'Pawn Stars' cast member Corey goes behind his father's back — sells $2,000 painting for $1,500

The guest was a friend of the Harrisons and he turned out to be quite the negotiator.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest and Corey Harrison on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest and Corey Harrison on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Usually on "Pawn Stars," the boss, Rick Harrison, is known to call the shots, but things don't necessarily go according to his plan all the time. Sometimes others, such as Chumlee and Corey Harrison, have made bad deals without consulting with him. This was witnessed when Corey Harrison decided to sell a painting to a guest for a lot less than its price. He even asked the guest not to speak of the sale to his father.

Screenshot showing the guest, Davey. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest, Davey. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The guest named Davey was known to the Harrison family for a while, and he had been in the shop multiple times in the past. Davey first came to the shop to sell a motorcycle. He wanted $20,000 for it, but was only offered $8,000. However, unlike other guests, Davey was a tough negotiator, and even this time, Harrison knew that making a deal with him was not going to be easy.

Not only was the guest a tough negotiator, but he was also not afraid to play the friend card to get the best possible deals for himself. That’s something that other guests could not do.

Screenshot showing Corey Harrison. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Corey Harrison. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This time, he was not in the shop to sell something. He said that he had purchased a condo recently and was looking for some art to decorate the place. He and Harrison then made their way to the room in which all the art was stored to have a look. The latter suggested a couple of items related to sports, which might have looked good on the wall. However, Davey made it clear that he had not purchased a sports bar. He did, however, say that having Rick Harrison’s face as an artwork would be great, as people could throw darts at his face.

Screenshot showing the painting that was purchased. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the painting that was purchased. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The painting that caught his eye was a piece of abstract art made by a local artist called Godard. It represented a DUI checkpoint and was quite hilarious. Harrison said that the painting wasn’t cheap, as it was priced at $2,000. The guest offered $500 at first, but that price was never going to be accepted. He then increased his bid to $800 and then to $1,200. Harrison, on the other hand. decided to stand his ground and sought $1,800.

“Give me $1,500 for it, and don’t even tell my dad I sold it to you for that,” an exasperated Harrison said in the end. That deal was acceptable to both parties, and Davey seemed quite happy with the artwork that he bagged for a lower price.

