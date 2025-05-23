ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it

Rick Harrison made a desperate attempt to get the historic machine but things didn't go well.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Harrison's reaction to the appraisal, and the guest alongside the item (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison's reaction to the appraisal, and the guest alongside the item (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Almost anything from Pokémon cards to music memorabilia and vintage weapons ends up on "Pawn Stars," but it's hard to imagine a World War II German Enigma coding machine in a pawn shop. When a guest brought the infamous German machine to Rick Harrison's table, the pawn shop owner tried his best to make a lucrative deal. However, when the owner refused to budge from his asking price of $149,300, despite a low appraisal, Harrison regretfully had to let the item go. 

Screenshot showing Harrison looking at the machine (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison looking at the machine (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, Harrison was amazed from the get-go after coming across the historical device. "An Enigma. These are amazing. I've seen pictures of them. I've read about them. I've never actually seen one in person. I mean, this thing was responsible for the rise and the fall of the entire German war machine," he said. The owner explained that he and his father run an Enigma museum, and he came across the rare item while on a treasure hunt. Harrison then explained the significance of the item, saying, "During World War II, if a German commander wanted to send a secret message to his troops out in the field, this is what he used. And the Germans thought this machine was completely unbreakable. I'm surprised any of them survived."

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The owner claimed that there were only three such machines on public display at the time, as the German soldiers during the war were instructed to destroy the machines in the field to prevent them from falling into enemy hands. "So more often than not, they are in horrendous condition," he said. He further shared that his machine was also restored with new parts and a reproduction box.

Screenshot showing the The Enigma coding machine (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the The Enigma coding machine (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"Cracking the Enigma code was one of the top projects of World War II. It took years to do it. But in the end, it did save millions of lives. I really want this thing, but I've never had one in my shop," Harrison said excitedly before asking the owner for the price. His excitement dimmed down a bit after the guest asked $149,300 for the item. "I need someone to look at it. I'm out. My big problem is, I've seen them sell for $200,000. I've seen them sell for $30,000, and you look at them, they all look the same," Harrison noted before calling in his military items expert, Wil Willis. The expert also acknowledged the rarity of the item as soon as he walked in. "It is a really cool thing, and it's really significant," he noted. "And it was critical to us, the Allied Forces, to be able to decipher these messages. And when we decrypted the machines, they shortened the war by two years," he explained.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Willis then went on to examine the item to arrive at a fair value. He noted that the rotors were added to the machine, and while they had similar serial numbers, they didn't match with the machine itself. Furthermore, the box wasn't original either, which was a crucial factor that determined the price. In the end, Willis estimated that all in, the item would be worth about $70,000. "Well, the most expensive one that ever sold was for $200,000, and that one was in a movie. I think the fair price is $70,000 for everything," he said.

However, the owner was visibly upset at the appraisal as he thought his asking price was more than fair. But Willis disagreed with him, and once the expert left, Harrison sided with him. "I'm going to go with Wil on this one. I'd give you 50 grand for it," Harrison said. However, the guest was only willing to go down to $115,000, thus, Harrison had to let the deal go. 

 

"This sucks because the likelihood of another one coming in my shop is not good. But we were over 60 grand apart, and that's way too much ground to even try and cover," Harrison noted in the end.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
The guest had no idea about the lamps or their history and was fascinated by the story.
6 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
Things like this rarely see the light of day, especially in a case that has been kept such a secret.
8 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
Rick Harrison made a desperate attempt to get the historic machine but things didn't go well.
11 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting 'rescued from the trash' — and it got a massive appraisal
The artist might not have been as popular as some of his contemporaries, but his work is valuable.
12 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare 18th century Buddha statue and Rick Harrison gave it his best offer
This wasn't the first time that Harrison was proven wrong by an expert he himself call
1 day ago
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary brings out his inner rockstar during 'Shark Tank' pitch — and still doesn't offer a deal
Few people would have guessed that Kevin O'Leary had such a fun side to him.
1 day ago
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay Cutler once showed up on 'Shark Tank' and boldly turned down Kevin O’Leary’s big offer
The four-time Mr. Olympia winner left some of the sharks awestruck with his physique.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant apologizes to Daymond John after taking up Barbara Corcoran's massive offer
The entrepreneur was a charming woman who the sharks liked almost immediately.
1 day ago
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
WALMART
Shopper who bought Walmart's ice cream sandwiches confirmed the 'conspiracy' that many suspected
Ice creams and frozen desserts aren't the same thing, and brands have to advertise them accordingly.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car
The contestant had no expectations at all coming into the show even on Christmas.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' makes a major format change and viewers are here for it: 'I will take Ryan on...'
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest introduced the 'bragging rights' edition for die-hard viewers.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends $10,000 on a badly damaged helicopter — it was totally worth it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends $10,000 on a badly damaged helicopter — it was totally worth it
Harrison didn't think much of the helicopter at first since it was badly mangled.
3 days ago
Lori Greiner was ready to offer a deal to 'Shark Tank' contestants — she just had one question
ECONOMY & WORK
Lori Greiner was ready to offer a deal to 'Shark Tank' contestants — she just had one question
The shark wanted to work with entrepreneurs who would never take no for an answer in business.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest rolls her eyes in disbelief after hearing the value of Civil War-era item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest rolls her eyes in disbelief after hearing the value of Civil War-era item
The object in question was a letter written from the battlefield by legendary poet Walt Whitman.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $125,000 for a 'Wanted' poster — it still wasn't enough
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $125,000 for a 'Wanted' poster — it still wasn't enough
Turns out that the expert had an original wanted poster for Booth, and Rick was interested in it.
3 days ago
Pat Sajak makes a comeback on 'Wheel of Fortune' — while Ryan Seacrest was locked backstage
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak makes a comeback on 'Wheel of Fortune' — while Ryan Seacrest was locked backstage
Vanna White seemed worried when she learned what the former host had done.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' favorite Chum Lee ends up overpaying for a video game and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' favorite Chum Lee ends up overpaying for a video game and it went as expected
Chumlee went out to handle the whole deal by himself and committed another blunder.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a prop from an iconic movie and got a massive 6-figure valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a prop from an iconic movie and got a massive 6-figure valuation
The movie in question is considered legendary and has the iconic Harrison Ford as the lead.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants make a mess with protein powder and end up getting a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants make a mess with protein powder and end up getting a life-changing deal
Their product would make life a lot easier for a lot of fitness enthusiasts, and the sharks saw that.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting bought for $100 — then the expert revealed its true value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a painting bought for $100 — then the expert revealed its true value
The painting's value had increased exponentially over the past century when the guest's parents got it.
5 days ago