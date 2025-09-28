'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is sometimes fascinated by items on the show, but he is a meticulous businessman who only buys something if he believes that he’s getting the right deal for it. That was not the case when a guest brought in a 1961 Mercedes-Benz to the store. The pawn shop owner loved the car but wasn’t willing to spend a fortune on it.

The car looked as incredible as any classic car, at least from the outside. The paint had a shine about it, and the car seemed to run quite well. The guest then revealed that he had customized the car to a great degree. One of the unusual things that immediately caught attention was the size of the wheels. Harrison believed that they were 25 inches, but the guest said that they were 19.

The small car made the wheels look massive. However, that was not the only customization done to this classic model. “Tore the car down to the bare frame and started ground up. Interiors re-done, fogged the taillights, shaved door handles. I put poppers on there to be able to open the door just with my remote,” the guest said. He also said that he had added custom airbags in all four ways.

Screenshot showing the car. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

These worked like hydraulics but did not make the car bounce up and down as much as a lowrider. There was a big gap in the dashboard, in which the guest said that he had planned to install a TV with surround sound. While the car looked good from the outside, one look under the hood changed Harrison’s opinion of it. The engine had significant dust deposits and needed to be cleaned entirely.

The guest said that he wanted $36,000 for it, but Harrison was not sure of its value, as it was a customized car. So, he called in his expert, Danny from Counts Kustoms. The expert loved what he saw, even though he thought that he might not. Danny said that this was like a Chevy, a working man’s Mercedes. After taking a look at it, the expert asked to take it for a spin, and the guest obliged.

Screenshot showing the engine. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Danny and Harrison drove the car around town for a little bit. The former noted that the engine was in need of some cleaning during the ride. However, when it was time to place a value on it, he, too, was stumped. There was nothing to compare it to. He did say that a normal version of the car would sell for more than $20,000. The guest said that the least he’d do was $28,000, but Harrison wasn’t willing to pay that much.

“I’ll be perfectly honest with you…I really like the car, but $20,000 is all I’m gonna do,” he said. This was too little for the guest, and unfortunately, the parties were not able to agree upon a deal.

