'Pawn Stars' host Corey Harrison offers a lot more than what a guest wanted for his WWII jacket

The pawn shop celebrity believed that the guest was asking way too cheap a price for the jacket.

The norm on "Pawn Stars" is to buy items at lower rates are used to seeing guests being offered lowball deals regardless of what they bring to the shop. However, sometimes, people undervalue their own items so much that they end up getting more than what they asked for once the real value is revealed. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which Corey Harrison offered a couple of hundred bucks more than what a guest asked for a World War II bomber jacket.

The bomber jacket belonged to the air force pilot who destroyed land units, including tanks and mortars, from the sky. They also engaged in combat in the air against enemy fighter jets. This jacket was unique for a number of reasons. It belonged to a member of the Pioneer Mustang Group, the first American group in the war that flew the iconic Mustang jets against Hitler’s forces. The name of the pilot, as seen on the jacket, was Sandy Bonotto.

Bonotto was the guest’s father-in-law, who had fought in Normandy. The guest said that he had 12 kills under his belt and was even shot before pulling out of all the fighting. Another interesting thing about the jacket was a patch at the front, which neither the guest nor Harrison had much of an idea about. The guest wanted $1,000 for it. That sounded like a decent price, but the pawn shop employee wanted an expert to take a look at it.

Screenshot showing the back of the jacket. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Harrison did not call in Mark Hall-Patton just to learn about the value of the jacket. He was highly intrigued by the patch and wanted to learn more about it. The expert said that it was a similar design to a tank destroyer unit. The patch had an illustration of a black cat with a Nazi fighter jet in its mouth. Hall-Patton said that he had never seen this iteration before.

However, he did mention that the tank destroyer unit also had a black cat logo, but instead of a plane in its mouth, it had tank tracks. The ‘Beard of Knowledge’ inferred that this design might not have been approved by the higher authorities, but the soldiers wove it onto their jackets and wore it anyway. Thankfully, it did not bring down its value. Satisfied with what he had learned, Harrison shook the expert’s hand, and Hall-Patton left the store.

Screenshot showing the patch and the name tag. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The guest said that he still wanted $1,000 for the jacket, which Harrison believed was a bit too low. “I don’t do this very often. Why don’t you ask me for $1,200?” he said. The guest immediately accepted the deal. “It’s in really good condition, and a thousand bucks is a little cheap for it. I’ll be able to make plenty of money off it,” the pawn shop celebrity said. The guest left the store a very happy man as he got $200 more than what he had asked for.

