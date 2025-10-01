ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $50,000 for Prince's tambourine, but Rick Harrison thought otherwise

While the seller was confident that the instrument was ever so valuable, Harrison begged to differ.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the seller and Rick Harrison on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing the seller and Rick Harrison on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Sellers often come to "Pawn Stars" with memorabilia linked to legendary musicians, and end up making outrageous demands while seeking a fortune for such vintage items. One such guest was Justin, who asked $50,000 Rick Harrison for a tambourine that he claimed was owned, used, and signed by singer-songwriter and musician, Prince. While the seller was confident about his estimate, Harrison had two experts take a look at the item and finally made $6,000 offer, which wasn't enough to make a deal. 

Screenshot showing Rick Harrison talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison talking to the seller (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"It was used by Prince from the 1985 Purple Rain tour. My wife has had it since she was 12. We’ve had it hidden away in a cabinet. I’ve done some research but haven’t found anything exactly like it," the seller said in his interview. "Everything about Prince is just amazing. He had a ton of hits," Harrison noted, before adding, "Everybody was shocked when they found out Prince was dead. He’s one of those people who’ll still be remembered 50 years from now."

Screenshot showing the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The seller then showed Harrison the paperwork, which came from Thomas Race, who was a sound engineer at one of Prince's concerts. However, the letter was a Xerox copy, which made Harrison a bit anxious. Things got even more shocking when Justin demanded $50,000 for the item. Hearing this, Harrison wasted no time getting on a call with his expert, Warwick, to make sure it was the real deal. Showing the item on a video call, Harrison asked the expert for his thoughts on the item and the price. After looking at all the elements, the expert confirmed that the instrument was from Prince's 'Purple Rain Tour'. However, he told Harrison that the item wasn't nearly worth $50,000, as a similar instrument had been auctioned before for $5,000 to $6,000. "But it wasn’t signed. So at auction, yours may get as much as $10,000," he told Harrison.

Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the expert (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Harrison talking to the expert (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

The pawn shop boss then needed to make sure if the signature was legitimate, and so he called in his autograph expert, Steve Grad. "The thing about Prince is that he was hard to get close to, so his autograph is tough to acquire. A lot of warning signs go up when I see one, because there aren’t many out there," Grad mentioned before taking a look. However, after examining the signature and comparing it with known examples, Grad confirmed that the signature was good too. Subsequently, Grad apprised the item at $10,000 as well.

Screenshot showing the expert talking to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert talking to Harrison (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

After the expert left, Harrison kicked off the negotiations. "Okay, so $50,000 is not going to happen. What’s your best price?" he asked Justin. The seller told the pawn shop boss that he wasn't willing to go below $10,000. However, Harrison reasoned that he had to make a profit on it too, so the best he could do was $6,000. Justin refused to budge, and the deal fell apart.

"Apparently, I am not going to be partying like it’s 1999," Justin said in the end, after refusing to make a deal. 

More on Market Realist: 

'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loved this vintage Mercedes but refuses to buy it for over $20,000

'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 1920s train set, Corey Harrison spends a small fortune to get it

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Walmart CEO issues warning for millions of workers that AI will 'change literally every job'
WALMART
Walmart CEO issues warning for millions of workers that AI will 'change literally every job'
The President and CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillion expressed that AI will "literally change every job."
5 minutes ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $50,000 for Prince's tambourine, but Rick Harrison thought otherwise
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $50,000 for Prince's tambourine, but Rick Harrison thought otherwise
While the seller was confident that the instrument was ever so valuable, Harrison begged to differ.
4 hours ago
'The Price Is Right' fans react to season 54's new game 'Lion's Share' — and not everyone's happy
PRICE IS RIGHT
'The Price Is Right' fans react to season 54's new game 'Lion's Share' — and not everyone's happy
The 54th season of the show has begun with a brand-new game, but fans fear it could be rigged.
1 day ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘you’re kidding’ after hearing the value of her family heirloom
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says ‘you’re kidding’ after hearing the value of her family heirloom
The guest had absolutely no idea that the Ching Dynasty snuff bottle could be worth so much.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest gets $200,000 offer for jewelry from Corey Harrison — but still turns it down
While Corey Harrison tried his best, the seller had other plans and stuck to it.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets awkward as contestant flirts and calls him 'darling'
Harvey warned the contestant that she may be in a situation she can't handle.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest used a $15 sculpture as doorstop, then she found out its real value
In the end, the expert adviced the guest to put the item on a pedestal for the future.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses out on an extra $40,000 by a second — fans say 'that hurts'
Fans debated if the player got the correct answer in time, or if the judges the right call
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey roasts DC Young Fly for his confusing baseball answer
While the comedian/host's answers were barely intelligible, Harvey didn't miss a beat to roast him.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls player's wild answer 'the best he has heard in 13 years'
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey calls player's wild answer 'the best he has heard in 13 years'
When a player expressed her desires for Harvey, the host was more than happy.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $100,000 for his Babe Ruth memorabilia — then the expert showed up
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $100,000 for his Babe Ruth memorabilia — then the expert showed up
While the seller was confident that his items were 100% authentic, Rick Harrison wasn't so sure.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gets offended yet again over harsh answers about bald men
While some players made the host feel good, others were not so nice to him.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives fist bumps to husbands as he could relate to their answers
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey gives fist bumps to husbands as he could relate to their answers
It seemed like Harvey knew what the consequences of "telling your wife to shut up" are.
7 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned after hearing the real value of watch she bought for $100
The guest was astonished to learn that his father's $100 watch was worth thousands of dollars.
7 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers felt bad for contestant who lost a Mercedes because of a tough puzzle
Nevertheless, the contestant Christine Seminerio walked home with nearly $40,000.
Sep 23, 2025
'Jeopardy' contestant shares her emotional BTS experience after making it to the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant shares her emotional BTS experience after making it to the show
Kristen VanBlargan who appeared on the show in March, shared the details in her blog.
Sep 23, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was left 'speechless' after his massive $100,000 bonus round win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant was left 'speechless' after his massive $100,000 bonus round win
The contestant, Cory Earp, won more than $126,000 after getting a scolding from Ryan Seacrest.
Sep 23, 2025
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the things players want to do to cheating husbands
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey can't believe the things players want to do to cheating husbands
The answers ranged from stupid to highly supportive on the show but few made it to the board.
Sep 22, 2025
'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants as they failed to recognize an iconic Hollywood actor
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy!' fans slam contestants as they failed to recognize an iconic Hollywood actor
Fans were furious after all three contestants failed to recognize the actor who voiced Darth Vader.
Sep 22, 2025
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left with just two letters to solve puzzle misses out on $55,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant left with just two letters to solve puzzle misses out on $55,000
The player, Miguel Martinez got unlucky with the letters he picked and lost out on a massive win.
Sep 22, 2025