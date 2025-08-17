‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price

The seller brought the original tie and handkerchiefs worn by James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos.'

While many cool items have shown up on "Pawn Stars," rarely does anything come close to "Tony Soprano's tie." Thus, when a seller named Tyler brought the set-worn item of James Gandolfini, who played the iconic character, Rick Harrison knew he had to make a deal. However, Harrison did not back down from haggling with the seller and eventually bagged a deal for $850, less than half of the original asking price.

Screenshot showing the collection of items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, Tyler brought a collection of items, including a tie, a couple of handkerchiefs, and a signed note from the actor saying that the items once belonged to him. Tyler shared that he got the items from a former Casino executive in Las Vegas, who got them as a gift from Gandolfini for doing the actor a big favor. Hearing the story, Harrison immediately noted that "The Sopranos" was one of the top 10 TV series of all time and one of his personal favorites. "Unfortunately, James Gandolfini had a massive heart attack at 51, and his career ended really, really short," the pawn boss noted, stressing the significance of his memorabilia.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

He then asked the seller for the price, and Tyler told him that he was looking to get $1,800 for the collection. Hearing the number, Harrison decided to call in his expert, Steve, to authenticate the letter, the signature, and possibly the ties.

Steve noted that the items were incredibly cool as they belonged to one of television's most iconic characters. However, he shared that Gandolfini's signatures weren't that rare, as he did plenty of signings and treated his fans really well. He then closely examined the personal note and the signature and compared the writing to the known authentic samples. "The signature is definitely his. This is a great piece," he told Harrison. Coming to the appraisal, he told Harrison that the note alone would be worth around $600, and the whole collection could bring up to $1,000.

Screenshot showing Steve examining the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

While Tyler wasn't happy with the appraisal, things got worse for him. When Harrison asked for an updated price, he told the pawn boss that he would go down to $1,200. However, the pawn boss was in no mood to make that deal. "I'll tell you what, I'll give you $800," he said. He then reasoned that buying the collection would be a gamble for him, and he would need to gather extra evidence to prove Tony Soprano wore the tie in one of the episodes.

Then, Harrison's sidekick Chumlee jokingly jumped in, volunteering to watch every episode and get a screenshot. When Tyler requested that he raise the offer, Harrison went up to $850, and he hesitantly accepted the deal.

"I settled on $850, I'm just gonna take it and reinvest it into maybe some other cool Hollywood props," Tyler said in the end.

