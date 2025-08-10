ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'

After Harrison found out that the 16th-century book was the real deal, he couldn't let it go.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Harrison, the expert and the seller talking about the book (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison, the expert and the seller talking about the book (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is notoriously stingy while negotiating a price for artifacts and other vintage items that he hopes to resell for a profit. Hence, when he does splurge on something, it has to be something really special. He once did so for a book that was nearly out of this world. When the pawn shop boss's book guy, Adam, brought a 16th-century book called the "Dance of Death" to him, Harrison wasn't sure whether he should buy it. However, when his book expert, Rebecca Romney, told him that it was the real deal, he agreed to pay a whopping $9,500 for the tiny book.

Screenshot showing Harrison flipping the pages of the book (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison flipping the pages of the book (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Adam first told Harrison, "I brought you one of the most positive and uplifting books. I've ever brought you, 'The Dance of Death' from 1547." After opening the book, Harrison noted that it was a book basically about pictures of the angel of death. However, it was a great piece in good condition. "For a book as beautiful as this, I think collectors from all walks of life are going to be interested," Adam noted.

Screenshot showing Adam talking to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Adam talking to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Harrison noted that it was printed in wood blocks, and Adam told him that it was actually made by one of the famous artists of the Renaissance period, Hans Holbein, who was the court painter to Henry VIII. After learning all about the book from the seller, Harrison asked him for the price. When he told the pawn shop boss that he was looking for $10,000, Harrison wasted no time calling his expert.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to Adam (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking to Adam (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Upon walking in, Romney was awestruck by the book. "It's amazing. It's beautiful. And, Rick, this is officially my favorite book that you've had me look at," she said. She explained that the 14th century for mankind was particularly grim due to all the famines, the Black Death, and other disasters. "And, as a result, you get this culture that starts looking at their mortality differently. Death is everywhere. We're not getting away from it," Romney explained.

Further examining the book, she noted that the images were timeless. Coming to the value of the item, Romney told Harrison that he could easily get $16,000 for the book, given its condition and appeal. She even told him that he could get more than that if he found the right buyer.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the book (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the book (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

When the expert left, Harrison wasn't happy as he knew he couldn't lowball Adam anymore. Thus, he made a decent offer of $9,000, just a thousand less than the asking price. However, Adam asked Harrison to meet him in the middle and seal the deal for $9,500. "I have bought a lot of books from you and I have made money on every one. So you got a deal, bud," Harrison said before shaking hands.

In the end, Adam expressed that he was happy to get $9,500, as it was really close to what he had asked for. "I'm going to take this $9,500 and instead of focusing on death, I'm going to be celebrating life," he joked in the end. 

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' guest brings 2 pages from the Gutenberg Bible and Rick Harrison paid a fortune for it

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for two books signed by British royalty

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison becomes a fanboy and spends big for rare 'Game of Thrones' copy

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' champion Amy Schneider explains how the show changed the way she looks at herself
Speaking to CBS News, Schneider shared how the show made her not care about her looks
2 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest's jaw drops as contestant solves puzzles in seconds to win big
With one-letter and sub two second solves, Carmetta Wells put up a great show.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller left heartbroken after a painting she bought for $12,000 turned out to be fake
The seller who was hopeful that she could bag a fortune for her thrift store find left empty handed.
4 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals his early career plans — just before he became the show's host
Speaking to the LA Times, the "Jeopardy!" host shared personal details on his journey with trivia.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant breaks down in tears after solving a tough puzzle worth $40,000
Emotions got the best of Amy Nardin every single time she solved puzzles on the show.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spends a whopping $9,000 on a tiny book called 'Dance of Death'
After Harrison found out that the 16th-century book was the real deal, he couldn't let it go.
8 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses his mind after hearing wild answers on sports team
When the contestants had to name sports teams named after birds, they left the host baffled.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings finally addresses the hardest part about his job: 'They make you...'
The host opened up about what goes on behind the scenes and in his mind while filming the show.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out producers over tough puzzle that cost contestant a Ford Bronco
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out producers over tough puzzle that cost contestant a Ford Bronco
The player, Ryan Halsey, took the game by storm in the initial rounds but was stumped in the finale.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was so stunned to hear this answer that he wanted to burn his cards
Sometimes the host of Family Feud just wants the chaos to end as it gets too much.
2 days ago
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
FAMILY FEUD
‘Family Feud’ host Steve Harvey has an unexpected reaction to contestant’s 'girlfriend' answer
The show took a hilarious turn when a contestant gave a bold answer that caught the host completely off guard.
2 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant follows Ryan Seacrest’s advice — but still loses $40,000 in bonus round
Despite talking through her guesses, Carrie Trujillo couldn't crack the puzzle and failed to win $40,000.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to team up and push out Kevin O'Leary for a $500,000 deal
Robert Herjavec and Lori Greiner rubbed it in O'Leary's face by celebrating their deal with Phoozy
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants won't take no for an answer — end up with $100,000 deal against all odds
Duc and Lisa Nguyen's stubbornness paid off, as the co-founders of Baubles + Soles got Daymond John as a partner.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets Ryan Seacrest to reveal personal stories before winning $63,700
The player got the host to be candid about his fears and his mother's opinion on him.
3 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
SHARK TANK
‘Shark Tank’ contestant makes bold demands and still convinced two judges to invest in his company
Justin Baer, founder of Collars & Co., was looking for mentorship from the Sharks in addition to a $300,000 investment.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's kids heartbroken as they won't get a dog after her $40,000 loss
She said that her husband may still have to buy a dog as America may hold him accountable.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay generous money for a world map from 1700s
When Harrison knew that the 18th-century map was the real deal, he made a genuine offer.
4 days ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant wins a Mini Cooper — 10 years after her sister appeared on the show
10 years after her sister’s win, Chelsea Hall hit the jackpot on ‘WoF’ with a brand new Mini Cooper and a cash prize.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring all five judges together for a joint $250,000 deal in rare TV moment
The co-founders of BuggyBeds wowed the Sharks so much, they were "itching" to invest, and offered a $250k deal.
4 days ago