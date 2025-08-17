ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price

The seller brought the original tie and handkerchiefs worn by James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos.'
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison talking to Chumlee about the guest's items (Cover image source: YouTube/ Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison talking to Chumlee about the guest's items (Cover image source: YouTube/ Pawn Stars)

While many cool items have shown up on "Pawn Stars," rarely does anything come close to "Tony Soprano's tie." Thus, when a seller named Tyler brought the set-worn item of James Gandolfini, who played the iconic character, Rick Harrison knew he had to make a deal. However, Harrison did not back down from haggling with the seller and eventually bagged a deal for $850, less than half of the original asking price. 

Screenshot showing the collection of items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the collection of items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, Tyler brought a collection of items, including a tie, a couple of handkerchiefs, and a signed note from the actor saying that the items once belonged to him. Tyler shared that he got the items from a former Casino executive in Las Vegas, who got them as a gift from Gandolfini for doing the actor a big favor. Hearing the story, Harrison immediately noted that "The Sopranos" was one of the top 10 TV series of all time and one of his personal favorites. "Unfortunately, James Gandolfini had a massive heart attack at 51, and his career ended really, really short," the pawn boss noted, stressing the significance of his memorabilia. 

Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

He then asked the seller for the price, and Tyler told him that he was looking to get $1,800 for the collection. Hearing the number, Harrison decided to call in his expert, Steve, to authenticate the letter, the signature, and possibly the ties. 

Steve noted that the items were incredibly cool as they belonged to one of television's most iconic characters. However, he shared that Gandolfini's signatures weren't that rare, as he did plenty of signings and treated his fans really well. He then closely examined the personal note and the signature and compared the writing to the known authentic samples. "The signature is definitely his. This is a great piece," he told Harrison. Coming to the appraisal, he told Harrison that the note alone would be worth around $600, and the whole collection could bring up to $1,000. 

Screenshot showing Steve examining the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Steve examining the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

While Tyler wasn't happy with the appraisal, things got worse for him. When Harrison asked for an updated price, he told the pawn boss that he would go down to $1,200. However, the pawn boss was in no mood to make that deal. "I'll tell you what, I'll give you $800," he said. He then reasoned that buying the collection would be a gamble for him, and he would need to gather extra evidence to prove Tony Soprano wore the tie in one of the episodes.

Then, Harrison's sidekick Chumlee jokingly jumped in, volunteering to watch every episode and get a screenshot. When Tyler requested that he raise the offer, Harrison went up to $850, and he hesitantly accepted the deal. 

"I settled on $850, I'm just gonna take it and reinvest it into maybe some other cool Hollywood props," Tyler said in the end. 

More on Market Realist:

‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia

'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket

'Pawn Stars' host Chumlee buys Roman boxing glove without expert advice — it doesn't end well

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison haggles for Tony Soprano’s tie — gets it for half the asking price
The seller brought the original tie and handkerchiefs worn by James Gandolfini on 'The Sopranos.'
5 hours ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans call $100,000 loss 'heartbreaking' after contestant fumbles easy puzzle
Fans said they weren't 'having a few laughs' after Kiana Moreland missed the $100,000 jackpot.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out 'borderline impossible' bonus round puzzle as player loses $40,000
'I had no idea it existed,' one viewer said after contestant Auriel Heath failed to guess the rare dish.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants wanted $250,000 for their banana phone — and it went as expected
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants wanted $250,000 for their banana phone — and it went as expected
Though Banana Phone didn’t land a deal on the show, it gained massive traction afterward.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings names two shows where he can achieve another 74-game winning streak
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings names two shows where he can achieve another 74-game winning streak
Ken Jennings recently won $1 million on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,' and says he could do it again.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes the judges fight, then convinces them to team up for $250,000 deal
Genius Litter founder Ramon Van Meer impressed the panel and ended up triggering a Shark fight.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tricky puzzle for couple's $70,000 loss and call it very 'unfair'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tricky puzzle for couple's $70,000 loss and call it very 'unfair'
Contestants Danielle Williams and Adam Bencan took the loss in stride, but viewers were enraged.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals one key thing he ‘learned’ from the show: 'People who were...'
Ken Jennings explained what he does differently compared to the show's former legendary host, Alex Trebek.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans in disbelief as contestant loses car after failing to solve an easy puzzle
Contestant Elizabeth Caprini could've won a brand new Mercedes-Benz, but was stumped by a simple puzzle.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants make judges emotional with their firm's origin story and get $200,000 deal
The father-son duo of Miles and Maurice Huffman shared their struggles ahead of negotiations.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't even make an offer for painting that is too 'difficult to sell'
While the item was potentially worth $20,000, Harrison admitted he couldn't sell it.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants negotiated too much and lost deal with the only judge who was interested
The co-founders of Nutr blew the only chance they had to convince Daniel Lubetzky.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shout out to his wife watching at home before winning $40,000
The player, Brandon Rothstein had cracked the puzzle even before the timer kicked off.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left scandalized by responses to question about bald men
Stars from the Real Housewives Franchise, Kandi Burrus-Tucker and Kyle Richards, cracked the host up
4 days ago
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia
PAWN STARS
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia
Emmitt Smith was happy to authenticate his signature on a photo from his first NFC Championship game.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ player breaks unlucky streak of landing on bankruptcy wedge to win $60,000
Melissa Brickey seemed to be caught up in a loop of losing her winnings — until she finally escaped her unlucky streak.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey mocks ‘Family Feud’ player for rewriting 'Little Red Riding Hood' with wild answer
Contestant Pamela's weird answer to a Little Red Riding Hood question caught the host completely off guard.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
Speaking to CBS News, Schneider shared how the show made her not care about her looks
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
With one-letter and sub two second solves, Carmetta Wells put up a great show.
7 days ago
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
The seller who was hopeful that she could bag a fortune for her thrift store find left empty handed.
7 days ago