screenshot showing the 1962 Fender Jaguar (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Joshua brought the guitar, packed up in a case, claiming that it was a rare custom piece worth a lot of money. "It's a 1962 Fender Jaguar, Lake Placid Blue. It's been well-loved over the years," he told Chumlee. He further shared that the guitar was bought by his uncle in 1962, and it had been passed around in the family. "The guitar itself is over 60 years old. It's a custom color from Fender, being Lake Placid Blue, and comes with an upgraded eyeglass case. That's rare for the year," the guest added.

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the guitar (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Chumlee too acknowledged that the guitar was pretty cool as it was one of the 'Big Four Fenders.' While Chumlee knew a bit about the history of Fenders, he decided to call in an expert as soon as Joshua told him that he was looking to get $20,000 for the item. "I need to have someone come down and take a look at it, verify that it is a '62," Chumlee said.

Upon walking in, the expert immediately noted that it was a gorgeous guitar. "It's the last of Fender's Big Four. You had your Telecaster, your Stratocaster, your Jazzmaster. And then, in 1962, your Jaguar topped out the price list," he shared. He further explained that the guitar was used across multiple genres by artists, including Kurt Cobain and John Frusciante.

Screenshot showing the expert talking to the guest (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

After examining the guitar, he noted that it was a custom color, which only made it rarer. "Jaguar was number 1, because it was the highest-priced guitar in Fender's price sheet in 1962. And that's exactly what we have here. There's 1, November 1962," he noted, looking at the neck of the guitar. Coming to the appraisal, he told Chumlee and the guest that the guitar would be worth $20,000, which was exactly what Joshua asked for.

Once the expert left, Chumlee got down to the negotiations. "Well, I'm not gonna be able to pay $20,000 for it. You know, I'd probably have to be somewhere around, like, $14,000," he said. However, the guest wasn't on the same page. "It's got to be worth every penny at $20,000," Joshua said in response. However, Chumlee said that he was in the business to make money, so he couldn't go that high, and the guest chose to hold on to the guitar instead.

"I'll happily hold on to it for now," the guest said in the end, before packing up.

