'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer

The guest wanted a six-figure sum for all three rings but Harrison did not even offer half of that.

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison is a smart negotiator who manages to secure precious collectibles, artworks and antiques at significantly lower prices than what guests demand. However, his tough tactics don't work all the time, especially when he faces a passionate seller. That’s what happened once when Harrison's offer was a lot less than what the guest wanted for three authentic Super Bowl rings. The pawn shop owner ended up with nothing, and the guest was left disappointed.

The three Super Bowl rings belonged to the San Francisco 49ers, who had dominated the championship during the 1980s, and they were from 1981, 1988, and 1994, respectively. In one of those seasons, the 49ers beat the Chargers in the final to lift the championship. Harrison wasn’t happy about that, as he was a Chargers fan, and the guest apologized for making him revisit that memory.

Screenshot showing the three rings. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

That being said, the rings looked incredible, and the guest said that he had them authenticated. Harrison, however, said that he had never heard of the players to whom these rings were awarded, much to the guest’s surprise. He also noted that one of the rings did not have markings, which might affect its value. But the pawn shop owner had no doubt that these were genuine.

The guest said that he wanted $37,500 for each ring, getting the total for three rings for $112,500. This was a lot of money as far as Harrison was concerned, and he wanted an expert’s opinion before he could enter into negotiations. The expert came in and agreed that these rings were highly expensive for a team owner to purchase. “They cost between five and five-and-a-half million dollars to buy the 150 rings, so the average price is around $36,000 to $37,000,” he said.

Screenshot showing the expert checking out one of the rings. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The expert then looked at the rings closely, and while one of the rings was made by a poor jeweler, there was no doubt that these rings were authentic. They were made of yellow gold, which was the right material, and they had the correct diamonds fit on them. Now, it was time for the expert to ascertain a value for them. He said that each ring would be worth $20,000.

Screenshot showing Rick Harrison. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This was a lot less than what the guest had expected, and he argued his case, but to no avail. When it came time for negotiations, Harrison said that he’d offer $45,000 for all three. However, this was way less than what the guest had expected. “Unfortunately, I can’t part with them for that price; it’s just too low,” he said. He’d be more comfortable displaying them at his office instead.

More on Market Realist

'Pawn Stars' seller wanted $50k for Kurt Cobain signature — but Chumlee’s offer wasn't enough

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what guest wanted for Super Bowl pendants

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying a fortune for a vintage 1959 Barbie doll