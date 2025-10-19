'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $300 for toilet seat that was made for NASA astronauts

Both Rick and his son Corey had a lot of luaghs while talking about this item for obvious reasons.

"Pawn Stars" sellers often walk in with the most unexpected items, and the pawn shop boss, Rick Harrison, buys almost anything that he gets a good deal on. When a seller walked in with a toilet seat, Harrison and his son, Corey, laughed at him, but the guest was able to sell it for $300.

Screenshot showing the item in question. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This was not just a regular toilet seat, as it might have gone to outer space. “This is a NASA space shuttle toilet seat,” the guest said, much to the surprise of the Harrisons. The hole in the seat was a lot smaller than a regular toilet seat, which Harrison found odd. However, the guest said that this was done on purpose as the seat needed to have a tight seal to prevent leakage.

The guest said that he wanted $400 for the toilet seat and that the least he would be willing to accept was $100. Astronauts have to go about their business, even when they are floating in zero gravity, and no one wants to see excretory products floating around inside a space shuttle.

Screenshot showing Rick and Corey Harrison. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The guest had also brought a picture of what an entire toilet in a space shuttle looked like, and it was highly complex. People literally had to strap themselves onto a toilet seat in order to peacefully go about their business without worrying about floating away. $400 might not sound like a lot, but Harrison wanted an expert to come in and take a look at it before entering into a negotiation.

In came the beard of knowledge, Mark Hall-Patton. He, too, had a hearty laugh upon seeing the item. Harrison had a lot of questions about the item. First, the expert said that it was made of foam and vinyl, which would help it be sealed whenever one sat on it. The pawn shop owner was also curious about where the other end of a person would go, as the hole in the seat was tiny. Turns out it fit into a tube, which made the situation even funnier.

Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Hall-Patton said that this particular seat was probably a prototype and never made it to space, as the ones that did had titanium under them with a serial number. This one did not have anything like that. That was all Harrison needed to know. He started the negotiation with $200 and then moved up to $300. That offer was agreeable to the guest, and a deal was struck.

Watch the video here.

