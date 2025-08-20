ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison plays hardball to buy American Revolution document for $5,000

Harrison got a great deal for the historically significant document.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and Chumlee waiting for an appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and Chumlee waiting for an appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" often features documents and memorabilia signed by former American Presidents as well as famous personalities. But while he buys weird items, Rick Harrison isn't always willing to pay a high price unless the artifact is what he calls a 'holy grail.' He once came across a framed document with signatures of John Hancock and Abel Boynton, two prominent figures in the American Revolution, and refused to let it go. While the seller got an appraisal of $10,000 to $15,000 for it, Harrison managed to snag the item for just $5,000.

Screenshot showing the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The seller, Lisa, brought the rare document to Harrison's table, looking to make a profit. "I inherited it from my dad. Since it's signed by John Hancock, I know. It's got to be worth a lot of money," she said in her interview. Upon looking at the item, Harrison noted that the document was to commission Abel Boynton as a captain in the militia, possibly during the American Revolution.

Harrison noted that Hancock's signature was probably the most famous in the country, as it was on the Declaration of Independence as well. "I had another Hancock document come in a while ago, but we couldn't make a deal, and I've been kicking myself ever since," Harrison admitted in his interview. Harrison then talked about the document with Lisa, and before asking for the price, he decided to call in an expert to make sure it was the real deal. "I'm just crossing my fingers that it checks out because I'm dying to make an offer," Harrison said. 

Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Harrison then brought in Dana, the president of Early American History Auctions Inc., to check out the document. As soon as Dana looked at the document, he realized how important it was. "Let's take a little closer look. It's dated the 17th day of September, 1787. This is John Avery, secretary," Dana noted. After noticing that it was addressed to Boynton, the expert was blown away. "Wow! This document is more important than perhaps you have any idea," he said. Dana then explained that it was Abel Boynton who came under fire from the British, and he potentially started the Revolutionary War. "This document is giving him a captain's commission later on, probably for his earlier Services during the Revolutionary War," the expert noted. He told Harrison that the document with the two signatures could bring $10,000 to $15,000 from a collector. 

Screenshot showing the expert talking to the seller and Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert talking to the seller and Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"I had no idea I was holding on to something that could be worth that much money," Lisa said as soon as the expert left. She told Harrison that she would be happy to let it go for $8,000. However, Harrison argued that he would have to take the risk of putting it on auction and pay all sorts of fees. Thus, he made a lowball offer of $4,000 for the item. After some haggling, the two settled on $5,000 to close the deal. 

"I'm so happy I got five thousand dollars for it. I know my dad would be so happy and excited for me," Lisa expressed in the end.

More on Market Realist:

‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to smash an item with a hammer to make sure it's real

'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee once paid $600 to an elderly guest for a vintage Mickey Mouse toy

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'obscure' puzzle that cost contestants $40,000 in the bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'obscure' puzzle that cost contestants $40,000 in the bonus round
The long and difficult Bonus Round that cost Toya Johnson-Moore and Dionna Houston dearly.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban offers better deal to contestant just to cut off 'greedy' Kevin O'Leary
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban offers better deal to contestant just to cut off 'greedy' Kevin O'Leary
Cuban swooped in to save Alexander Simone, the founder of ProntoBev from Mr Wonderful's greed.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and says 'my Lord' after hearing the value of his cartridge box
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and says 'my Lord' after hearing the value of his cartridge box
The man who brought the box on his shoulder had no idea that it was a relic of the American Revolutionary War.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison plays hardball to buy American Revolution document for $5,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison plays hardball to buy American Revolution document for $5,000
Harrison got a great deal for the historically significant document.
8 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges team up to persuade entrepreneurs to take Daymond John’s life-changing offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges team up to persuade entrepreneurs to take Daymond John’s life-changing offer
When the founders of Flated hesitated to close the deal, all the other Sharks came together.
9 hours ago
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that
WALMART
Struggling to reach Walmart’s top shelf? One customer’s clever trick could change that
TikTok creator, Crissy shared a little win for all the short shoppers out there.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call player 'the best contestant ever' as she solved $40,000 puzzle in seconds
The player, Lisa Thomas's phenomenal comeback after falling behind initially.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $85,000 for Hollywood icon's bike — it still wasn't enough
While Harrison wanted to get the Steve McQueen owned 1940's Indian Bike, he couldn't make a deal.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings makes playful but risky joke that most fans didn’t see coming
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings makes playful but risky joke that most fans didn’t see coming
While he has a spotless track record on screen, Jennings loves to have fun behind the scenes.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving puzzle in two seconds in wild moment
The contestant, Desiree Kramer pulled off a stunning sub-two second win in the finale.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings an NFL player's old painting and gets a staggering valuation
The painting from former NFL Player Ernie Barnes turned out to be one of the most valuable pieces.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's perfect run ends with a $40,000 loss after failing to solve final puzzle
Contestant Eleni Kapetanakis faced a rather unusual 'Place' category puzzle on the show.
2 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
The seller brought the original tie and handkerchiefs worn by James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos.'
3 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
Fans said they weren't 'having a few laughs' after Kiana Moreland missed the $100,000 jackpot.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
'I had no idea it existed,' one viewer said after contestant Auriel Heath failed to guess the rare dish.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants wanted $250,000 for their banana phone — and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants wanted $250,000 for their banana phone — and it went as expected
Though Banana Phone didn’t land a deal on the show, it gained massive traction afterward.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings names two shows where he can achieve another 74-game winning streak
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings names two shows where he can achieve another 74-game winning streak
Ken Jennings recently won $1 million on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,' and says he could do it again.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal
Genius Litter founder Ramon Van Meer impressed the panel and ended up triggering a Shark fight.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tricky puzzle for couple's $70,000 loss and call it very 'unfair'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tricky puzzle for couple's $70,000 loss and call it very 'unfair'
Contestants Danielle Williams and Adam Bencan took the loss in stride, but viewers were enraged.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'
Ken Jennings explained what he does differently compared to the show's former legendary host, Alex Trebek.
5 days ago