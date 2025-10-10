ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy 100-year-old champagne due to guest's mistake

The pawn shop owner had doubts about the beverage's condition and was proven right.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Wine gets better with age, and there are those rare ones that can be stored for as many as 100 years. But when it came to a century-old bottle of champagne, "Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison wasn't tempted enough to buy it. The biggest reason behind this was that the alcohol inside the bottle was completely ruined due to the guest’s lack of knowledge about storing it. Ultimately, no deal was made, and the guest had to walk away disappointed.

Screenshot showing the label on the bottle. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the label on the bottle. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The item was a bottle of Dom Perignon that was made in 1921. Dom Perignon is a recognizable name around the world today, but back in 1921, it was put into production for the first time. The champagne is iconic and was named after a monk who lived in the 1700s. As per the guest, only 100 bottles of the 1921 edition ever made it to the United States, making it a truly rare item.

In 2004, long before this segment was taped, a 1921 Dom Perignon bottle sold for $8,000. However, the condition for that was that the alcohol inside was still drinkable. That was not the case with this one. The guest said that he had been storing the champagne in his liquor cabinet for many years, with the bottle sitting upright. That is not the correct way one store champagne, and the guest had no idea about this.

Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and Chumlee checking out the bottle. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and Chumlee checking out the bottle. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“Champagne has to be stored really cold,” Harrison explained, before adding, “And down on the cork. I guarantee you, if you open this thing up, you will get sick if you drink it. I don’t want to purchase it because it is not champagne inside anymore, I mean, it’s ruined.” However, the guest said that while the beverage inside might not be drinkable any longer, the rarity and the history of this particular bottle might be attractive to collectors.

Harrison saw the logic behind the guest’s argument and decided to call in an expert for a valuation. In came Jeff, proprietor of Marche Bacchus and a fine wine collector for a couple of decades. He loved what he saw as a bottle of 1921 Dom Perignon was a rare sight, even for a collector. However, he also had the same concerns as the pawn shop owner. He also pointed out some issues with the bottle.

Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The cork had dried up and shrunk, which resulted in some of the champagne inside evaporating from the space between the cork and the neck of the bottle. To prevent that from happening, one had to store the bottle upside down at 50 to 55 degrees with a 75% relative humidity. He also noted a lot of sedimentation in the bottle, meaning that the champagne inside was ruined.

The expert said that a collector might pay $1,000 for the bottle itself, but the champagne was worthless. Harrison refrained from offering a deal, as finding a collector who just wanted the bottle would have been too much of a hassle.

Watch the video here.

More on Market Realist

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across tortoise shell guitar, narrowly avoids legal trouble

'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $50k for Kurt Cobain signature — but Chumlee’s offer wasn't enough

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy 100-year-old champagne due to guest's mistake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy 100-year-old champagne due to guest's mistake
The pawn shop owner had doubts about the beverage's condition and was proven right.
1 hour ago
Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison can’t believe the deal he got on Winston Churchill’s historic letter
PAWN STARS
Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison can’t believe the deal he got on Winston Churchill’s historic letter
The pawn shop owner has always been a big fan of WWII memorabilia and this was no different.
23 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 in Plinko — then goes berserk while celebrating
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 in Plinko — then goes berserk while celebrating
The contestant turned to the audience for help and it paid massive dividends.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything
None of the three contestants wagered anything in the final round, which was a first.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal
Cuban was excited to try them on and did a good job despite not having too much experience.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shares her experience after winning $1 million on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shares her experience after winning $1 million on the show
The contestant, Christina Derevjanik became the biggest winner ever in the show's history.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on a fighter jet because he refused to pay $5,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on a fighter jet because he refused to pay $5,000 more
The guest reduced his asking price by $40,000 and it still wasn't enough to convince Harrison.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant couldn't hold back her tears after winning a car her family needed
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant couldn't hold back her tears after winning a car her family needed
The contestant had her mother and sister with her, both of whom were also emotional.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans want Ken Jennings to revive a Halloween tradition from the Alex Trebek era
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans want Ken Jennings to revive a Halloween tradition from the Alex Trebek era
Fans made their opinions clear under an Instagram reel posted by the show's official handle.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey
The contestant said she worked in hair loss prevention, which Harvey clearly knows nothing about.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value
The guest who impulsively picked up the LeRoy Neiman painting had no idea of its significance.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment
It was a heartwarming moment on the show, and even Steve Harvey had a big smile on his face.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car
The contestant, Talia MacLean could barely hold her emotions after playing a perfect game.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer
The guest wanted a six-figure sum for all three rings but Harrison did not even offer half of that.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1
The contestant played a fantastic game despite falling behind in the early going.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal
Herjavec was the only one who believed that he could make the business go big.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey baffled as contestant names NBA team no one expected her to say
Steve Harvey had never heard of the team the contestant and sadi, and his reaction was priceless.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car but decides not to keep it for an unexpected reason
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car but decides not to keep it for an unexpected reason
The contestant made the unusual choice because of a deal she had with a loved one.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of her World War II cat portrait
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left stunned after hearing the value of her World War II cat portrait
The guest had received it from a cousin, who had bought it in Paris during World War II.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a trip to Amsterdam and that's just what her boyfriend wanted
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a trip to Amsterdam and that's just what her boyfriend wanted
It was a fantastic solve for the contestant as the puzzle did not look easy.
5 days ago