ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' seller left dejected as expert gives $450 valuation for painting that cost him $8,000

The guest could do nothing more than accept his bad luck, and that is exactly what he did.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Some guests on “Pawn Stars” come in believing that their item is worth thousands of dollars. However, when an expert comes in and devalues that item significantly, they are usually left utterly disappointed. That is what happened in an earlier episode of the show, in which one guest brought an etching by James McNeill Whistler, which he believed was worth a ton of money, only to be disappointed by the expert’s analogy.

Whistler is one of the most popular American painters of his time. As far as Rick Harrison was concerned, the painting called ‘Whistler’s Mother’ was worth $100 million. He also had quite a bit of knowledge about the artist’s early life, which the guest seemed quite intrigued by. “Whistler is a really interesting guy, and he became a famous artist because he was really bad in school,” the pawn shop owner explained.

Screenshot showing the etching. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the etching. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Turns out that the artist was expelled from West Point due to poor grades, but with a recommendation from his drawing teacher, he was able to land a government job drawing topographical maps. After that, Whistler immersed himself in art and even went to Paris to study the subject. He made a name for himself in France before coming to the States and becoming a highly successful artist. Etchings, at the time, were the fastest way that he or other artists could get paid.

The guest said that he wanted $8,000 for the etching, but Harrison had no idea what it was worth. It could be worth that much money, as it was a Whistler etching. However, before Harrison could make an offer, he had to be absolutely sure about it. So, he decided to call in an expert, and he was probably very thankful that he did. The guest, on the other hand, might not have been too pleased.

Screenshot showing the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

In came a man named Chad Simpson, and he immediately understood who the subject in the etching was. It was of Charles Drouet, who was a popular sculptor and artist in his own right. He then said that the etching came in three states, the first of which was made in 1859. Whistler then sold it to the Fine Art Society, which printed it with the cancellation lines. That was the second state.

Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

This one, however, was the third state, and it was made after the death of the artist. So, it was never going to be as valuable as the first two. “This piece, as an original, is worth $40,000. The second state is worth around $9,000, $10,000. As a third state, this is worth around $450,” the expert said. The disappointment in the guest’s face was evident, but there was nothing he could do.

He did not take the devaluation hard and just accepted that he had not done as much research as he should have. Ultimately, the guest decided to hold on to the artwork instead of letting it go for just $100.

More on Market Realist

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on a fighter jet because he refused to pay $5,000 more

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across tortoise shell guitar, narrowly avoids legal trouble

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes winning a car look easy with her perfect choice of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant makes winning a car look easy with her perfect choice of letters
The contestant was over the moon with her victory, which she made look quite easy.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' seller left dejected as expert gives $450 valuation for painting that cost him $8,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' seller left dejected as expert gives $450 valuation for painting that cost him $8,000
The guest could do nothing more than accept his bad luck, and that is exactly what he did.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey prays for his name to be on the board among comedians who are studs
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey prays for his name to be on the board among comedians who are studs
The host had his head down and could not even look at the board as the answer was revealed.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing wild answers to 'sinking ship' question
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey loses it after hearing wild answers to 'sinking ship' question
Almost all of the answers given were either shocking or hilarious, or both.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy 100-year-old champagne due to guest's mistake
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refuses to buy 100-year-old champagne due to guest's mistake
The pawn shop owner had doubts about the beverage's condition and was proven right.
1 day ago
Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison can’t believe the deal he got on Winston Churchill’s historic letter
PAWN STARS
Pawn Stars’ boss Rick Harrison can’t believe the deal he got on Winston Churchill’s historic letter
The pawn shop owner has always been a big fan of WWII memorabilia and this was no different.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 in Plinko — then goes berserk while celebrating
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins $20,000 in Plinko — then goes berserk while celebrating
The contestant turned to the audience for help and it paid massive dividends.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans witness a rare moment as all three contestants refused to wager anything
None of the three contestants wagered anything in the final round, which was a first.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets Mark Cuban to try fake eyelashes and ends up with a $100,000 deal
Cuban was excited to try them on and did a good job despite not having too much experience.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shares her experience after winning $1 million on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shares her experience after winning $1 million on the show
The contestant, Christina Derevjanik became the biggest winner ever in the show's history.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on a fighter jet because he refused to pay $5,000 more
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on a fighter jet because he refused to pay $5,000 more
The guest reduced his asking price by $40,000 and it still wasn't enough to convince Harrison.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant couldn't hold back her tears after winning a car her family needed
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant couldn't hold back her tears after winning a car her family needed
The contestant had her mother and sister with her, both of whom were also emotional.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans want Ken Jennings to revive a Halloween tradition from the Alex Trebek era
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans want Ken Jennings to revive a Halloween tradition from the Alex Trebek era
Fans made their opinions clear under an Instagram reel posted by the show's official handle.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant reveals she runs a haircare business and ends up offending Steve Harvey
The contestant said she worked in hair loss prevention, which Harvey clearly knows nothing about.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest paid $300 for a painting in auction — then she found out its real value
The guest who impulsively picked up the LeRoy Neiman painting had no idea of its significance.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey sets the stage for player's surprise proposal in sweet moment
It was a heartwarming moment on the show, and even Steve Harvey had a big smile on his face.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant falls to her knees and almost breaks down after winning Toyota car
The contestant, Talia MacLean could barely hold her emotions after playing a perfect game.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison loses out on three Super Bowl rings because of his offer
The guest wanted a six-figure sum for all three rings but Harrison did not even offer half of that.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant stuns Ken Jennings with his risky wager — becomes champion by just $1
The contestant played a fantastic game despite falling behind in the early going.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants pitch their holiday decor business and end up with a life-changing deal
Herjavec was the only one who believed that he could make the business go big.
5 days ago