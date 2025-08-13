ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
‘Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison brings a football icon to verify his own signature on memorabilia

Emmitt Smith was happy to authenticate his signature on a photo from his first NFC Championship game.
PUBLISHED 56 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Chumlee, Rick Harrison, and Emmitt Smith on Pawn Stars (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Chumlee, Rick Harrison, and Emmitt Smith on Pawn Stars (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

One thing that the "Pawn Stars" boss, Rick Harrison, is a stickler for is authenticity. For that, he often goes to great lengths, and one time, he even brought American football legend Emmitt Smith to authenticate his signature. In the end, Harrison's $1,922 purchase turned out to be 100% authentic and valuable.  

Screenshot showing Harrison shaking hands with Emmitt Smith (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison shaking hands with Emmitt Smith (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

In the episode, the stars of the show, Harrison and Chumlee, were on a tour to find valuable pawn items. There, they came across Chris, who was selling some football memorabilia. "An authentic Texas Stadium seat from the old stadium, autographed by Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, 'The Playmaker,' and Troy Aikman," he said, pointing to the first signed item. 

Harrison then asked about the signed picture, and Chris told him that it was of Joe Montana and Smith from a 1922 NFC Championship game. After looking at the items, Harrison, as a football fan, was intrigued. "Emmitt Smith, he's like, one of the greatest running backs of all time. He still holds the all-time rushing record, and it'll probably never get beaten, because this was a time when one running back would carry the ball for the majority of the game," the pawn boss noted. 

Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking about the items (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Chris shared that he bought the signed seat while he got the picture signed at a show. "And it's got Joe Montana's personal hologram stamp. But Emmitt's agent had run out of, uh, his hologram," he told Harrison. Harrison acknowledged that the hologram stamp was hard to replicate, so he had to authenticate only Smith's signature. When asked for the price, Chris told Harrison that he was looking to get $3,000 for the collection.  After some haggling, Harrison sealed the deal for the unusual amount of $1,922, because 22 was Smith's Dallas Cowboys jersey number.

Screenshot showing the seller alongside the picture (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the seller alongside the picture (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The only thing left for Harrison to do was to get the signature authenticated. He then surprised his sidekick, Chumlee, with a meetup with the legend himself. "Chum, meet Emmitt Smith," he said. "You didn't tell me Emmitt Smith was coming!" Chumlee responded. 

Harrison then showed the items to Smith and asked if the signatures were authentic. "Well, this picture is one of my fondest memories of the NFC Championship game. Very first one. '92-'93 season. We're playing the 49ers, out there at Candlestick Park. And we win this game, we go to our very first Super Bowl and, uh, we go on to beat the Bills, so that is a special picture," Smith shared. 

Screenshot showing Emmitt Smith on Pawn Stars (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Emmitt Smith on Pawn Stars (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

He then examined the signature closely and noted the different elements. "And so, when I look at the signature, the signature looks fine to me, like a legit Emmitt Smith signature," he told Harrison. The pawn boss thanked the football star for taking the time out from his busy schedule to authenticate his collection. 

"Don't spend all your money in one place. Next time you want to buy some legit stuff, you can call me directly," Smith joked in the end. 

WWE legend Mick Foley showed up on 'Pawn Stars' to authenticate his own mask and t-shirt

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'

'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake

