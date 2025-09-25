ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item

Rick Harrison was confused by the effort someone would make for an unsuccessful smuggling attempt.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Rick Harrison often comes across sellers who barely have an idea about the value of items that they bring on "Pawn Stars." But there were times when guests walked in with things that were not strictly legal, and Harrison decided to dig deeper. He even ended up paying $65 for one such item that was used to smuggle firearms across the border during the World War II era, according to the guest. They were basically wooden boxes carved to look like books in which guns could be smuggled.

via GIPHY

 

Smuggling of such items has always been a big problem, and things weren’t a whole lot different back during World War II. The wooden books were confiscated by the authorities, and the guest revealed a letter that confirmed the same. It also confirmed the time period to which these items belonged. The guest said that he wanted $600 for the wooden books, which did not seem like a big amount for such an antique item.

The items also had an intriguing story behind them. The letter revealed that German firearms and ammunition were being smuggled into the United States. However, they clearly did not reach the desired destination. The guest said that he had found the books in a friend’s attic, prompting Harrison to ask if his friend was into smuggling illegal firearms into the country.

Screenshot showing one of the fake books. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing one of the fake books. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The pawn shop owner was baffled at the amount of work that went into these fake books, as they were useless. One close look at them or even a simple touch would reveal that these were not real books. Cutting a hole in the pages of a real book and hiding a firearm there would have taken a lot less effort and would have been much safer to hide from the authorities.

Although they were impractical, these items were unique, and that was the problem with them. There was nothing Harrison could compare them with before making an offer. He was going to have to take a shot in the dark, and that is usually not worth a lot of money. The guest had said earlier that he wanted $600 for them. However, when the pawn shop owner asked him how much he wanted, the seller did not quote that same figure.

Screenshot showing the letter that came with the fake books. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the letter that came with the fake books. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"You probably know more about this stuff than I do. Name a price,” he told Harrison, who said that he’d offer just $50 for them. There was an element of curiosity, but that’s about it. The guest bargained a bit and had no choice but to settle for $65. While it was nowhere near the $600 he wanted, the guest did not seem too disappointed with what he got.

More on Market Realist

'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison negotiates deal to buy 100,000-year-old item for $1,700

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys a medieval gun and made a fearful Chumlee shoot it

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants offend Mark Cuban with a jibe against his team — it went as expected
The entrepreneurs made fun of Mark Cuban's NBA team, the Dallas Mavericks.
51 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a small amount for an illegal smuggling item
Rick Harrison was confused by the effort someone would make for an unsuccessful smuggling attempt.
1 hour ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned as player says he practiced parenting with an unusual item
The contestant said that he used a bag of flour to practice parenting before his kid was born.
2 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price is Right’ player can’t contain her excitement and jumps into model’s arms in sweet moment
The player decided to trust her gut rather than listen to the audience, and ended up winning big.
3 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant sparks heated war among judges with his clever broom invention
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant sparks heated war among judges with his clever broom invention
The entrepreneur was offered multiple deals and wanted to call his wife for advice.
4 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets Rolling Stones icon's jacket by paying a fortune for it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets Rolling Stones icon's jacket by paying a fortune for it
The pawn shop owner got exactly the deal that he wanted for the iconic jacket.
23 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets excited about 16th century cannon — but there was one problem
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets excited about 16th century cannon — but there was one problem
The guest wanted $3,000 for it but had to go home empty-handed after the appraisal.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey asks 'Family Feud' player to go to hospital after hearing her 'hot dog' answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey asks 'Family Feud' player to go to hospital after hearing her 'hot dog' answer
The question itself was so hilarious that the answers were funny as well.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a change in bonus round prize as player loses out on $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a change in bonus round prize as player loses out on $55,000
The contestant had his dad on the show who added more pressure on his son.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells fans not to follow a contestant although her answer was right
The host believed that a man could get into trouble for saying such things to a partner.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey schools players for wasting time as they didn't understand rules
The contestants took up too much time to decide whether they would pass or play.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest walks away disappointed as her postcard signed by Rolling Stones members is fake
The guest had wanted $3,000 before she learned that it was not a genuine item.
2 days ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Celebrity Family Feud' contestant disowns her sons as Steve Harvey mocked their wild answers
When Harvey roasted Jason Ritter and Tyler Ritter, their stepmom chose to take a step back.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant shows off dance moves after winning a trip even though he lost a car
The contestant was happy with the prize as the trip was good enough for him.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant blurts out confusing answer — Steve Harvey asks 'what's wrong with you?'
The host had to ask the contestant what was wrong with her after hearing the answer.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion called out for the way he presses the buzzer despite being a fan favorite
He might have dethroned Scott Riccardi last season but fans still have a lot of complaints.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for fumbling 'another easy solve' as he lost out on $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for fumbling 'another easy solve' as he lost out on $40,000
As the player Eric Handzel failed to get the seemingly easy puzzle, fans were left a bit disappointed.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran calls cake business 'too small' — then invests $50,000 in it
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Barbara Corcoran calls cake business 'too small' — then invests $50,000 in it
The shark took a chance on the company that all of her peers called too small to be investable.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100 for an unwanted toy that guest picked up from garage sale
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100 for an unwanted toy that guest picked up from garage sale
The guest was happy with what he got as he had no idea about the value of the toy.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey Harrison loses punching contest to guest — ends up paying more
Harrison might have believed in himself but the guest's technique was flawless.
6 days ago