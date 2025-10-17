'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $100,000 for 'Star Wars' toy — and it still wasn't enough

The seller Robert, chose to keep to his one-of-a-kind Boba Fett prototype, expecting to get more.

"Pawn Stars" sellers usually give in after tough negotiations with Rick Harrison, who gets to buy items for significantly lower prices than what they ask for. But some are able to stand their ground, and they leave the pawn shop boss surprised. One such guest brought a $150,000 toy to Harrison's counter. The owner of a 'Star Wars 1979 Toy Fair prototype of Boba Fett' named Robert, claimed that it was a one-of-a-kind item that collectors would kill for. Harrison, who wasn't sure, was further astonished after his expert deemed the item the "Holy Grail" of toys. While this forced Harrison to offer $100,000, Robert chose to stick to his asking price and walked away without a deal.

Screenshot showing Harrison looking at the seller in shock (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

To begin with, he said, "I came to the pawn shop today to sell the 1979 Toy Fair prototype of Boba Fett. It’s a rocket-firing Boba Fett action figure that was never actually mass-produced." Harrison noted that it was pretty amazing and asked for more details. Robert shared that the toy was displayed at the 1979 Toy Fair in New York City, and that it was the only carded rocket-firing Boba Fett in the world.

Screenshot showing the toy (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

"Basically, back in 1979, they promoted this figure as a rocket-firing Boba Fett. It has a spring mechanism in the back where it actually shoots this tiny rocket out. But at the last minute, Kenner realized that the little rocket was a choking hazard; it could go down a child’s throat. So the rocket in the back was glued down. And everybody was just beyond upset," Robert added. Harrison then asked for the price, and the seller firmly told him that he was looking for $150,000.

Hearing the number, Harrison decided to call in his "Star Wars nerd" and expert, Steve Grad, who immediately noted that it was the real deal and one-of-a-kind. "This is the holy grail of Star Wars toy collecting. It’s right here, and it’s in your store," he told Harrison. He added that the pawn shop boss could easily sell it for at least $125,000, which was a little less than Robert's asking price.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the item (Image source: YouTube/Pawn Stars)

Once Grad left, a nervous Harrison proceeded to negotiate. "I’m not going to buy this for an investment. I’m going to buy it to resell it. So, I’d give you 100 grand for it," Harrison said. However, Robert wasn't ready to budge. "I’m sorry. I can’t do 100 grand. I’m firm at $150,000. It’s a bargain," he told Harrison. Thus, the two could not make a deal, and Harrison had to let the item go.

In the end, Robert left the store empty-handed. "I feel that the expert’s opinion is a little low. Unfortunately, the offer of $100,000 is a bounty I cannot accept," he noted in his interview.

More on Market Realist:

'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey goes behind his father's back — sells $2,000 painting for $1,500

'Pawn Stars' guest decides to walk away without a deal — then Corey Harrison calls him back

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune to buy fossilized dinosaur dung