ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest let down as expert values photograph he wanted $1,500 for at just $300

The guest hoped to getv $1,500 for it but was only offered a couple hundred bucks.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and the guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" boss Rick Harrison plays hardball, and guests can't get what they ask for. They're left even more disappointed when an expert values an item at a rate significantly lower than their estimates. That happened to a man who brought a black and white photograph, which he believed to be at least worth $1,500. However, the expert looked at it and said that the most it was worth was $300, much to the guest’s dismay.

via GIPHY

 

The item was a print by the famous photographer Ansel Adams. Many believe him to be the one who bridged the gap between photography and art. His outstanding photographs of Yosemite catapulted him to stardom. Adams’ work can bring in thousands of dollars, with one called “Moonrise, Hernandez, New Mexico” selling for a whopping $609,600 at auction in 2006.

“Ansel Adams is one of the greatest landscape artists of all time. His black and white photos are iconic. But don’t let the posters at the doctor’s office fool you. Original Ansel Adams are worth a lot of money,” Rick Harrison said. Chumlee had no idea about the artist and jokingly asked if he was a member of the Addams family. Judging from the guest’s expression, he might not have appreciated the joke very much.

Screenshot showing the print. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the print. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

Harrison knew that it could be worth a lot of money, and so, a $1,500 asking price might have seemed like a fair amount at first. However, he had to be absolutely sure of what he was buying before entering into any kind of negotiations. Therefore, he called in the expert Brett, a fine art appraiser at Art Encounter. He immediately understood that it was an Ansel Adams print. However, there were some issues.

“This was a piece intended for reproduction, and you can tell it was used in that capacity. You can see the markings on it,” he said. The other issue with the print was that there was no stamp on the back. That was the biggest problem and why this print was nowhere near what the guest had expected it to be.

Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the expert (L) and the guest. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“For most of his pieces for reproduction in newspapers, he would have some sort of stamp on here, 'return to artist.' The reason for that is he didn’t want an image like this to be seen. The fact that it was reproduced in a large capacity, I think, gives it a little bit of collectability, but as a fine art piece, a connoisseur of Ansel Adams' works wouldn’t look twice at this,” he said.

The expert valued the print at $300, and Harrison offered the guest $200. However, the guest figured that it would be better if he got the print framed and displayed it in his home, as it still was a stunning photograph.

More on Market Realist

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys a medieval gun and made a fearful Chumlee shoot it

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $18,000 for rare book but won't buy George Washington's letter

'Pawn Stars' guest gets angry after expert values signed record at less than half the asking price

RELATED TOPICS PAWN STARS
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey stunned by ‘Family Feud’ player’s answer on what real men use instead of toilet paper
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey stunned by ‘Family Feud’ player’s answer on what real men use instead of toilet paper
The host's hilarious expression after hearing the absurd answer will surely go down in the game show's history.
1 hour ago
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as expert values photograph he wanted $1,500 for at just $300
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest let down as expert values photograph he wanted $1,500 for at just $300
The guest hoped to getv $1,500 for it but was only offered a couple hundred bucks.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spent $6,000 on a Jaguar — then his dad almost crashed it
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison spent $6,000 on a Jaguar — then his dad almost crashed it
The old man wanted the car to be painted black as well, which would have cost a lot of money.
6 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant misses out on winning a car just because of a single number
It seemed like she was going to win the car and some more after almost nailing the game.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets forbidden from taking Kevin O'Leary's greedy deal by other judges
While the founder of Hampton Adams got a $500,000 offer, he chose not to go for it.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a new secret addition to the show in video posted by Maggie Sajak
Fans of the show quickly picked up on the new detail which must have meant to be a secret.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants value their business at $10 million — but fail to convince a single judge
The entrepreneurs were not able to present the numbers that might have instilled some confidence.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who pays customers to spit in tubes gets $200,000 deal with Mark Cuban
The entrepreneur's mission to "save mankind" and his life's story impressed all of the sharks.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey is more famous than Tom Cruise — but he's not too pleased about it
Tom Cruise was not the only celebrity who was ranked lower than the popular game show host.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player wears her lucky shoes to the show and ends up winning $10,000 in Plinko
The contestant also revealed that those shoes had lights in them before winning big.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant scares Steve Harvey with her dark response about her husband
Steve Harvey's reaction to each of the answers was absolutely hilarious to watch.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's ridiculous' after expert revealed the value of her old painting
The guest, who had the Levi Wells Prentice painting for 40 years, had no idea how valuable it was.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey warns men in the audience against following player's suggestion
The host was stunned to hear the answer and made his public service announcement.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants entice Daymond John with pitch for licensing but pick another judge's deal
John considers himself the very best on the show when it comes to licensing deals.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey for making fun of a contestant's prize money
Fans of the show found the joke tasteless and they let their feelings be known.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey struggles to make sense of answer that player said for no reason
The host was stunned upon hearing the answer and had to ask the contestant about her logic behind it.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant tempts Kevin O'Leary with royalty but rejects his offer in the end
Mr. Wonderful had said no the first time, but promptly came back after learning about the royalty.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey left in disbelief after hearing contestant's morbid answer
Steve Harvey had a hard time believing the contestant's answer, but she was outdone by her teammate.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant trusts his wife's suggestions from the audience to win a trip with her
The duo worked very well as a team and the victory was well-deserved.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary invests in firm promoting bats as pets — even agrees to wear Batman suit
Mr. Wonderful was passionate about bats right from the get-go and was the only one to make an offer.
5 days ago