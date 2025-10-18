'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison oddly agreed to pay guest's asking price after he refuses to budge

The guest stood firm at what he wanted and Harrison was forced to raise his low-ball offer.

Rick Harrison might be a tough negotiator on "Pawn Stars," but once in a while, he finds his match in a guest who refuses to back down. This happens rarely, and Harrison still gets the better deal, but that was not the case in an earlier episode of the show. One guest saw straight through the pawn shop owner’s low-balling tactic and forced him to come up a lot closer to what he had asked for.

Screenshot showing the pocket watch. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The item in question was a pocket watch made by a company called Doxa, which was founded during the late 1800s in Switzerland and is still in business today. Despite being a pocket watch, this one was huge and definitely not something that one could carry around in their pocket. The guest said that he wanted $500 for it, but obviously, Harrison had his doubts.

The first aspect that he spoke about was the time period during which this watch might have been made. At the time, Congress had passed a law stating that watches for the railway officials had to be the absolute best, after there was an accident in the 1890s, thanks to a conductor’s watch being off. So, due to the law, companies had to make products of a much higher quality than was the norm back then. As a result, American watches from that period became the best in the world.

Screenshot showing the watch's mechanism. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

So if a watch collector walked into the store and looked for something that belonged to that time, a Swiss maker is not the first thing that they’d look for. Doxa was also never known for making high-end watches like Rolex or Patek Philippe.

However, the one thing about this watch that was unique was the stunning design on its back. First of all, the watch was that it was inside a silver case. That’s something rarely seen in pocket watches, as the cases were usually made out of nickel. The silver alone would be worth some money, and it also had an engraving of a hunting scene that seemed to have been done by a masterful craftsman.

Screenshot showing the silver casing of the watch. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

If this were a regular Doxa pocket watch, Harrison might have offered $100 for it, but the silver and the craftsmanship made him raise that to $400. It was still a lot less than the guest had asked for, who stuck to his $500 ask. Harrison then came up to $450, and that seemed like the end of the line. But the guest wasn’t going to give up that easily.

“$475, we’ve got a deal, come on,” he said. “Is that going to break you, an extra $25?” Harrison said that it wasn’t going to break him and accepted the deal. The guest then revealed how he countered the low-ball tactic. “Since he basically low-balled me, I figured, okay, let’s try and notch it up. I knew that he was a little more negotiable,” he explained.

