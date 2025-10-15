ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest decides to walk away without a deal — then Corey Harrison calls him back

The guest had an item that was presumably made in the pre-1800s era, which made it valuable.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest, Richard Harrison, and Corey Harrison on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest, Richard Harrison, and Corey Harrison on "Pawn Stars" (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Pawn Stars" guests have often left the shop without a deal and even with disappointment because of the boss, Rick Harrison's tough negotiation tactics. But on rare occasions, they're also called back by others who run the pawn shop. That’s what happened in an earlier episode of the show in which one guest almost walked out, only to be called back by Corey Harrison.

Screenshot showing the guest. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the guest. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The guest was an elderly man named KJ, and the item he wanted to sell was a gunpowder horn, which was used hundreds of years ago to store gunpowder. Back then, using guns was not as easy as it might seem today. One had to fill up one’s firearm manually with gunpowder if one wanted it to work. For that reason, the powder had to be carried around.

The horn-shaped containers were the most popular item for that purpose, and given their age, they could be highly valuable. KJ said that he hoped to get $4,000 for his horn, but he’d settle for $2,000 as well. It looked good for sure, as the craftsmanship was exquisite, especially since it was done by hand many years ago. Corey Harrison certainly was intrigued by it.

Screenshot showing the gunpowder horn. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the gunpowder horn. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

He had his grandfather, Richard Harrison, with him to help him negotiate, and he deduced that this particular horn was made before the 1800s. The reason for that was an eagle that was carved into its surface. “This is probably before 1800,” he said, before adding, “This (the eagle) is a Federal motif. The Federal Party went away in about 1804, 1805.”

Corey then asked the guest how much he wanted for it, and when he heard the amount, he was hesitant. His grandfather immediately said that he was not going to pay $4,000 for the horn. Corey had also seen such items sell for less than a hundred bucks. The guest did not even have any paperwork that could provide provenance for it.

Screenshot showing the finer details of the item. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the finer details of the item. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“I’m more in the $1,100, $1,200 range,” he said, much to the dismay of the guest, who then asked for $3,000. Harrison then went up to $1,500, and the guest came down to $2,000. However, the pawn shop worker did not want to go beyond what he had offered. So, the guest took the horn and made his way to the door.

That’s when Harrison stopped him and offered $1,600. The guest tried to squeeze an extra $50, but unfortunately, that did not happen. So, he settled for $1,600, even though it was a lot less than what he would have liked for the gunpowder horn.

